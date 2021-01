“A much better place”

Exploring vaccine impact on vulnerable communities

By Sherry Mazzocchi

2021 is shaping up to be both the best and worst of times when it comes to COVID-19.

Despite current trends, Russell Portenoy is optimistic about the long-term future.

Dr. Portenoy, Chief Medical Officer at MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care, said, “We’re going to slowly, hopefully, get to a much better place because of the distribution of an effective vaccine.”

The Isabella Center for Nursing and Rehabilitative Care, located at 515 Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights, affiliated with the larger MJHS Health System in December 2017.

In a recent virtual information session sponsored by MJHS Foundation, Portenoy remarked that, in making a choice between taking a vaccine shown to be 95 percent effective versus the possibility of contracting a highly transmissible virus that could lead to long term side effects, hospitalization and even death, that people should “strongly consider a vaccination.”

With a 70 to 80 percent vaccination rate, he said the population could reach herd immunity, and a significant part of the population would be immune to the virus.

“Until we manage the immunization process and achieve herd immunity, we’re not going to get past this pandemic,” he said. “We’re not going to go back to normal and that’s probably going to be our situation for the rest of this year as well.”

Portenoy said “hundreds” of employees at Isabella, which was hit hard by the virus, have received vaccines, and vaccination sessions are ongoing.

People cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The vaccine does not contain the virus. Instead, it is a relatively new type of vaccine which has been in development for about a decade.

It contains mRNA, or messenger RNA, which occurs naturally in a cell and is responsible for making proteins. But the synthetic piece of mRNA in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is wrapped in a lipid, or fat, covering and injected in a person’s arm. Once inside the body, this mRNA delivers instructions to make a piece of the spike protein found on the surface of the virus.

The formation of the spike protein alerts the body’s immune system. The immune system recognizes that the spike is a foreign object. The body initiates a response by manufacturing antibodies which fight off the infection. The body also has a backup mechanism which trains cells to remember that spike formation if another one dares to come back.

Portenoy acknowledged that there are common side effects to the vaccine, particularly after the second dose. Those are generally symptoms associated with the flu—including a slight fever and muscle aches. Those are signs that the body is fighting off an infection and generally subside within a day or two.

There have been a small number of allergic reactions. Portenoy said that if anyone is concerned about an allergic reaction, they should consult their doctor.

The early stages of vaccinations have been slow, but capacity will increase in the coming weeks. New York City is busy establishing new vaccine sites, as well as area hospitals. In the coming weeks, the MJHS system will also establish vaccination locations.

“All of the senior leaders who are physicians came together, and sent communications to our staff. [It told] them that when we look at the seriousness of COVID-19 in terms of its mortality rates—five to 10 times that of the flu, in terms of the host disease, prolonged syndromes affecting kidneys, lungs, brain and liver – and you look at the efficacy and safety of the current vaccines, the conclusion is the vaccine should be accept by everyone who has no medical complication,” he said. “Or at least we would encourage people to strongly consider that.”