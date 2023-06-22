Voter Help Hotline
Línea directa de ayuda al votante
A new hotline has been established to assist voters for the upcoming June 27, 2023 election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs through Sunday, June 25.
The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make an Election Protection Hotline available to troubleshoot and resolve issues, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place. Voters that experience problems can report issues to OAG by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992 or submitting complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.
Frequently asked questions can be found at tinyurl.com/2r3vwyuu.
“The right to vote is paramount to the integrity of our democracy,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Our election protection hotline is a key resource available to alI New Yorkers to provide helpful guidance and address concerns. Whether they are voting by mail, stopping by an early voting site, or casting their ballot in-person at the polls, my office will ensure that New Yorkers can securely and effectively participate in our electoral process.”
Voters who have concerns or are experiencing problems are encouraged to call OAG’s hotline at (866) 390-2992. Written requests may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov. Hotline calls and online complaints or requests for election-related assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff. The OAG will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that OAG enforces.
The telephone hotline will be open between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. now through Sunday, June 25, and between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 27. The hotline will also be open following the election, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on both Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29.
The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG handled hundreds of complaints from voters and worked with local election officials to address issues. The OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.
Polls are required to be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Election Day, and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.
Se ha habilitado una nueva línea de atención telefónica para ayudar a los votantes en las próximas elecciones del 27 de junio de 2023 y durante el periodo de votación anticipada en Nueva York, que se prolongará hasta el domingo 25 de junio.
La Oficina de la fiscal general (OAG, por sus siglas en inglés) pondrá a disposición de los votantes una línea directa de protección electoral para solucionar y resolver problemas, incluyendo el voto por correo o en persona en el lugar de votación. Los votantes que experimenten problemas pueden informar a la OAG llamando a la línea directa al (866) 390-2992 o presentando quejas en línea en electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.
Puede consultar las preguntas más frecuentes en tinyurl.com/2r3vwyuu.
“El derecho al voto es primordial para la integridad de nuestra democracia”, dijo la fiscal general Letitia James. “Nuestra línea directa de protección electoral es un recurso clave a disposición de todos los neoyorquinos, y ofrece orientación útil y atiende sus preocupaciones. Ya sea que voten por correo, pasen por un sitio de votación anticipada o emitan su voto en persona en las urnas, mi oficina se asegurará de que los neoyorquinos puedan participar de manera segura y efectiva en nuestro proceso electoral”.
Se anima a los votantes que tengan dudas o que experimenten problemas a llamar a la línea directa de la OAG al (866) 390-2992. Las solicitudes por escrito pueden presentarse en cualquier momento a través del formulario de quejas en línea en electionhotline.ag.ny.gov. Las llamadas a la línea directa y las quejas en línea o solicitudes de asistencia relacionadas con las elecciones son procesadas por abogados y por personal de la OAG.
La OAG recibirá y responderá a las quejas electorales relacionadas con cualquiera de los estatutos que la OAG hace cumplir.
La línea telefónica estará abierta entre las 9:00 a.m. y las 6:00 p.m. desde hoy hasta el domingo 25 de junio, y entre las 6:00 a.m. y las 9:00 p.m. el día de las elecciones, martes 27 de junio. La línea de atención telefónica también estará abierta después de las elecciones, entre las 9:00 a.m. y las 6:00 p.m. tanto el miércoles 28 de junio como el jueves 29 de junio.
La OAG ha operado su Línea Directa de Protección Electoral desde noviembre de 2012. Durante las elecciones anteriores, la OAG manejó cientos de quejas de los votantes y trabajó con los funcionarios electorales locales para atender los problemas. La OAG también ha emprendido acciones legales para proteger contra las depuraciones del registro de votantes y para garantizar que los votantes tengan un acceso adecuado y equitativo para votar temprano, como lo exige la ley.
Las urnas deben estar abiertas de las 6:00 a.m. a las 9:00 p.m. el día de las elecciones, y si los votantes están en la fila antes del cierre, se les debe permitir votar. Además, todos los votantes inscritos tienen derecho a votar libres de coacción o intimidación, ya sea por parte de funcionarios electorales o de cualquier otra persona.