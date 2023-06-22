Voter Help Hotline

A new hotline has been established to assist voters for the upcoming June 27, 2023 election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs through Sunday, June 25.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make an Election Protection Hotline available to troubleshoot and resolve issues, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place. Voters that experience problems can report issues to OAG by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992 or submitting complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.

Frequently asked questions can be found at tinyurl.com/2r3vwyuu.

“The right to vote is paramount to the integrity of our democracy,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Our election protection hotline is a key resource available to alI New Yorkers to provide helpful guidance and address concerns. Whether they are voting by mail, stopping by an early voting site, or casting their ballot in-person at the polls, my office will ensure that New Yorkers can securely and effectively participate in our electoral process.”

Voters who have concerns or are experiencing problems are encouraged to call OAG’s hotline at (866) 390-2992. Written requests may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov. Hotline calls and online complaints or requests for election-related assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff. The OAG will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that OAG enforces.

The telephone hotline will be open between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. now through Sunday, June 25, and between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 27. The hotline will also be open following the election, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on both Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29.

The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG handled hundreds of complaints from voters and worked with local election officials to address issues. The OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.

Polls are required to be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Election Day, and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.