Benefits in moving NYC election years: report

Make the move.

New York City would benefit greatly from moving the dates of its municipal elections to even-numbered years, a new report from Citizens Union suggests.

Changing municipal elections to even-numbered years would bring elections for city offices in line with gubernatorial or presidential elections, which are held in even-numbered years.

By consolidating elections, the city can boost voter turnout, diversify the electorate, save money, and reduce voter fatigue, Citizens Union said.

According to the report, municipal elections in New York City have consistently seen lower voter turnout than elections held in even-numbered years.

In New York City’s general elections, turnout is consistently highest for presidential elections, followed by gubernatorial elections. Since 2001, mayoral elections have averaged a 29.5 percent turnout, gubernatorial elections averaged 35 percent, and presidential elections averaged 60.8 percent.

Turnout has decreased in every election since the turn of the century, reaching a historic low of 23 percent in the 2021 general election, the report said.

“For every one person who votes in the mayoral general election, two vote in the presidential election. Though we’ve taken positive steps to increase the number of voters who participate in our elections, we need to do something bold and transformational to ensure more of our neighbors have a say in who is making the decisions that impact our city,” said Betsy Gotbaum, Executive Director of Citizens Union.

The move would also reduce election administration costs and give the NYC Board of Elections ample time to adequately prepare between major elections, the report said.

“Odd-year municipal elections are a relic of the 19th century that does not fit New York City’s vision of an inclusive democracy,” said Ben Weinberg, Director of Public Policy at Citizens Union. “Our research shows that moving local elections to even-numbered years would help narrow participation gaps, particularly among voters aged 18 to 29 and in majority-minority districts, and would increase turnout in both citywide and local council races.”

Changing the election years would require an amendment to the state constitution. Updates to the election law, including whether to extend or shorten the terms of incumbent officeholders by one year, would also be needed.

The report also examines the experience of cities that have moved their local elections on-cycle in recent years, including Baltimore, Phoenix, and El Paso. According to election data, turnout rates in these cities have increased by as much as 460 percent.

Los Angeles held its first election in an even-numbered year last November and saw voter turnout nearly double, the report said.

“Moving our municipal elections to even-numbered years is the easiest way to increase the number of New Yorkers voting in races for key city offices,” said Gotbaum. “This will lead to an electorate that is more reflective of the diversity of our city.”

To read the full report, please visit citizensunion.org.