Labor of Love

By Emily Nadal

A visit to Amores Café in Inwood is likely to include a greeting from owner Carol Hodge’s toddler daughter Lianna. The beaming two-year-old is often underfoot as the rest of the family, including Lianna’s aunt and uncle, serve up strong coffee, brightly hued juices and crispy pastelitos.

It is undeniably a family affair.

Hodge took over Amores Café when she was pregnant with Lianna in 2018. The shop was then located in the Bronx. Hodge had always dreamed of owning her own business and was excited at the thought of taking over from the owner.

The budding entrepreneur was 9 months pregnant with her daughter at the time.

“Carol, your baby shower is on Sunday,” exclaimed her mother. “And you’re opening a business on Monday?”

But Hodge was undeterred.

A native of Dominican Republic, she came to the United States when she was 16 years old. Her father owned his own business, a lamp company, and Hodge would work beside him. The desire to run her own shop never left her.

So Hodge dug into her savings, culled from earlier stints in healthcare, and moved forward with the Amores acquisition. Despite the lack of formal business education and no financial safety net, Hodge felt it was time.

“I always say if you don’t take the risk, you’ll never know what will happen,” she said.

Having the assistance of her family and friends helped cut personnel costs. A friend managed her social media accounts free of charge. Her mother prepared the traditional seasoning blends that flavor the Latin Caribbean dishes. Her brother-in-law quit his job at Target to work in the kitchen and her sister prepared coffee and served customers.

“I am so grateful,” said Hodge of the crew.

After a successful year at the original Bronx location, Hodge began looking for a new location, armed with ideas on how to refresh the concept.

“I wanted to do a little coffee shop with Dominican finger foods [picadera],” she explained. “We’re always inventing stuff.”

The storefront at 5025 Broadway, formerly the Inwood outpost of Carrot Top, was available.

Hodge took the leap- again.

Amores Café opened its Inwood doors in January 2020. The menu reflects inventive takes on Latin Caribbean fare that range from tasty appetizers to filling sandwiches and salads.

At first, things were going well, even as uncertainty on the novel coronavirus loomed. But by March, the eatery was forced to close.

“I cried,” recalled Hodge. “The only question I had in my mind was, ‘How are we going to get out of this?”

When they reopened for a few days at a time, the future seemed bleak with little foot traffic and few orders to fill.

Nonetheless, Hodge wanted to help the many frontline and essential workers who were toiling long days and nights.

With little spare funds, she posted on Instagram asking her followers to sponsor a $10 meal for hospital workers. They responded in droves and spread the word.

Not only were workers provided nourishing meals, the drive helped knit together a sense of camaraderie among neighbors and burnished the eatery as a feel-good hub- true to its name.

“I love cooking and the food here is made out of love,” asserted Hodge.

“If I’m feeling sad or upset or it’s not a good day for me, I don’t cook.”

Amores was also one of hundreds of recipients of the Northern Manhattan Recovery Grant established by NewYork-Presbyterian in March 2020. To date, the Fund has disbursed over $4 million to local businesses, non-profits and groups within Community Board 12. The grant allotted to Amores brought Hodge peace of mind, allowing her to cover critical expenses including back rent and payroll for staff.

Over the months, business has inched up and Hodge’s eternal optimism reigns.

There are plans to expand catering services as well as a remodel of the upstairs space. There are daily specials, and the group has acquired a liquor license, allowing them to offer cocktail specials such as passion fruit margaritas and sangria.

Amores just notched its one-year Inwood anniversary.

The group celebrated with cupcakes.

“Having a dream is the most important thing,” said Hodge. “Because that’s going to push you to continue working hard for what you want to accomplish.”

Amores Café is located at 5025 Broadway (corner of 215th Street), New York, NY 10034. For more, call 646.360.3320.