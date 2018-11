A Carol, Reconsidered

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Christmas is actor Jeffrey Rashad’s favorite time of year. As a child he loved watching all of the traditional holiday movies. Performing in The Classical Theatre of Harlem’s (CTH) upcoming production of A Christmas Carol is like coming full circle.

Rashad plays both Bob Cratchit and Young Scrooge. It’s a challenging combination.

“With Young Scrooge, you can see the battle of what he envisions his life versus what it actually is,” he said. “Bob Cratchit is so cheerful and happy. But that’s a choice he’s made. You don’t see his situation as a reason to be optimistic. The challenge is finding his journey versus someone who is grumpy and dour as Scrooge.”

At the top of the play, audiences meet Ebenezer Scrooge as a miserly old man. Over the course of three nights, Scrooge, a rapacious uptown landlord, is visited by a series of ghosts who reveal his past, present and future.

The original novella by Charles Dickens is set in 1840’s London. Shawn Rene Graham’s adaptation is set in modern day Harlem with a rhythm and blues, pop and Latinx musical overlay. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the play features performers from Elisa Monte Dance, where choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher is the artistic director. Fisher also choreographed CTH’s critically acclaimed production of Antigone.

Creative Director Ty Jones said CTH originally considered producing a new play for the holidays. “I wasn’t crazy about bringing England to Harlem,” he said. “But we saw the value in dusting off the classics.”

Scrooge doesn’t say “Bah, humbug” in this version. Uptown audiences will get the new exclamation of indignation, said Jones. Like the original, there are references to power and class, wealth inequality and the dire consequences of lacking compassion for the less fortunate.

“We reference things in Harlem,” said Jones. “Folks will be like, yeah, I know that spot. But we tip our hat to Charles Dickens, too.”

“You feel like you are looking into your own neighborhood,” Rashad said. “It’s very accessible, whether you’ve seen the original Christmas Carol or not.”

Originally from Milwaukee, Rashad studied acting at Howard University. After a stint in Los Angeles, he moved east and settled in Central Harlem.

He was surprised to find a college buddy, Kahil X. Daniel, at the audition. Daniel turned out to be the play’s musical director. “His style is in the way of Donny Hathaway’s Christmas music. There are a lot of R&B harmonies coming together,” said Rashad. “It’s going to make you move.”

Each of the three ghosts – Christmas Present, Past and Future – have their own signature style with an entourage that orchestrates earthly events from the other side.

But according to Rashad, it is Bob Cratchit who genuinely invokes a holiday spirit. “Being kind to everyone you meet is the spirit of Christmas. Kindness can change everything. How different would the world be if everyone was kind?”

Rashad’s favorite moment of the play is when Scrooge wakes up and realizes he’s wasted so much time. “That’s when all of the stories converge and interlock. Not only because the lead character arrives at a realization, so does the audience.”

That moment reminds him of something one of his Howard professors used to say, “When you are reaching for that next level, your other hand should be reaching down to lift someone else up to their next spot.”

The play will be performed at the Aaron Davis Hall at City College from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8. For more information, please visit www.cthnyc.org or call 646.838.2868.