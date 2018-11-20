Snowstorm response slammed

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Saying that New York City “should be embarrassed” by its response to the November 15 snowstorm that crippled traffic and left motorists stranded for hours, City Councilmembers have arranged for a hearing to determine what went wrong.

“What we know is that last night, yesterday, the government failed New Yorkers,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who called a press conference Friday at the foot of the George Washington Bridge, where motorists were stuck due to a multiple-vehicle accident that closed the span during the storm. The snow and ice also crippled transit hubs and caused massive subway and bus delays.

Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, called out city agencies like the Sanitation Department, Department of Transportation (DOT) and New York Police Department (NYPD) for lack of responsiveness and coordinated effort during the storm, which dumped six inches of snow on the city.

“That’s not how we expect the government should work for the people,” he remarked.

“Where were police officers? Where was sanitation? Where were the men and women who were supposed to be on street? They were not there,” he said.

Rodríguez said uptown residents were stranded for as many as eight to 10 hours in their attempt to get home, with some abandoning their cars in the snow to walk home. He said he witnessed parents, children and elderly people walking in the streets, and suggested that lives were put at risk.

“We have to learn from this situation so that it will not happen in the future,” said Rodríguez, who explained that City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has approved a hearing to review the city’s response to the storm. The date of the hearing is still to be determined.

“Six inches of snow should not paralyze the city of New York but that’s exactly what happened,” said Councilmember Antonio Reynoso, Chair of the Council’s Sanitation Committee.

The upcoming hearing will request testimony from the DOT, Sanitation, Parks Department, NYPD, and MTA.

“The city of New York should not be upset, it should be embarrassed” about its storm response, Reynoso said. “We failed in all levels of government.”

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said that some constituents thought their loved ones were missing because it took them more than eight hours to get home in the storm.

“What happened last night wasn’t just congestion, it was a disgrace, it was an utter failure of government and emergency response,” De La Rosa said.

In a radio interview, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was caught off guard due to initial weather forecasts, which predicted much less snow.

“I think the crux of this matter was on Wednesday night the National Weather Service was saying one to two inches. We would never have, you know, called out all the troops for one to two inches of snow,” he said. “But then it became clear it was going to hit right at rush hour, heavy snow, wet snow, fast snow, obviously early in the season, you know, leaves still on the trees. That’s when it became clear that we were dealing with something very different. I think if we could – if we had better knowledge, we would have told people on Wednesday night do not drive today, get off the roads, you know, let the snow plows do their work, it’s going to be impossible to move around. We’ve done those sort of snow emergency alerts and people really honor them, but honestly by the time we got that information it was too late to do that.”

“But here is the bottom line — we’ve got to do better going forward, we got to learn some lessons,” de Blasio added. “The core lesson I’m learning, I’ve had a lot of conversations this morning with my team to understand that there’s going to be a full operational review of what happened.”