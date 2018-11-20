Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Saying that New York City “should be embarrassed” by its response to the November 15 snowstorm that crippled traffic and left motorists stranded for hours, City Councilmembers have arranged for a hearing to determine what went wrong. “What we know is that last night, yesterday, the government failed New Yorkers,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who called a press conference Friday at the foot of the George Washington Bridge, where motorists were stuck due to a multiple-vehicle accident that closed the span during the storm. The snow and ice also crippled transit hubs and caused massive subway and bus delays. Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, called out city agencies like the Sanitation Department, Department of Transportation (DOT) and New York Police Department (NYPD) for lack of responsiveness and coordinated effort during the storm, which dumped six inches of snow on the city. “That’s not how we expect the government should work for the people,” he remarked. “Where were police officers? Where was sanitation? Where were the men and women who were supposed to be on street? They were not there,” he said. Rodríguez said uptown residents were stranded for as many as eight to 10 hours in their attempt to get home, with some abandoning their cars in the snow to walk home. He said he witnessed parents, children and elderly people walking in the streets, and suggested that lives were put at risk. “We have to learn from this situation so that it will not happen in the future,” said Rodríguez, who explained that City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has approved a hearing to review the city’s response to the storm. The date of the hearing is still to be determined. “Six inches of snow should not paralyze the city of New York but that’s exactly what happened,” said Councilmember Antonio Reynoso, Chair of the Council’s Sanitation Committee. The upcoming hearing will request testimony from the DOT, Sanitation, Parks Department, NYPD, and MTA. “The city of New York should not be upset, it should be embarrassed” about its storm response, Reynoso said. “We failed in all levels of government.” State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said that some constituents thought their loved ones were missing because it took them more than eight hours to get home in the storm. “What happened last night wasn’t just congestion, it was a disgrace, it was an utter failure of government and emergency response,” De La Rosa said. In a radio interview, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was caught off guard due to initial weather forecasts, which predicted much less snow. “I think the crux of this matter was on Wednesday night the National Weather Service was saying one to two inches. We would never have, you know, called out all the troops for one to two inches of snow,” he said. “But then it became clear it was going to hit right at rush hour, heavy snow, wet snow, fast snow, obviously early in the season, you know, leaves still on the trees. That’s when it became clear that we were dealing with something very different. I think if we could – if we had better knowledge, we would have told people on Wednesday night do not drive today, get off the roads, you know, let the snow plows do their work, it’s going to be impossible to move around. We’ve done those sort of snow emergency alerts and people really honor them, but honestly by the time we got that information it was too late to do that.” “But here is the bottom line — we’ve got to do better going forward, we got to learn some lessons,” de Blasio added. “The core lesson I’m learning, I’ve had a lot of conversations this morning with my team to understand that there’s going to be a full operational review of what happened.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Diciendo que la ciudad de Nueva York “debería avergonzarse” por su respuesta a la tormenta de nieve del 15 de noviembre que paralizó el tráfico y dejó a los automovilistas varados durante horas, los concejales de la ciudad acordaron una audiencia para determinar qué fue lo que salió mal. “Lo que sabemos es que ayer por la noche, el gobierno le falló a los neoyorquinos”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien convocó a una conferencia de prensa el viernes al pie del puente George Washington, donde los automovilistas se quedaron atorados debido a un accidente de varios vehículos que cerró el cruce durante la tormenta. La nieve y el hielo también paralizaron los centros de transporte y causaron enormes retrasos en el metro y los autobuses. Rodríguez, presidente del Comité de Transporte del Concejo, desafió a las agencias de la ciudad como el Departamento de Limpieza y Recolección de Basura, el Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) por su falta de respuesta y esfuerzo coordinado durante la tormenta, que arrojó seis pulgadas de nieve sobre la ciudad. “No es así como esperamos que el gobierno trabaje para la gente”, comentó. “¿Dónde estaban los policías? ¿Dónde estaba la limpieza y recolección de basura? ¿Dónde estaban los hombres y mujeres que debían estar en la calle? No estaban ahí”, dijo. Rodríguez señaló que los residentes del norte del condado quedaron varados de ocho a diez horas en su intento de llegar a casa, y algunos abandonaron sus autos en la nieve para caminar a casa. Dijo que presenció a padres, niños y ancianos caminando por las calles, y sugirió que las vidas corrieron peligro. “Tenemos que aprender de esta situación para que no suceda en el futuro”, dijo Rodríguez, explicando que el presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, aprobó una audiencia para revisar la respuesta de la ciudad a la tormenta. La fecha aún no se ha determinado. “Seis pulgadas de nieve no deberían paralizar la ciudad de Nueva York, pero eso es exactamente lo que sucedió”, dijo el concejal Antonio Reynoso, presidente del Comité de Limpieza y Recolección de Basura del Concejo. La próxima audiencia solicitará el testimonio del DOT, del Departamento de Limpieza y Recolección de Basura, del Departamento de Parques, del NYPD y la MTA. “La ciudad de Nueva York no debería estar molesta, debería estar avergonzada” sobre su respuesta a la tormenta, dijo Reynoso. “Fallamos en todos los niveles de gobierno”. La asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa dijo que algunos electores pensaron que sus seres queridos estaban desaparecidos porque les llevó más de ocho horas regresar a casa en medio de la tormenta. “Lo que sucedió anoche no fue solo el embotellamiento, fue una desgracia, fue un fracaso total del gobierno y de la respuesta de emergencias”, dijo. En una entrevista de radio, el alcalde Bill de Blasio comentó que la ciudad fue tomada por sorpresa debido a los pronósticos meteorológicos iniciales, que previeron mucha menos nieve. “Creo que el punto crucial de este asunto fue el miércoles por la noche, cuando el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional dijo que una o dos pulgadas”. “Nunca habríamos llamado a todas las tropas por una o dos pulgadas de nieve”, dijo. “Pero luego quedó claro que iba a golpear justo en la hora pico, nieve pesada, nieve húmeda, nieve rápida, obviamente al principio de la temporada, ya saben, las hojas todavía en los árboles. Ahí fue cuando quedó claro que estábamos tratando con algo muy diferente. Creo que, si hubiéramos podido, si hubiéramos tenido un mejor conocimiento, le habríamos dicho a la gente que el miércoles por la noche no condujera, que saliera de los caminos, ya saben, dejar que los quita-nieves hagan su trabajo, será imposible moverse. Hemos hecho ese tipo de alertas de emergencia por nieve y la gente realmente las respeta, pero honestamente, para cuando obtuvimos esa información, ya era demasiado tarde para hacerlo”. “Pero aquí está el resultado final: tenemos que hacerlo mejor en el futuro, tenemos que aprender algunas lecciones”, agregó de Blasio. “La lección principal que estoy aprendiendo, he tenido muchas conversaciones esta mañana con mi equipo para entender que habrá una revisión operativa completa de lo que sucedió”.
Snowstorm response slammed
Crítica feroz a respuesta a la tormenta de nieve
