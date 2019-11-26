UC Recap – November 18th – November 23rd

Nov 18 – Nov 23

Listen up, familia; the indispensable Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has put out the call for submissions for the 2020 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work out front before untold numbers of your Uptown peers but you will also receive a $1250 honorarium. Speaking of NoMAA, on Saturday, December 7 all roads leads to the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center (530 West 166th Street, 5th Floor) for a forum on “Community, Displacement, and The Arts: 400 Years to the Future.” Sign up to be in attendance for a day of professional development and networking for the creative and civic-minded.

Queen Cardi B brought Vogue Magazine to her grandmother’s apartment in Washington Heights for an expansive, insightful and funny Q&A that touches on the music biz, motherhood, and her highly anticipated new album, which drops next year. Hit up our site to check out the entire video.

Our newest contributor Riquelmy Sosa penned an outstanding piece entitled Memory of a Place about growing up Uptown and the deep sense of loss engendered by the creeping gentrification that is taking over Uptown and beyond.

Our Uptown Tweet of the Week goes out to the always-awesome Luis Miranda Jr. on the impact of seeing his son, Lin-Manuel Miranda, receive an indelible honor from former First Lady Michelle Obama. Speaking of the Obamas, don’t you miss them with Tyrant Trump busy at work destroying the very foundations of this country? This week, a picture we posted on IG of a person in Harlem wearing a Make Obama President Again hat by @_michael_watts perfectly encapsulates that emotion. By the way folks, make sure you follow us on IG as there is a ton of content shared there that does not always make it to the site.

Our Mood Music selection comes to us once again from the incredibly talented and infectious band Afro Dominicano. Enjoy! And the LOL crew is not playing, folks. This week they discuss elected officials passing gas, a vegan suing Burger King, the sinking of the Titanic and so much more. The special guests this week are Melaner Quiroz and Hector Arias.

