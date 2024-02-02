Culture at the Capitol, Six Years and Counting

By Adriano Espaillat

Dominicans are the fourth-largest population of Latinos living in the United States, and our political growth and influence continue to grow stronger each year.

Dominicans on the Hill, an iconic celebration I am proud to have founded and hosted, is the largest demonstration of Dominican cultural pride in Washington, D.C.

This year marks the sixth annual celebration, and I have been honored each year to host this recognition of my heritage at the United States Capitol during Dominican Heritage Month. As the first Dominican-American to serve in the United States Congress, Dominicans on the Hill is a truly special event to me and my colleagues. When I was first elected to federal office, I knew that I wanted to create and host a unique event that would highlight the beauty and diversity of Dominican American culture, honor our heritage, and celebrate our achievements.

The event showcases the innumerable contributions Dominicans have made in both my home city of New York and around the U.S.—and further strengthens relations between the United States, the Dominican Republic, and the broader Dominican diaspora.

The spirit of this conference is cultural, celebratory, and familial. This event is one that celebrates generations of Dominican Americans, from our past and current Dominican American leaders to the next generation, all while building new links between our community and strengthening our future.

The event also celebrates the progress that our nation has made in recent years to recognize the experiences of the Dominican diaspora and improve their everyday lives—which has served as a central goal of my career in Congress.

Over my tenure in Congress, I have introduced important bills like the Las Americas Energy Security Act and the Opportunities in the Americas Act to facilitate clean energy investments in, and the “nearshoring” of jobs to, the Dominican Republic and Caribbean region. I have also created the bipartisan “Friends of the Dominican Republic Caucus,” whose membership is growing each and every year. Thanks to encouragement from myself and the Friends of the Dominican Republic Caucus, in late 2023, the Biden administration at long last nominated the esteemed Juan Carlos Iturregui to the previously vacant position of U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, to help solidify diplomatic relations between our two great nations. The Biden administration has also appointed numerous Dominican Americans to high-ranking government positions, including Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón as the Ambassador to Spain, Elizabeth de León Bhargava as the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Assistant Secretary for Administration, Juana Matías as the HUD Regional Administrator for New England, Alejandra Castillo as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, and Tom Pérez as a Senior Advisor to the President.

The spirit of this conference is cultural, celebratory, and familial.

Furthermore, through my work with the Caucus and in Congress, we have overseen increased transparency in the way in which the State Department issues travel alerts for Caribbean nations, as well as yearly funding increases for the all-important Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, which helps combat drug trafficking and gang violence in the D.R. and throughout the Caribbean. Our work has also provided millions in new humanitarian assistance for the Dominican Republic to improve government transparency through anti-corruption initiatives, to bolster public education and public health, and to reduce the spread of diseases like HIV on the island. Additionally, thanks to our work, the D.R. is now significantly more prepared to recover from past hurricanes and respond to future ones. In 2022, at the urging of myself and other Members of Congress, the U.S.’s Regional Disaster Assistance Program provided direct aid to help the D.R. recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona. Moreover, thanks to our overall efforts, in both 2022 and 2023, the U.S. Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance provided nearly $1.7 million in life-saving humanitarian aid and funding for disaster risk reduction programs to protect local communities in the D.R. and greatly improve the capacity of the Dominican government to respond to future emergencies and natural disasters.

We are also making progress for Dominicans right here in the U.S. Just recently, I worked in close collaboration with President Luis Abinader and the leadership of Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx to forge a joint partnership between the Abinader administration and Montefiore to promote increased health equity, care, and training for Dominicans in New York City. I have also overseen efforts to urge lower-cost flights between the United States and the Caribbean to ensure more affordable flight options for U.S. residents to visit their friends and family in places like the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Thanks to our efforts, in 2024, the United States is now closer than it has ever been to finalizing a modern “Open Skies” aviation agreement with the Dominican Republic, which would provide a financial lifeline to Dominican American families who are struggling to afford the current cost of flights to and from the nation.

We have accomplished so much for our community, but there is still more on the horizon, especially as it pertains to immigration. This is why I recently helped spearhead the introduction a comprehensive bipartisan immigration bill, known as the “Dignidad Act,” which would at long last provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented families who are currently forced to live in the shadows. This pivotal bill would also codify permanent protections for DREAMers while increasing funding for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to reduce the current unacceptable backlog on green card applications. Importantly, this bill would also create a brand new “Dominican Family Reunification Parole Program,” which would reunite Dominican families sooner by allowing Dominican family members of U.S. citizens to live in the U.S. while they await the approval of their green cards. If enacted, this program would be a boon to the approximately 284,000 Dominicans who remain stuck in the current, years-long USCIS backlog for family reunification green cards.

Yet, real, meaningful immigration reform in Congress will not be possible as long as we live in a world where immigrant communities like my own are under constant attack by Republicans. These misinformed attacks are all-too-often based on an unfounded, xenophobic view of immigrants as and our culture as “other” to the American experience. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. America is, and always will be, a nation of immigrants.

This is precisely why in today’s political environment, events like Dominicans on the Hill, which highlight the pivotal contributions that Dominican Americans have made to this nation, are more important than ever—to educate, combat xenophobia, and let all of Americans know that we are an integral part of the fabric of this nation.

Moreover, with our growing numbers and representation, it remains critical that Dominican’s voices are expressed on the issues and challenges facing our community, especially as it relates to economic development, health, immigration, education, and business. Dominicans on the Hill provides a platform for Dominican Americans to do just that—while educating others on our cultural contributions, innovations, and indelible strength that makes me proud to be Dominican American.

I am happy to welcome all from around the Dominican diaspora to Washington, D.C. on February 7th for a day filled with collaboration, unity, and informative discussions on how to best address the challenges and issues facing our community. Trust me, you will not want to miss it.

Adriano Espaillat represents New York’s 13th Congressional District and is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. His congressional district includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the Northwest Bronx. First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Espaillat was sworn into office on January 3, 2017, during the 115th Congress and is serving his fourth term in Congress. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov.