Culture at the Capitol, Six Years and Counting
Cultura en el Capitolio, seis años y contando
By Adriano Espaillat
Dominicans are the fourth-largest population of Latinos living in the United States, and our political growth and influence continue to grow stronger each year.
Dominicans on the Hill, an iconic celebration I am proud to have founded and hosted, is the largest demonstration of Dominican cultural pride in Washington, D.C.
This year marks the sixth annual celebration, and I have been honored each year to host this recognition of my heritage at the United States Capitol during Dominican Heritage Month. As the first Dominican-American to serve in the United States Congress, Dominicans on the Hill is a truly special event to me and my colleagues. When I was first elected to federal office, I knew that I wanted to create and host a unique event that would highlight the beauty and diversity of Dominican American culture, honor our heritage, and celebrate our achievements.
The event showcases the innumerable contributions Dominicans have made in both my home city of New York and around the U.S.—and further strengthens relations between the United States, the Dominican Republic, and the broader Dominican diaspora.
The spirit of this conference is cultural, celebratory, and familial. This event is one that celebrates generations of Dominican Americans, from our past and current Dominican American leaders to the next generation, all while building new links between our community and strengthening our future.
The event also celebrates the progress that our nation has made in recent years to recognize the experiences of the Dominican diaspora and improve their everyday lives—which has served as a central goal of my career in Congress.
Over my tenure in Congress, I have introduced important bills like the Las Americas Energy Security Act and the Opportunities in the Americas Act to facilitate clean energy investments in, and the “nearshoring” of jobs to, the Dominican Republic and Caribbean region. I have also created the bipartisan “Friends of the Dominican Republic Caucus,” whose membership is growing each and every year. Thanks to encouragement from myself and the Friends of the Dominican Republic Caucus, in late 2023, the Biden administration at long last nominated the esteemed Juan Carlos Iturregui to the previously vacant position of U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, to help solidify diplomatic relations between our two great nations. The Biden administration has also appointed numerous Dominican Americans to high-ranking government positions, including Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón as the Ambassador to Spain, Elizabeth de León Bhargava as the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Assistant Secretary for Administration, Juana Matías as the HUD Regional Administrator for New England, Alejandra Castillo as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, and Tom Pérez as a Senior Advisor to the President.
Furthermore, through my work with the Caucus and in Congress, we have overseen increased transparency in the way in which the State Department issues travel alerts for Caribbean nations, as well as yearly funding increases for the all-important Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, which helps combat drug trafficking and gang violence in the D.R. and throughout the Caribbean. Our work has also provided millions in new humanitarian assistance for the Dominican Republic to improve government transparency through anti-corruption initiatives, to bolster public education and public health, and to reduce the spread of diseases like HIV on the island. Additionally, thanks to our work, the D.R. is now significantly more prepared to recover from past hurricanes and respond to future ones. In 2022, at the urging of myself and other Members of Congress, the U.S.’s Regional Disaster Assistance Program provided direct aid to help the D.R. recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona. Moreover, thanks to our overall efforts, in both 2022 and 2023, the U.S. Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance provided nearly $1.7 million in life-saving humanitarian aid and funding for disaster risk reduction programs to protect local communities in the D.R. and greatly improve the capacity of the Dominican government to respond to future emergencies and natural disasters.
We are also making progress for Dominicans right here in the U.S. Just recently, I worked in close collaboration with President Luis Abinader and the leadership of Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx to forge a joint partnership between the Abinader administration and Montefiore to promote increased health equity, care, and training for Dominicans in New York City. I have also overseen efforts to urge lower-cost flights between the United States and the Caribbean to ensure more affordable flight options for U.S. residents to visit their friends and family in places like the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Thanks to our efforts, in 2024, the United States is now closer than it has ever been to finalizing a modern “Open Skies” aviation agreement with the Dominican Republic, which would provide a financial lifeline to Dominican American families who are struggling to afford the current cost of flights to and from the nation.
We have accomplished so much for our community, but there is still more on the horizon, especially as it pertains to immigration. This is why I recently helped spearhead the introduction a comprehensive bipartisan immigration bill, known as the “Dignidad Act,” which would at long last provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented families who are currently forced to live in the shadows. This pivotal bill would also codify permanent protections for DREAMers while increasing funding for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to reduce the current unacceptable backlog on green card applications. Importantly, this bill would also create a brand new “Dominican Family Reunification Parole Program,” which would reunite Dominican families sooner by allowing Dominican family members of U.S. citizens to live in the U.S. while they await the approval of their green cards. If enacted, this program would be a boon to the approximately 284,000 Dominicans who remain stuck in the current, years-long USCIS backlog for family reunification green cards.
Yet, real, meaningful immigration reform in Congress will not be possible as long as we live in a world where immigrant communities like my own are under constant attack by Republicans. These misinformed attacks are all-too-often based on an unfounded, xenophobic view of immigrants as and our culture as “other” to the American experience. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. America is, and always will be, a nation of immigrants.
This is precisely why in today’s political environment, events like Dominicans on the Hill, which highlight the pivotal contributions that Dominican Americans have made to this nation, are more important than ever—to educate, combat xenophobia, and let all of Americans know that we are an integral part of the fabric of this nation.
Moreover, with our growing numbers and representation, it remains critical that Dominican’s voices are expressed on the issues and challenges facing our community, especially as it relates to economic development, health, immigration, education, and business. Dominicans on the Hill provides a platform for Dominican Americans to do just that—while educating others on our cultural contributions, innovations, and indelible strength that makes me proud to be Dominican American.
I am happy to welcome all from around the Dominican diaspora to Washington, D.C. on February 7th for a day filled with collaboration, unity, and informative discussions on how to best address the challenges and issues facing our community. Trust me, you will not want to miss it.
Adriano Espaillat represents New York’s 13th Congressional District and is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. His congressional district includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the Northwest Bronx. First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Espaillat was sworn into office on January 3, 2017, during the 115th Congress and is serving his fourth term in Congress. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov.
Cultura en el Capitolio, seis años y contando
Por Adriano Espaillat
Los dominicanos son la cuarta población más grande de latinos que viven en los Estados Unidos, y nuestro crecimiento e influencia política continúa fortaleciéndose cada año.
Dominicanos en el Capitolio, que he tenido el honor de fundar y encabezar, es la mayor manifestación de orgullo cultural dominicano en Washington, D.C.
Este año marca la sexta celebración anual, y cada año he tenido el honor de encabezar este icónico reconocimiento de mi herencia en el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos durante el Mes de la Herencia Dominicana.
Como el primer domínico-estadounidense en servir en el Congreso de los Estados Unidos, Dominicanos en el Capitolio es un evento verdaderamente especial para mí y mis colegas.
Cuando fui elegido por primera vez para un cargo federal, sabía que crearía y encabezaría un evento único que resaltara la belleza y la diversidad de la cultura domínico-estadounidense, honrara nuestra herencia y celebrara nuestros logros.
Los dominicanos son la cuarta población más grande de latinos que viven en los Estados Unidos, y nuestro crecimiento e influencia política continúa fortaleciéndose cada año. Dominicanos en el Capitolio muestra las innumerables contribuciones que los dominicanos han hecho tanto en mi ciudad de residencia, Nueva York, como en todo EE.UU. ―y fortalece aún más las relaciones entre Estados Unidos, la República Dominicana y la diáspora dominicana en general.
El espíritu de esta conferencia es cultural, familiar y de celebración. Este evento celebra a generaciones de domínico-estadounidenses, desde nuestros líderes domínico-estadounidenses pasados y actuales hasta la próxima generación, a la vez que construye nuevos vínculos entre nuestra comunidad y fortalece nuestro futuro.
El evento también celebra el progreso que nuestra nación ha logrado en los años recientes para reconocer las experiencias de la diáspora dominicana y mejorar su vida cotidiana ―lo que ha sido una meta central de mi carrera en el Congreso.
Durante mi mandato en el Congreso, he introducido importantes proyectos de ley, como la Ley de Seguridad Energética de Las Américas y la Ley de Oportunidades en las Américas, con el propósito de facilitar las inversiones en energía limpia y el “nearshoring” para crear empleos en la República Dominicana y la región del Caribe. He creado también el “Caucus de Amigos de la República Dominicana” bipartidista, cuya membresía crece cada año. Gracias a nuestro esfuerzo y al del Caucus de Amigos de la República Dominicana, a finales de 2023, la Administración
Biden por fin nominó al prestigioso diplomático Juan Carlos Iturregui para el puesto previamente vacante de Embajador de Estados Unidos en la República Dominicana, para ayudar a solidificar las relaciones diplomáticas entre nuestras dos grandes naciones. La administración Biden también ha designado a numerosos domínico-estadounidenses para puestos gubernamentales de alto rango, entre los que figuran Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón como embajadora en España; Elizabeth de León Bhargava como subsecretaria de Administración del Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD); Juana Matías como administradora regional de HUD para Nueva Inglaterra; Alejandra Castillo como subsecretaria de Comercio para el Desarrollo Económico, y Tom Pérez como asesor sénior del presidente de los EE.UU.
Además, a través de mi trabajo con el Caucus y en el Congreso, hemos supervisado una mayor transparencia en la forma en que el Departamento de Estado emite alertas de viaje para las naciones caribeñas, así como aumentos anuales de financiamiento para la importantísima Iniciativa de Seguridad de la Cuenca del Caribe, que ayuda combatir el tráfico de drogas y los delitos de violencia de pandillas en la R.D. y en todo el Caribe. Nuestro trabajo también ha proporcionado millones en nueva asistencia humanitaria para la República Dominicana para mejorar la transparencia del Gobierno a través de iniciativas anticorrupción, reforzar la educación pública y la salud pública, y reducir la propagación de enfermedades como el VIH en la isla. Además, gracias a nuestro trabajo, la R.D. ahora está mucho más preparada para recuperarse de huracanes pasados y responder a los futuros. En 2022, a instancias mías y de otros miembros del Congreso, el Programa Regional de Asistencia para Desastres de EE. UU. brindó asistencia directa para ayudar a la R.D. a recuperarse de la devastación causada por el huracán Fiona. Igualmente, gracias a nuestros esfuerzos generales, tanto en 2022 como en 2023, la Oficina de Asistencia Humanitaria de EE. UU. proporcionó casi $1.7 millones en ayuda humanitaria vital y financiación para programas de reducción del riesgo de desastres para proteger a las comunidades locales en la R.D. y mejorar en gran medida la capacidad del Gobierno dominicano para responder a futuras emergencias y desastres naturales.
También estamos logrando avances para los dominicanos aquí en los EE.UU. Justo recientemente, trabajé en estrecha colaboración con el presidente Luis Abinader y el liderazgo del Hospital Montefiore en El Bronx para forjar una asociación conjunta entre la Administración de Abinader y Montefiore a fin de promover una mayor equidad en salud, atención médica, y capacitación para dominicanos en la ciudad de Nueva York. Asimismo, he supervisado los esfuerzos para lograr que se realicen vuelos de menor costo entre los Estados Unidos y el Caribe a fin de garantizar opciones de vuelo más asequibles para que los residentes en EE. UU. visiten a sus amigos y familiares en lugares como la República Dominicana y Puerto Rico. Gracias a nuestros esfuerzos, en 2024, Estados Unidos está ahora más cerca que nunca de finalizar un moderno acuerdo de aviación de “Cielos Abiertos” con la República Dominicana, que proporcionaría un salvavidas financiero a las familias domínico-estadounidenses que tienen dificultades para pagar el costo actual de los vuelos hacia y desde su nación de origen.
Hemos logrado mucho para nuestra comunidad, pero aún hay más por hacer en el horizonte, especialmente en lo que respecta al tema de inmigración. Es por eso que recientemente ayudé a impulsar la introducción de un proyecto de ley de inmigración bipartidista integral, conocido como la “Ley Dignidad”, que por fin proporcionaría una vía hacia la ciudadanía para familias indocumentadas que actualmente se ven obligadas a vivir en las sombras. Este proyecto de ley fundamental también codificaría protecciones permanentes para los DREAMERS (Soñadores) y al mismo tiempo aumentaría los fondos para el Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de Estados Unidos (USCIS) destinados a reducir el actual retraso inaceptable en las solicitudes de tarjetas de residencia. Es importante destacar que este proyecto de ley también crearía un nuevo “Programa de Permisos Humanitarios de Residencia (parole) para la Reunificación Familiar de Dominicanos”, que reuniría a las familias dominicanas más rápidamente al permitir que los familiares dominicanos de ciudadanos estadounidenses vivan en los Estados Unidos mientras esperan la aprobación de sus tarjetas de residencia. Si se promulga, este programa sería de gran ayuda para los cerca de 284,000 dominicanos que siguen estancados en el actual retraso de años de USCIS en materia de tarjetas de residencia para reunificación familiar.
Sin embargo, una reforma migratoria real y significativa en el Congreso no será posible mientras vivamos en un mundo donde las comunidades de inmigrantes como la mía estén bajo constante ataque de los republicanos. Estos ataques mal informados se basan, con mucha frecuencia, en una visión xenófoba e infundada de los inmigrantes y de nuestra cultura como “diferente” a la experiencia estadounidense. En realidad, nada podría estar más lejos de la verdad. Estados Unidos es, y siempre será, una nación de inmigrantes.
Esta es precisamente la razón por la que en el ambiente político actual, eventos como Dominicanos en el Capitolio, que resaltan las contribuciones fundamentales que los domínico- estadounidenses han hecho a esta nación, son más importantes que nunca ―para educar, combatir la xenofobia y hacerles saber a todos los estadounidenses que nosotros somos una parte integral del tejido de esta nación.
Además, con nuestro creciente número poblacional y representación, sigue siendo fundamental que las voces de los dominicanos se expresen sobre los temas y desafíos que enfrenta nuestra comunidad, especialmente en lo que se refiere al desarrollo económico, la salud, la inmigración, la educación y los negocios. Dominicanos en el Capitolio ofrece una plataforma para que los domínico-estadounidenses hagan precisamente eso, mientras educan a otros sobre nuestras contribuciones culturales, innovaciones, y la fortaleza indeleble que me hace sentir orgulloso de ser domínico-estadounidense.
Me complace dar la bienvenida a todos los miembros de la diáspora dominicana a Washington, D.C., el miércoles, 7 de febrero, para celebrar un día lleno de colaboración, unidad y debates informativos sobre cómo abordar mejor los desafíos y problemas que enfrenta nuestra comunidad. Créanme, no querrán perdérselo.
Adriano Espaillat representa el Distrito 13 del Congreso de Nueva York y es el primer dominicano estadounidense en formar parte de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos. Su distrito del Congreso incluye Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill y el noroeste del Bronx. Elegido al Congreso por primera vez en 2016, el representante Espaillat tomó juramento el 3 de enero de 2017, durante el 115º Congreso, y cumple su cuarto mandato en el Congreso. Para obtener más información, visite espaillat.house.gov.