Hochul early favorite in 2022 gov race: Marist poll

She’s in the lead.

Governor Kathy Hochul is an early favorite to win the 2022 Democratic primary for governor, according to a new Marist poll.

Released October 12, the poll of 389 New Yorkers matched Hochul up in two hypothetical Democratic primaries against presumed gubernatorial contenders.

In a three-way race with State Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Hochul earned about 44 percent of the vote compared to 28 percent for James, 15 percent for Williams and 13 percent responding they are unsure.

Another scenario added former Governor Andrew Cuomo to the mix, and showed Hochul still leading with 36 percent of the vote, James with 24 percent, Cuomo with 19 percent, Williams 9 percent and 12 percent unsure.

Neither James nor WiIliams have officially announced their candidacy for Governor though Williams has formed an exploratory committee.

In addition, a separate poll of 822 state residents indicated that Hochul’s favorability rating has soared 18 percent in the 50 days since she assumed the role of Governor following Cuomo’s resignation.

In the poll, 56 percent of respondents considered Hochul a “good leader” for the state, while 77 percent indicated they do not want Cuomo to run again.

Hochul had a similar approval rating across all three regions of the state: 49 percent in New York City, 48 percent in the suburban counties around the city, and 49 percent upstate.

Despite Hochul’s high favorability rating, the poll showed that New Yorkers have a negative view of the current direction of the state. A total of 54 percent said the state is going “in the wrong direction” while 39 percent said it is going “in the right direction.”

“Governor Hochul is doing well among New Yorkers in terms of her performance in office and is the frontrunner among Democrats in her primary prospects for the nomination,” said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. “Andrew Cuomo needs to substantially redefine voters’ perceptions of him if he wants to run for governor again.”

To read more about the poll, please visit bit.ly/3v74cSI.