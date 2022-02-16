- English
- Español
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Every February, we celebrate Valentine’s Day, a day devoted to love – that magical mix of emotion, psychology, physiology, and pixie dust. Poems. Songs. Biographies. Novels. Films. Love features prominently in every form of storytelling.
Love resides at the core of human connection, healing, hope, and meaning. As we approach the day of the year devoted to love, the wisdom espoused in the following quotes adds weft to the weave of what it means to love – and love’s intimate ties to mental health.
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” These are the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered on June 23, 1963, at the Walk to Freedom March in Detroit. It was the largest civil rights demonstration in the nation’s history to date and drew crowds of 125,000 people or more. Dr. Bernice A. King founded Be Love to carry forward her father’s fight for a more just world. In her words, “Every day, we have the chance to drive out darkness with light and hate with love.” As individuals and societies, our health, including our mental health, depends on light and love triumphing over darkness and hate.
“Which wolf wins?” There’s a Cherokee parable in which a grandchild sits at an elder Cherokee’s feet as the elder tells of a battle that goes on inside all people. “My child,” he says, “life’s battle is between two wolves inside all of us. One is selfish, argumentative, arrogant, angry, and jealous. The other is generous, loving, humble, and serene.” After a moment of pause to take it all in, the young Cherokee asks, “Which wolf wins?” The old Cherokee smiles, “The one you feed.” In the lore of this story lies the truth of choice and the idea that our mental health is enhanced when we hone our mind’s focus and intention – principles that sit at the crux of ancient mediation practices and modern psychotherapy.
Love and work are the cornerstones of our humanness.” Sigmund Freud missed the mark on a few things, but he got a lot right in his analysis of the human condition. He did not shy away from the meaning of love and its role in attachment, development, and neurotic angst. And although most of his writing focused on our development and dynamics as individuals, his concise critique of society in Civilizations and Its Discontents captures well the way in which loving is central to our human experience and the social collective. His focus on productive labor and positive human relationships in Civilizations and Its Discontent might even be understood as a precursor to today’s focus on social determinants of health, including mental health.
“A true partner or friend is one who encourages you to look deep inside yourself for the beauty and love you’ve been seeking.” Vietnamese Zen monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who passed from this earth three weeks ago at the age of 95 (1926-2022), wrote these words in How to Love, the third book in his nine-part series, Mindfulness Essentials. He was a prolific author, poet, and teacher who championed what he called “engaged Buddhism.” He inspired people around the world with his practice of meditation, his wise and patient manner, and his commitment to bringing peace to the world by starting with deep introspection that yields understanding and compassion for oneself. He speaks with a clarity that is paradoxically simple and profound. We can only create the world we want when we begin by cultivating that world for ourselves, and it begins with love.
“Two of the hardest words in the language to rhyme are life and love.”
Among the most important figures in 20th-century musical theater, Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics to a multitude of award-winning shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, West Side Story, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods. He has rhymed hundreds, if not thousands, of words. He speaks with authority in The Art of the Musical about the challenge of rhyming life and love. Sondheim knows that love – the word – is hard to rhyme in his Broadway lyrics. He also knows, as do all of us, love – the verb – can be hard to rhyme with the challenges and complexities of real life. A poetic truth that somehow doesn’t stop us from trying.
Social activists, psychoanalysts, Cherokee elders, Zen monks, songwriters. You and me. Pursued with care and intention, love connects us, helps us heal, cope, and find meaning and joy. Good on Valentine’s Day. Good every day for our mental health.
Amar
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Cada febrero, celebramos el Día de San Valentín, un día dedicado al amor, esa mezcla mágica de emoción, psicología, fisiología y polvo mágico. Poemas. Canciones. Biografías. Novelas. Películas. El amor ocupa un lugar destacado en todas las formas de narración.
El amor reside en el centro de la conexión humana, la sanación, la esperanza y el significado. A medida que nos acercamos al día del año dedicado al amor, la sabiduría expuesta en las siguientes citas agrega trama al tejido de lo que significa amar, y los lazos íntimos del amor con la salud mental.
“He decidido quedarme con el amor. El odio es una carga demasiado grande que soportar”. Estas son las palabras de Martin Luther King, Jr. pronunciadas el 23 de junio de 1963, en la Marcha Walk to Freedom en Detroit. Fue la manifestación de derechos civiles más grande en la historia de la nación hasta la fecha y atrajo multitudes de 125,000 personas o más. La Dra. Bernice A. King fundó Be Love para llevar adelante la lucha de su padre por un mundo más justo. En sus palabras: “Todos los días tenemos la oportunidad de expulsar la oscuridad con la luz y el odio con el amor”. Como individuos y sociedades, nuestra salud, incluida nuestra salud mental, depende de que la luz y el amor triunfen sobre la oscuridad y el odio.
“¿Qué lobo gana?”. Hay una parábola cherokee en la que un nieto se sienta a los pies de un anciano cherokee mientras éste le habla de una batalla que se libra dentro de todas las personas. “Hijo mío”, dice, “la batalla de la vida es entre dos lobos dentro de todos nosotros. Uno es egoísta, discutidor, arrogante, enojado y celoso. El otro es generoso, cariñoso, humilde y sereno”. Tras un momento de pausa para asimilarlo todo, el joven cherokee pregunta: “¿Qué lobo gana?”. El viejo cherokee sonríe: “El que alimentas”. En la tradición de esta historia se encuentra la verdad de la elección y la idea de que nuestra salud mental mejora cuando perfeccionamos el enfoque y la intención de nuestra mente, principios que se encuentran en el centro de las antiguas prácticas de mediación y de la psicoterapia moderna.
“El amor y el trabajo son las piedras angulares de nuestra humanidad”. Sigmund Freud erró en algunas cosas, pero acertó en muchas en su análisis de la condición humana. No rehuyó el significado del amor y su papel en el apego, el desarrollo y la angustia neurótica. Y aunque la mayor parte de sus escritos se centraron en nuestro desarrollo y dinámica como individuos, su concisa crítica de la sociedad en Civilizations and Its Discontents captura bien la forma en que el amor es central en nuestra experiencia humana y en el colectivo social. Su enfoque en el trabajo productivo y las relaciones humanas positivas en Civilizations and Its Discontent incluso podrían entenderse como precursores de la atención actual a los determinantes sociales de la salud, incluida la salud mental.
“Un verdadero compañero o amigo es aquel que te anima a buscar en tu interior la belleza y el amor que has estado buscando”. El monje zen vietnamita Thich Nhat Hanh, que falleció hace tres semanas a la edad de 95 años (1926-2022), escribió estas palabras en How to Love, el tercer libro de su serie de nueve partes Mindfulness Essentials. Fue un prolífico autor, poeta y profesor que defendió lo que él llamaba “budismo comprometido”. Inspiró a personas de todo el mundo con su práctica de la meditación, su forma de ser sabia y paciente, y su compromiso de llevar la paz al mundo empezando por una profunda introspección que produzca comprensión y compasión hacia uno mismo. Habla con una claridad paradójicamente sencilla y profunda. Sólo podemos crear el mundo que queremos cuando empezamos a cultivar ese mundo para nosotros mismos, y eso empieza con el amor.
“Dos de las palabras más difíciles de rimar en la lengua son vida y amor”. Entre las figuras más importantes del teatro musical del siglo XX, Stephen Sondheim escribió las letras de una multitud de espectáculos premiados, entre ellos A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, West Side Story, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, y también Into the Woods. Ha rimado cientos, si no miles, de palabras. Habla con autoridad en The Art of the Musical sobre el reto de rimar la vida y el amor. Sondheim sabe que el amor -la palabra- es difícil de rimar en sus letras de canciones de Broadway. También sabe, como todos nosotros, que el amor -el verbo- puede ser difícil de rimar con los retos y complejidades de la vida real. Una verdad poética que, de alguna manera, no nos impide intentarlo.
Activistas sociales, psicoanalistas, ancianos cherokee, monjes zen, compositores. Usted y yo. Perseguido con cuidado e intención, el amor nos conecta, nos ayuda a sanar, a enfrentarnos y a encontrar significado y alegría. Es bueno en el día de San Valentín. Es bueno todos los días para nuestra salud mental.