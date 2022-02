Swipe Right

Fair Fares program to be expanded, made permanent

By Gregg McQueen

The transit program has been expanded and made permanent.

Fair, and now for certain.

The popular “Fair Fares” program, which provides discounted Metro Cards to low-income New Yorkers, will be made permanent – and will also be expanded.

The agreement represents the first time that the city has guaranteed annual funding for Fair Fares, and comes as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) attempts to boost ridership in the wake of Covid-19.

Fair Fares was established in 2019.

The announcement was made jointly by Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The expansion was made possible by a commitment of $75 million in baseline funding for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“The path to an equitable recovery runs through our public transit system,” said Mayor Adams. “Since its inception, Fair Fares has proven to be a transformative program for so many New Yorkers struggling to get by, and we are proud to announce this investment in its future to help even more people going forward.”

Only 35 percent of eligible New Yorkers are currently enrolled.

“Affordable access to our public transit system is essential to our recovery from the pandemic, and to achieving equity at all times,” said Speaker Adams. “I thank Mayor Adams for taking this great first step to baseline Fair Fares, now making it a permanent part of the budget for the first time. The Council remains committed to returning the program to its original funding level, and if uptake of the program reaches the budgeted amount before the end of the fiscal year, additional funds should be made available to meet the transportation needs of New Yorkers.”

“Affordable access to our public transit system is essential,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Launched in January 2019, Fair Fares offers a 50 percent discount on both subway and eligible bus fares, or Access-A-Ride to eligible New Yorkers with incomes up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level who are not eligible for other transit subsidies or benefits.

Pay-Per-Ride, 7-Day, and 30-Day Unlimited Ride options are all available for those using a Fair Fares MetroCard on subways and eligible buses.

To date, more than 264,000 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program.

“Fair Fares is a vital program that reduces the burden of transportation costs on low-income New Yorkers, many of whom are the essential workers who keep our city running,” said Renae Reynolds, Executive Director of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign. “Providing accessibility and affordable transit for all is an important way for our city to commit to sustaining an equitable New York. We thank Mayor Adams for committing to this baseline funding for the Fair Fares program, which will help mitigate the affordability crisis faced by so many overburdened New Yorkers.”

More than 264,000 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program to date.

Mayor Adams’ Preliminary Budget adds $15.5 million to the Fair Fares program in the current year, bringing the FY 2022 investment to $68.5 million, and increases the city’s annual investment to $75 million annually in FY 2023 and in the outyears of the financial plan.

Previously, the program was funded a year at a time through negotiations with the City Council in connection with the Adopted Budget.

The highest previous expenditure under the Fair Fares program was $48.9 million in FY 2021.

“Our research shows that awareness of the program is low citywide,” said Community Service Society’s David R. Jones.

Ridership numbers on mass transit continue to climb after the Omicron wave in early December, according to MTA statistics. From February 8 to 10, the subway system carried over 3 million riders for three days for the first time since December 2021.

However, weekly subway ridership is still at 55 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

According to data compiled by the Community Service Society (CSS), which led the campaign to establish the program in 2019, only 35 percent of eligible New Yorkers are currently enrolled.

“The Fair Fares program is a lifeline for low-income New Yorkers struggling with transit affordability. Our research shows that awareness of the program is low citywide,” reiterated David R. Jones, board member, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and CSS President and CEO, which led the campaign to establish the program. “We look forward to working with our elected officials to raise public awareness of Fair Fares across the city.”

Speaker Adams shared similar concerns about the program reaching more eligible New Yorkers.

“In order for this program to be successful, a stronger commitment and focus on outreach than the one taken by the previous administration is needed, and the Council is a willing partner to help advance those efforts,” she stated. “I applaud my Council colleagues who have expressed their strong support for Fair Fares and for helping to increase awareness across the city, so it benefits more New Yorkers and communities.”

For more information on Fair Fares, visit www.nyc.gov/fairfares or call 311.