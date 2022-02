100,000 summer youth jobs

More summer youth opportunities will be available this year.

New records are being set this summer.

Temperatures aside, an all-time high of 100,000 summer job opportunities will be provided to young people ages 14 to 24 this summer in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the expansion on Tues., Feb. 15.

Adams said that 90,000 of the jobs will be offered through the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), the largest number of jobs made available in the program’s 60-year history.

An additional 10,000 jobs will be derived from other city programs.

The increase was made possible in part due to a $79 million investment in the Mayor’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget.

“Young people in this city should have the opportunity to work or learn this summer, and this historic investment will help secure a better future for tens of thousands while helping to make our city safer,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “We owe it to our children to give them every opportunity to thrive, and this expansion will do just that.”

The application period for all youth will open on March 1.

The strategy to keep the city’s youth engaged and active over the summer months when crime spikes is a preventive action outlined in Mayor Adams’ Blueprint to End Gun Violence.

A 2021 study found that SYEP participation lowers participants’ chances of being arrested that summer by 17 percent and by 23 percent for felony arrests. Other research has found that SYEP youth are significantly less likely to be incarcerated in New York State more than five years after their participation in the program.

“For many communities, summer youth employment opportunities are a critical chance for young people to begin a life of making good choices,” said Deputy Mayor Phil Banks. “Mayor Adams often talks about going upstream to address the systemic issues that cause poverty, crime, and violence, and for many young people in this city, that means giving them an opportunity early on in life to make good decisions by empowering them with a substantive way to spend their summer investing in themselves.”

The NYC SYEP program is the largest in the country.

The SYEP program, the largest in the country, typically runs for six weeks in July and August. It provides participants with paid opportunities to explore potential career interests and pathways, allowing participants to engage in learning experiences that help develop their professional, social, civic, and leadership skills.

Applications for New York City’s SYEP CareerReady and Special Initiatives tracks opened on February 14, while the general community-based application period for all youth will open on March 1.

The program typically runs for six weeks in July and August.

The CareerReady track is designed for students between the ages of 14 and 21 from select DOE schools, while the Special Initiatives track offers tailored opportunities for youth aged 14-24 who are: residents of select New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments, homeless, justice- or court-involved, in foster care, or receiving preventive services from the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

“This record-breaking expansion comes at a critical time for our young people,” said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright. “This historic investment will help ensure our young people are given the opportunity to gain the experience and skills needed to secure a successful future. We are so grateful for all the employer partners and community-based organizations committed to the career and professional development of our city’s young people.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/syep.