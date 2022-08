“The city must have a plan”

Advocates press city to improve shelter intake process

By Gregg McQueen

Shelter demand has continued to grow.

More than just slogans.

More than 4,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since May, according to city officials.

Mayor Eric Adams has previously pinned blame for the shelter crunch on the wave of these arrivals.

But advocates for the homeless are urging the administration to better address the intake process for individuals seeking shelter in order to meet its stated dual missions both as a “right-to-shelter” city and a “sanctuary city.”

Gathering on the steps of City Hall on Tues., Aug. 9th, advocates called on the city to take action to address the surge in application for spots in homeless shelters.

The recent wave of migrants arriving in New York, they argue, only highlights the existing gaps in the shelter application process and the lack of affordable housing options – both of which should be addressed quickly.

“New York is both a sanctuary city and a right-to-shelter city,” said Adrienne Holder, Chief Attorney of the Civil Practice at Legal Aid Society. “What that means is, everyone who comes here has a right to seek shelter and safety in this city.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has begun busing migrants to New York City.

Photo: Diane Bondareff | NYC Mayor’s Office

“At a time where there’s increased demand for city shelter, the city must have a plan to mitigate that increased demand,” she said.

Advocates asked the city to not let the shelter vacancy rate fall below 5 percent at any point, and move people out of the shelter system more quickly by investing in affordable housing, while ensuring staff capacity to process housing packages and fight against source of income discrimination.

“Shelter beds should only serve as a stopgap – we need the government to prioritize housing,” Holder said. “And we need to make sure that there is no bureaucratic deficiency when it comes to moving people out of the shelter system.”

Asylum seekers have been arriving via bus from Texas.

Photo: Diane Bondareff | NYC Mayor’s Office

The press conference was held immediately before an oversight hearing by the New York City Council on the city’s shelter intake process for homeless families.

Advocates and legal service providers charge the Adams administration with exaggerating the impact of migrants in the city shelter system.

“We’ve never seen any data to support the claims that the system is being overwhelmed by asylum seekers,” said Josh Goldfein, staff attorney at Legal Aid Society.

According to the Legal Aid Society, some families were left to sleep on the floor of a Bronx intake center during July instead of being placed in a shelter, in violation of city law. Families are often forced to wait in hours-long lines to begin the intake process.

Taysha Milagros Clark, policy and data analyst for Coalition for the Homeless, implored the city to provide specifics on its plan to assist asylum seekers. However, she said the arrival of new migrants is not an excuse for failing to provide proper accommodations to homeless families.

“No amount of scapegoating can take away from the fact that New York City was already experiencing a homelessness and shelter capacity crisis, because of the city’s own failures and lack of planning,” she said.

“New York remains in a dire housing and affordability crisis,” said Taysha Milagros Clark, of the Coalition for the Homeless.

Goldfein said the city should have been better prepared for increased shelter demand, as it encounters a spike in shelter applications every summer.

He also faulted the city for not funding more tenant lawyers in housing court to slow evictions, or fully staffing the NYC Commission on Human Rights, which is responsible for researching violations and providing legal help to renters.

“Evictions were increasing month over month, rents were increasing,” Goldfein said. “It was no mystery to anyone that people were going to be losing their homes and becoming homeless this summer.”

Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City, after they were detained crossing over the U.S. border from Mexico. The effort is considered a backlash to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

“Governor Abbott is shamelessly exploiting refugees for cheap political points,” said City Councilmember Shahana Hanif. “FEMA should be at the border offering support and shelter to all who need it.”

While bashing Abbott, Hanif stressed that it was New York City’s duty to welcome the asylum seekers and provide them with services.

“Shelter beds should only serve as a stopgap,” said Holder.

“We are a right-to-shelter city, and this needs to be more than just a slogan,” she said.

At the Council hearing, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro said the city is preparing to open a specialized help center for migrants within the next two weeks, in addition to more emergency housing units.

However, Castro blamed the state of Texas for failing to coordinate with New York City when busing asylum seekers to the Big Apple.

The City Council held an oversight hearing on concerns regarding the shelter intake process.

“They’ve essentially weaponized this situation,” remarked Castro. “We’ve learned that the bus company that they’ve been working with has a non-disclosure agreement that does not allow them to communicate with the city of New York.”

At the Council hearing, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called for more transparency from Mayor Adams regarding the shelter intake process.

Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro testified at the Council hearing.

Photo: Emil Cohen | NYC Council

“Over the past few weeks, we have heard heartbreaking stories of vulnerable people seeking asylum arriving at the City’s shelter intake offices, only to be delayed in receiving support,” said Adams. “The Administration has admitted that there were at least four families with children, who were forced to sleep on the floor of the intake office before they were provided with shelter placement. This not only violates the city’s right to shelter laws, but does immeasurable harm to these families. It is degrading and inhumane and not what this city stands for.”

Speaker Adams acknowledged that a variety of factors have placed stress on the city’s shelter system, including the economic impact of the pandemic, end of the eviction moratorium, and staffing levels at the Department of Homeless Services and Human Rights Administration.

“There is a lack of clarity on how this Administration is quantifying how many people seeking asylum are arriving in New York City,” she said.

Advocates are calling on the city to create at least 6,000 new apartments per year for homeless households and an additional 6,000 new apartments per year for households with extremely low incomes.

“We’ve never seen any data,” said Legal Aid’s Josh Goldfein, of the claims regarding migrants.

They also requested that the Adams administration streamline the review process and expand access to CityFHEPS vouchers, reevaluate the three-month shelter requirement, and waive the work requirements for people who receive public assistance.

“New York remains in a dire housing and affordability crisis. Until the city gets real about addressing it, people continue to languish in shelters and on the streets,” said Clark, who exhorted state lawmakers to pass “good cause” eviction legislation to help keep New Yorkers in their homes.

“If we’re not preventing homelessness in the first place, mass homelessness will continue to exist,” Clark said, “and new arrivals will continue to suffer.”