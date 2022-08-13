Sweet and Deep

Recipe: Deep-dish Cherry Pie

Delicious, any way you slice it.

Even if life isn’t always just a bowl of cherries, the sweet little buttons can make anybody’s life a little sweeter. Perfectly ripe cherries are a nearly unrivaled treat. Their short season is anticipated by all but the most jaded eaters. Make the most of the end of the season with this deep-dish treat.



Ingredients:

2 rolled-out rounds deep-dish pie crust

1 cup (8 oz./250 g) sugar, plus more for sprinkling

2 Tbs. arrowroot

2 Tbs. cornstarch

Pinch of salt

2 lb. (1 kg) sweet cherries, such as Royal Ann, Bing or Rainier, pitted

1 egg beaten with 1 tsp. water

Directions:

The jewel of the season.

Fit 1 dough round into a 9-inch (23-cm) deep-dish pie dish. Trim the edges flush with the rim of the dish.

Using a cherry pie crust cutter according to the manufacturer’s instructions, cut out the top crust using the second dough round.

Refrigerate the dough-lined pie dish and top crust for 30 minutes.

While the crust is chilling, in a bowl, toss together the sugar, arrowroot, cornstarch and salt. Add the cherries and stir gently to combine. Let stand at room temperature until the dough is chilled.

Position a rack in the lower third of an oven and preheat to 425°F (220°C).

Pour the filling into the chilled pie shell.

Place the top crust on the pie, trim the edges flush with the rim of the dish and crimp the edges to seal. Have a bite.

Brush the top crust with the egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake the pie for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F (180°C).

Bake until the filling bubbles and the crust is golden, 55 to 60 minutes more.

Transfer the pie to a wire rack and let cool for at least 1 hour before slicing and serving. Serves 8.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen