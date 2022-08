“People are finally listening”

New bills aim to reduce maternal health disparities

By Gregg McQueen

A new slate of bills focused on improving maternal health services and outcomes has been passed in the City Council.

Elect women, make change.

Though advocates have long fought for improved maternal health services throughout New York, a slate of new laws in the City Council has finally advanced – and some are pointing directly at the female majority in office as the difference maker.

“It’s not lost on me that this is now being passed when we have over 50 percent women in the City Council,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Black women are eight times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause in New York City.

In New York City, Black women are eight times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause, and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity than white women, according to Health Department statistics.

At its stated Council meeting on August 11, the Council passed a legislative package that will create a maternal health bill of rights for New Yorkers, require the city to educate the public about doulas, midwives and conditions that could complicate pregnancy, and mandate the Health Department to post maternal morbidity data on its website.

The slate of Council bills will “help lower this horrific gap between who lives and who dies,” said Williams, who sponsored the maternal health bill of rights law.

The bill requires the Health Department conduct a public awareness campaign to educate pregnant New Yorkers on their rights to care in obstetric and gynecological settings, workplace rights, and how to designate a healthcare proxy.

“We are constantly forgotten,” said Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet Peguero.

“Birth equity is a social justice issue, one that’s too often overlooked,” Williams said at a press conference outside City Hall, where he was joined by advocates and City Councilmembers to celebrate the advancement of the legislative package.

“I’m glad that the Council is taking leadership here,” he said.

Maternal health advocate Shawnee Benton Gibson said her daughter died shortly after having a baby due to a birth-related pulmonary embolism.

“Legislation is a powerful tool to transform the state of affairs for Black and Brown mommas in this state,” she said. “I’m grateful for legislators that have stood their ground and moved this forward.”

“Legislation is a powerful tool,” said maternal health advocate Shawnee Benton Gibson.

Additional bills will require the city to provide education on conditions such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome, establish a program to train doulas and provide free doula services to residents of marginalized neighborhoods.

City Councilmember Althea Stevens expressed hope that the legislative package would help reduce systemic racism in healthcare.

“When we’re in the hospital and we say we’re in pain, nobody listens to us,” remarked Stevens, who said her sister’s best friend passed away less than 24 hours after giving birth.

Williams, whose wife gave birth to a premature baby in February, referenced his family’s struggle with getting adequate care initially.

“Birth equity is a social justice issue,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“I didn’t even understand what was happening until we found a doctor that heard us, a doctor that listened,” he said. “We immediately saw the difference in care. It shouldn’t be that way.”

“This legislation is an important step in doing right by everyone who gives birth in New York City,” added Councilmember Tiffany Caban.

Though advocates have long fought for improved maternal health services, Williams pointed out that new laws were finally advanced when the majority of City Council seats were held by women.

“When we elect women, things start to change,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams launched a Citywide Doula Initiative in March to provide free doula services to 500 women, but advocates said the program should be expanded.

“I’m happy about [the program], but it’s not even close to enough,” Williams said.

Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet Peguero noted that none of the doula providers City Hall enlisted for the Citywide Doula Initiative are based in the Bronx, which has the highest rates of maternal mortality.

“[When] we say we’re in pain, nobody listens to us,” remarked Councilmember Althea Stevens.

“We are constantly forgotten,” she said. “You’re not addressing inequities. If anything, you’re creating more inequities.”

Community-based groups such as Save A Rose Foundation and the Womb Bus have stepped up to deliver services in the Bronx, Peguero said. She called on the city to provide funding for a Bronx birthing center that will offer pre- and post-natal care.

“There are advocates on the ground finding unique ways to connect to women across the entire borough because we don’t have funding from the city of New York to do so,” Peguero said.

Williams said he will continue to push the city for more funding and legislation related to maternal health.

“There’s so much more work that needs to be done,” he said. “This is an exciting moment because people are finally listening, but it’s not the end by any stretch of the imagination.”