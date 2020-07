Season forged of sorrow and faith

By Nicole Serrato

Suzanne Kaszynski was back at school earlier this month.

Sporting a face mask, the principal of Our Lady of Lourdes School in Harlem was on site to return student’s belongings as the year came to its end. Families came in and out throughout the day, expressing their gratitude and sending air hugs.

Like many educators, the last few months required quick adaptation to online learning. The staff at Our Lady of Lourdes focused their efforts on keeping a sense of structure for the students while helping them with time management.

“In the morning before school, we usually gather in the auditorium for morning prayer. To provide the children with some normalcy, I recorded a prayer every morning at 7:30 a.m. and teachers would post the video in their Google Classroom so students could access it.”

While most of the teachers had used Google Classroom prior to the pandemic, teaching live in Zoom meeting classes proved to be a learning curve. The Manhattan Regional Office of the Archdiocese of New York provided professional development on Zoom and other online resources. Together, the faculty and staff explored different platforms and tools to educate their students.

Students attended online classes in Math, ELA, Religion, Science and Social Studies.

“One of our teachers started taking her students on virtual trips every week. In addition to doing art projects with students, the art teacher introduced cooking class via Zoom, and our music teacher got the students singing. We even included gym and exercise via Zoom,” said Kaszynski.

Although remote learning was a success, the school still faced challenges. Some of the families lost loved ones due to the novel coronavirus. “A few students lost their grandparents to COVID, and one of our students developed the syndrome associated with the virus. Thankfully, he has since recovered,” said Kaszynski.

The school’s finances are of concern due to some tuition payments and a degree of uncertainty about re-enrollment as the year wound down. Like many private Catholic schools, the school is feeling the financial impact of the government shutdown and the job losses sustained within the community.

“Some families are finding it challenging to keep up with tuition payments, even the ones that usually pay full tuition,” said Kaszynski. “We know their individual stories, and we do not want to ask a family to pay tuition instead of buying food, but we cannot tell them not to pay because that will cause payroll problems and negatively impact our ability to offer high-quality enrichment programs. Fortunately, some of our families have received additional help through programs at the Archdiocese and nonprofits such as The Inner-City Scholarship Fund.”

“With the school being closed, it is more difficult to attract new students. Last September, there were 338 students enrolled at the school. As of now, we have 272,” said Kaszynski.

Low enrollment rate and financial difficulties due to low tuition collection have historically caused many private Catholic schools to shut their doors. According to the libertarian public policy group The CATO Institute, already 57 private schools have closed permanently in the United States due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and more closures are expected.

In a statement, the CATO Institute wrote, “The crisis is wreaking havoc on all schools, but private schools are in especially grave danger. Many have long been on a precarious financial footing, forced to keep tuition as low as possible to remain viable against ‘free’ public schools. That razor-thin financial model is proving very difficult to sustain as the coronavirus has led to school and church shutdowns—and hence big fundraising drops— and as tuition-paying families face their own virus-related financial problems.”

The razor-thin financial model and low tuition are what make it possible for Jimmy, a father of four, to send all of his children to private school. His two youngest children attend Our Lady of Lourdes on a partial scholarship from The Children’s Scholarship Fund (CSF). He works within the police force and attends John Jay College pursuing his Ph.D. The children’s mother is a cross guard out of work and currently being isolated due to potentially contracting the coronavirus. The family applied for CSF scholarships thirteen years ago and used them to send all four of their children to private schools.

“My kids have never attended public school,” said Jimmy. “I am happy with the school they attend because the classes are small and they are getting a good education. It would be difficult for us to pay for all four children to attend a private school.”

Challenging the stigma that all private school families are affluent, one hundred percent of the students at Our Lady of Lourdes receive free or reduced lunch through the federal aid program Title 1. According to the guidance written by Betsy DeVos, the school should receive funding from the CARES Act but has yet to hear from the state.

Kaszynski is also concerned about the long-term effects Covid-19 will have on the school and students. “Besides possible learning gaps in academics, there is a strong social and emotional piece to this experience, and I do not believe we will see the effects until after the kids return to school. We will have to redefine how we educate with social distancing in mind,” she said. “We are facing great uncertainty, as are our parents, and there is a worry about commitment to tuition in case the virus resurfaces, and families experience loss of income again.”

For more information about Our Lady of Lourdes School, please visit ollnyc.org.