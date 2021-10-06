Steps to a story, path to a score

New musical tour focuses on Jewish immigrant lives uptown

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Mendelssohn on the Hudson is a new musical walking tour of German Jewish Washington Heights. The 70-minute self-guided expedition takes listeners on an intimate tour of Northern Manhattan history, told in stories of immigrants who fled the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s and 40s to build a new life in the United States.

Created by director Alison Loeb and produced by Inwood Art Works, the tour is easily accessible in a podcast format. The 10 installments feature narration and stories set to the composer Mendelssohn’s Songs Without Words.

The podcast had its genesis in 1997 when Loeb started gathering stories.

One of the first was from Eddie, who repaired and installed phones. Eddie installed a phone in Loeb’s apartment and told her the story of a woman he met years earlier, a German Jewish immigrant who didn’t pay the optional “wire tax.” The wire tax was a kind of insurance; if the phone line’s damage wasn’t the company’s fault, the repair was free.

Like many other frugal-minded immigrants, she had opted not to pay it, and the ensuing repair was expensive. But Eddie, who saw the woman’s piano with sheet music for Mendelssohn’s Songs Without Words, asked her to play in exchange for fixing the phone. As she played, the music moved him to tears.

“And then I started interviewing everybody I could,” Loeb said. She interviewed mostly local residents, many Holocaust survivors. “Realizing that, oh my God, these people have been here for so long and they’ve had such amazing stories.”

The stories are worth preserving, said Loeb, because they describe the lives and culture of people who once flourished in the Heights, and commemorates their unique place in the waves of people arriving in the U.S. and forces that shaped the modern world.

Loeb set the songs to Mendelssohn’s music and eventually held a concert in 2010 at the Hebrew Tabernacle. The overwhelmingly positive response encouraged her to preserve the stories in another format.

Mendelssohn was key in tying the project together, Loeb said.

By any measure, composer Felix Mendelssohn was one of the world’s greatest child prodigies. At 16 he’d already written four operas, 12 symphonies and an octet for strings that is considered one the greatest pieces of chamber music. He came from an extraordinary and wealthy Jewish family. Born in 1809 in Hamburg, Germany, he was the grandson of philosopher Moses Mendelssohn. Before Felix was born, his father renounced his Jewish faith and Felix was eventually baptized as a Lutheran. By the time he died of a stroke at 38, the prolific composer had given the world his Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream (which includes the famous “Wedding March”) and the melody to the Christmas carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”

But in 1933 Nazi Germany, Mendelssohn’s music was banned. “If you had a drop of Jewish blood, the Germans considered you a Jew,” Loeb said. “The Jews that were able to get out [of Germany] before 1938 Kristallnacht were able to bring a lot of their possessions to wherever they settled,” she said. “A lot of them brought their pianos. Basically, the Jews saved Mendelssohn, and Mendelssohn, in a couple of songs, saved the Jews.”

The choice of Mendelssohn is also significant, said Washington Heights resident Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, because it underscores the metaphor of telling stories.

“Alison is very clever in that Cole Porter way of fitting words into music,” said Ritter, an early supporter of the project. “It’s not easy music to put words to. The particular set of music that she used was actually written not to have words. Purists would object, but I think it’s actually kind of brilliant because it literally gives voice to a very particular narrative arc.”

The stories range from sad to the sublime.

The installment titled Stairs, for example, takes place on steps at 187th Street. In the 1940s and 50s, when he wasn’t working at Goody’s on 187th Street, Ritchie hung out on the stairs. Often the local rabbi – or his assistant – would come in search of people who could make up a minyan – a group of 10 men – for services at the local shul. When asked, Ritchie would go, never quite knowing if the rabbi knew he wasn’t Jewish.

In Pencil Sharpener, an elderly couple describes how they met. She was a clerk in a card shop when he came in for a pencil sharpener. Her boss said not to waste time on the customer, because he was cheap. But she rang up the sale and after 60 years of marriage, they still have the sharpener.

Loeb’s own grandparents were German-Jewish immigrants who came to the Heights by the late 1930s. Her husband Sam Guncler, who narrates the series, comes from a family of Holocaust survivors. But you don’t have to be Jewish to find value in listening, said Ritter, because people learn through stories.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know anything about the people who came before,” said Ritter. “The narrative manages to talk not only about the stories themselves and [introduces] the history of that particular immigrant history at a moment in time; [it explains] what Kristallnacht was and a little bit about camps. Because not everyone knows that history.”

Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works founder and producer of the project, said he envisioned Mendelssohn on the Hudson as “part time capsule, part documentary, part artistic project.” Simms, who has labeled the project “an engaging combination of oral history, cultural anthropology, and artistry,” also noted that everyone who worked on the project was local. Even the recordings were done in performers’ home studios, or using the piano at Hudson Gardens and at 809 Bar and Grill on Dyckman Street.

“[And] the singers are all professionals, making their living doing Broadway and opera,” noted Simms. “It’s definitely a homegrown product, and representational of this neighborhood. This project is pretty stellar.”

The piece is available wherever you get your podcasts and at www.inwoodartworks.nyc through October 31, 2021.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/3D8qy9k.