- English
- Español
Steps to a story, path to a score
New musical tour focuses on Jewish immigrant lives uptown
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Mendelssohn on the Hudson is a new musical walking tour of German Jewish Washington Heights. The 70-minute self-guided expedition takes listeners on an intimate tour of Northern Manhattan history, told in stories of immigrants who fled the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s and 40s to build a new life in the United States.
Created by director Alison Loeb and produced by Inwood Art Works, the tour is easily accessible in a podcast format. The 10 installments feature narration and stories set to the composer Mendelssohn’s Songs Without Words.
The podcast had its genesis in 1997 when Loeb started gathering stories.
One of the first was from Eddie, who repaired and installed phones. Eddie installed a phone in Loeb’s apartment and told her the story of a woman he met years earlier, a German Jewish immigrant who didn’t pay the optional “wire tax.” The wire tax was a kind of insurance; if the phone line’s damage wasn’t the company’s fault, the repair was free.
Like many other frugal-minded immigrants, she had opted not to pay it, and the ensuing repair was expensive. But Eddie, who saw the woman’s piano with sheet music for Mendelssohn’s Songs Without Words, asked her to play in exchange for fixing the phone. As she played, the music moved him to tears.
“And then I started interviewing everybody I could,” Loeb said. She interviewed mostly local residents, many Holocaust survivors. “Realizing that, oh my God, these people have been here for so long and they’ve had such amazing stories.”
The stories are worth preserving, said Loeb, because they describe the lives and culture of people who once flourished in the Heights, and commemorates their unique place in the waves of people arriving in the U.S. and forces that shaped the modern world.
Loeb set the songs to Mendelssohn’s music and eventually held a concert in 2010 at the Hebrew Tabernacle. The overwhelmingly positive response encouraged her to preserve the stories in another format.
Mendelssohn was key in tying the project together, Loeb said.
By any measure, composer Felix Mendelssohn was one of the world’s greatest child prodigies. At 16 he’d already written four operas, 12 symphonies and an octet for strings that is considered one the greatest pieces of chamber music. He came from an extraordinary and wealthy Jewish family. Born in 1809 in Hamburg, Germany, he was the grandson of philosopher Moses Mendelssohn. Before Felix was born, his father renounced his Jewish faith and Felix was eventually baptized as a Lutheran. By the time he died of a stroke at 38, the prolific composer had given the world his Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream (which includes the famous “Wedding March”) and the melody to the Christmas carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”
But in 1933 Nazi Germany, Mendelssohn’s music was banned. “If you had a drop of Jewish blood, the Germans considered you a Jew,” Loeb said. “The Jews that were able to get out [of Germany] before 1938 Kristallnacht were able to bring a lot of their possessions to wherever they settled,” she said. “A lot of them brought their pianos. Basically, the Jews saved Mendelssohn, and Mendelssohn, in a couple of songs, saved the Jews.”
The choice of Mendelssohn is also significant, said Washington Heights resident Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, because it underscores the metaphor of telling stories.
“Alison is very clever in that Cole Porter way of fitting words into music,” said Ritter, an early supporter of the project. “It’s not easy music to put words to. The particular set of music that she used was actually written not to have words. Purists would object, but I think it’s actually kind of brilliant because it literally gives voice to a very particular narrative arc.”
The stories range from sad to the sublime.
The installment titled Stairs, for example, takes place on steps at 187th Street. In the 1940s and 50s, when he wasn’t working at Goody’s on 187th Street, Ritchie hung out on the stairs. Often the local rabbi – or his assistant – would come in search of people who could make up a minyan – a group of 10 men – for services at the local shul. When asked, Ritchie would go, never quite knowing if the rabbi knew he wasn’t Jewish.
In Pencil Sharpener, an elderly couple describes how they met. She was a clerk in a card shop when he came in for a pencil sharpener. Her boss said not to waste time on the customer, because he was cheap. But she rang up the sale and after 60 years of marriage, they still have the sharpener.
Loeb’s own grandparents were German-Jewish immigrants who came to the Heights by the late 1930s. Her husband Sam Guncler, who narrates the series, comes from a family of Holocaust survivors. But you don’t have to be Jewish to find value in listening, said Ritter, because people learn through stories.
“There are a lot of people who don’t know anything about the people who came before,” said Ritter. “The narrative manages to talk not only about the stories themselves and [introduces] the history of that particular immigrant history at a moment in time; [it explains] what Kristallnacht was and a little bit about camps. Because not everyone knows that history.”
Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works founder and producer of the project, said he envisioned Mendelssohn on the Hudson as “part time capsule, part documentary, part artistic project.” Simms, who has labeled the project “an engaging combination of oral history, cultural anthropology, and artistry,” also noted that everyone who worked on the project was local. Even the recordings were done in performers’ home studios, or using the piano at Hudson Gardens and at 809 Bar and Grill on Dyckman Street.
“[And] the singers are all professionals, making their living doing Broadway and opera,” noted Simms. “It’s definitely a homegrown product, and representational of this neighborhood. This project is pretty stellar.”
The piece is available wherever you get your podcasts and at www.inwoodartworks.nyc through October 31, 2021.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/3D8qy9k.
Pasos para una partitura
Nueva gira musical se centra en la vida de inmigrantes judíos
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Mendelssohn on the Hudson es un nuevo recorrido musical a pie del Washington Heights judío alemán. La expedición de 70 minutos lleva a los oyentes a un recorrido íntimo por la historia del norte de Manhattan, contada en historias de inmigrantes que huyeron del ascenso de la Alemania nazi en las décadas de 1930 y 1940 para construir una nueva vida en los Estados Unidos.
Creado por Alison Loeb y producido por Inwood Art Works, el recorrido es fácilmente accesible en formato de podcast. Las 10 secciones cuentan con narraciones e historias ambientadas en Songs Without Words del compositor Mendelssohn.
El podcast tuvo su génesis en 1997 cuando Loeb comenzó a recopilar historias.
Una de las primeras fue de Eddie, quien reparaba e instalaba teléfonos. Eddie instaló un teléfono en el apartamento de Loeb y le contó la historia de una mujer que conoció años antes, una inmigrante judía alemana que no pagaba el “impuesto opcional al cableado”. El impuesto al cableado era una especie de seguro, si el daño de la línea telefónica no era culpa de la empresa, la reparación era gratuita.
Como muchos otros inmigrantes de mentalidad frugal, ella había optado por no pagarlo, y la reparación subsiguiente fue costosa. Pero Eddie, quien vio el piano de la mujer con partituras de Songs Without Words de Mendelssohn le pidió tocar el piano a cambio de arreglar el teléfono. Mientras ella tocaba, la música lo conmovió hasta las lágrimas.
“Y luego comencé a entrevistar a todos los que pude”, dijo Loeb. Entrevistó principalmente a residentes locales, muchos sobrevivientes del Holocausto. “Me di cuenta de que, oh Dios mío, estas personas habían estado aquí durante tanto tiempo y tenían historias tan increíbles”.
Vale la pena preservar las historias, dijo Loeb, porque describen la vida y la cultura de las personas que una vez florecieron en the Heights, y conmemoran su lugar único en las oleadas de personas que llegan a Estados Unidos y las fuerzas que dieron forma al mundo moderno.
Loeb puso las canciones con la música de Mendelssohn y finalmente celebró un concierto en 2010 en el Tabernáculo Hebreo. La respuesta abrumadoramente positiva le animó a conservar las historias en otro formato.
Mendelssohn fue clave para unir el proyecto, dijo Loeb.
Por donde se vea, el compositor Félix Mendelssohn fue uno de los niños prodigios más grandes del mundo. A los 16 años ya había escrito cuatro óperas, 12 sinfonías y un octeto de cuerdas que se considera una de las grandes piezas de la música de cámara. Provenía de una familia judía extraordinaria y rica. Nacido en 1809 en Hamburgo, Alemania, era nieto del filósofo Moses Mendelssohn. Antes de que naciera Félix, su padre renunció a su fe judía y Félix eventualmente fue bautizado como luterano. Cuando murió de un derrame cerebral a los 38 años, el prolífico compositor le había dado al mundo su obertura Sueño de una noche de verano (que incluye la famosa “Marcha nupcial”) y la melodía del villancico “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”.
Pero en la Alemania nazi de 1933, la música de Mendelssohn fue prohibida. “Si tenías una gota de sangre judía, los alemanes te consideraban judío”, dijo Loeb. “Los judíos que pudieron salir [de Alemania] antes de la Kristallnacht de 1938 pudieron llevar muchas de sus posesiones a donde se establecieron”, dijo. “Muchos de ellos llevaron sus pianos. Básicamente, los judíos salvaron a Mendelssohn, y Mendelssohn, en un par de canciones, salvó a los judíos”.
La elección de Mendelssohn también es significativa, dijo Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, residente de Washington Heights, porque destaca la metáfora de contar historias.
“Alison es muy inteligente en esa forma de Cole Porter de encajar las palabras en la música”, dijo Ritter, uno de los primeros partidarios del proyecto. “No es fácil ponerle letra a la música. El conjunto particular de música que usó en realidad estaba escrito para no tener palabras. Los puristas objetarían, pero creo que en realidad es algo brillante porque literalmente le da voz a un arco narrativo muy particular”.
Las historias van desde lo triste hasta lo sublime.
La sección titulada Stairs, por ejemplo, se lleva a cabo en la escalinata de la calle 187. En las décadas de 1940 y 1950, cuando no estaba trabajando en Goody’s en la calle 187, Ritchie pasaba el rato en la escalinata. A menudo, el rabino local, o su asistente, venía en busca de personas que pudieran formar un minyan (un grupo de 10 hombres) para servicios en la sinagoga local. Cuando se le preguntaba, Ritchie iba, sin saber nunca del todo si el rabino sabía que no era judío.
En Pencil Sharpener, una pareja de ancianos describe cómo se conoció. Ella era empleada en una tienda de tarjetas cuando él vino por un sacapuntas. Su jefe dijo que no perdiera el tiempo con el cliente, porque era tacaño, pero ella registró la venta y después de 60 años de matrimonio, aún tienen el sacapuntas.
Los propios abuelos de Loeb eran inmigrantes judíos alemanes que llegaron a the Heights a fines de la década de 1930. Su esposo Sam Guncler, quien narra la serie, proviene de una familia de sobrevivientes del Holocausto. Pero no es necesario ser judío para encontrar valor en escuchar, dijo Ritter, porque la gente aprende a través de historias.
“Hay mucha gente que no sabe nada sobre las personas que llegaron antes”, dijo Ritter. “La narrativa logra hablar no solo sobre las historias en sí mismas y [presenta] esa historia de inmigrantes en particular en un momento en el tiempo; [explica] qué era la Kristallnacht y un poco sobre los campamentos. Porque no todo el mundo conoce esa historia”.
Aaron Simms, fundador de Inwood Art Works y productor del proyecto, dijo que imaginó a Mendelssohn on the Hudson como “una cápsula a tiempo parcial, en parte documental y en parte proyecto artístico”. También dijo que todos los que trabajaron en el proyecto fueron locales. Incluso las grabaciones se realizaron en los estudios caseros de los artistas, o usando el piano de Hudson Gardens y del 809 Bar and Grill en la calle Dyckman.
“[Y] los cantantes son todos profesionales, quienes se ganan la vida haciendo Broadway y la ópera”, señaló Simms. “Definitivamente es un producto de cosecha local y representativo de este vecindario. Este proyecto es bastante estelar”.
La pieza está disponible dondequiera que obtenga sus podcasts y en www.inwoodartworks.nyc hasta el 31 de octubre de 2021.
Para obtener más información, visite bit.ly/3D8qy9k.