- English
- Español
Memory Making
By Kathleen M. Pike
DIRECT DIALOGUE
My oldest son got married recently. It was a wonderful day of memory making. I know some people think we get carried away and exaggerate the significance of moments such as weddings. They say it’s just a few hours, so why all the fuss? I think just the opposite. Such milestones invite us to tell our story and write another chapter on life’s journey. Based on experiences converted to memories, these stories we compose bring meaning to our lives.
- Memory is at the core of all learning. Entire fields within psychology and neurology are dedicated to understanding how human memory works. Heuristically, it is useful to think of memory as having three parts. The first is sensory storage. At this stage, our brains hold a stimulus for a fraction of a second. If it has meaning or relevance, it progresses to short-term memory. If deemed unimportant, we dismiss it. The second part – short-term memory – is the brain’s system for remembering information in use. Information that we are not immediately engaged with gets dismissed (like the caterer’s phone number that I called weeks ago). While other memories – those we deem worth keeping – go into the third stage of memory, often called long-term storage. Of course, I have lots of keepers from the day – images of Brendan and Hiromi walking slowly down the aisle arm-in-arm, exchanging vows under the chuppah, and being lifted in chairs to the sky as “Hava Nagila” played and we danced the Horah, to name a few.
- Memory sits at the heart of consciousness. Reconstructing the past and anticipating the future – the ability to travel in time in our heads – is central to human cognition. Being able to remember the past, envision the future, and conceive of the viewpoint of others, emerge at a similar age and share common functional anatomy, including frontal and medial temporal systems of the brain. These abilities are often studied as distinct cognitive processes, but increasingly our understanding of memory suggests that we use past experiences adaptively to imagine perspectives and events beyond those within our immediate environment. Some say it’s what makes us human.
- Memory only exists in the present. At Brendan and Hiromi’s wedding, we remembered family members who were not with us. As we said the blessing over the challah, we covered it with the cloth we use every Shabbat, reminding us of family traditions and Brendan’s great grandmother who embroidered it. The past was present. St. Augustine captured this dance of memory and time when he said, “Perhaps it might be said rightly that there are three times: a time present of things past; a time present of things present; and a time present of things future. For these three do coexist somehow in the soul, for otherwise, I could not see them. The time present of things past is memory; the time present of things present is direct experience; the time present of things future is expectation.”
- So what makes memories last? Hello, feelings! In fact, the relationship between emotions and memory is extraordinarily complex and nuanced. Emotional arousal tends to enhance memory for high-priority information, but it interferes with remembering low-priority information. Columbia Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Rene Hen, an expert on emotion and memory, says, “It makes sense we don’t remember everything. We have limited brain power. We only need to remember what’s important for our future wellbeing.” Our emotions help define what matters. The feelings of joy and excitement at Brendan and Hiromi’s wedding helped ensure that we remember many details of the celebration.
- When memories get in the way of mental health. Given the complexities of our minds and memory-making, it is undoubtedly the case that memory can also be a source of pain, and as such, is central to many mental disorders. Remembering and re-experiencing traumatic events puts individuals at risk for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Cognitive perseveration and painful memories are part of various mental disorders, including depression, anxiety, and complex grief. And, of course, loss of memory is the defining feature of dementia. There is no doubt that memory and mental health are intimately connected both in health and illness.
I imagine years from now, looking at wedding photos – maybe with a grandchild(!). Today, I anticipate a future of remembering the past in this time travel of mind and memory. I see Brendan and Hiromi joyfully embracing, hear Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” taste the summer harvest menu that included honey from our hives, feel my mom’s arm in mine as we processed together down the aisle, and yes, even smell the roses. Memory making.
Crear recuerdos
Por Kathleen M. Pike
DIÁLOGO DIRECTO
Mi hijo mayor se casó recientemente. Fue un día maravilloso para hacer recuerdos. Sé que algunas personas piensan que nos dejamos llevar y exageramos la importancia de momentos como las bodas. Dicen que son solo unas pocas horas, así que ¿por qué tanto alboroto? Pienso justo lo contrario: estos hitos nos invitan a contar nuestra historia y a escribir otro capítulo sobre el viaje de la vida. A partir de experiencias convertidas en recuerdos, estas historias que elaboramos dan sentido a nuestra vida.
- La memoria es el núcleo de todo aprendizaje. Campos enteros dentro de la psicología y la neurología están dedicados a comprender cómo funciona la memoria humana. Heurísticamente, es útil pensar que la memoria tiene tres partes: la primera es el almacenamiento sensorial. En esta etapa, nuestro cerebro retiene un estímulo durante una fracción de segundo, si tiene significado o relevancia, progresa a la memoria a corto plazo; si no se considera importante, lo descartamos. La segunda parte, la memoria a corto plazo, es el sistema del cerebro para recordar la información en uso, la información con la que no estamos involucrados de inmediato es descartada (como el número de teléfono del proveedor al que llamé hace semanas). Otros recuerdos, aquellos que consideramos que vale la pena conservar, pasan a la tercera etapa de la memoria, a menudo llamada almacenamiento a largo plazo. Por supuesto, tengo muchos tesoros del día: imágenes de Hiromi y Brendan caminando lentamente por el pasillo cogidos del brazo, intercambiando votos bajo la jupá y siendo levantados en sillas hacia el cielo mientras sonaba “Hava Nagila” y nosotros bailábamos el Horah, por nombrar algunos.
- La memoria se encuentra en el corazón de la conciencia. Reconstruir el pasado y anticipar el futuro, la capacidad de viajar en el tiempo en nuestras cabezas, es fundamental para la cognición humana. Ser capaz de recordar el pasado, visualizar el futuro y concebir el punto de vista de los demás, emerger a una edad similar y compartir una anatomía funcional común, incluidos los sistemas temporales frontal y medial del cerebro. Estas habilidades a menudo se estudian como procesos cognitivos distintos, pero cada vez más nuestra comprensión de la memoria sugiere que usamos experiencias pasadas de manera adaptativa para imaginar perspectivas y eventos más allá de los de nuestro entorno inmediato. Algunos dicen que es lo que nos hace humanos.
- La memoria solo existe en el presente. En la boda de Hiromi y Brendan, recordamos a los miembros de la familia que no estaban con nosotros. Cuando dijimos la bendición sobre la jalá, la cubrimos con la tela que usamos cada Shabat, recordándonos las tradiciones familiares y a la bisabuela de Brendan que la bordó. El pasado estaba presente. San Agustín capturó esta danza de la memoria y el tiempo cuando dijo: “Quizás se pueda decir con razón que hay tres tiempos: un tiempo presente de cosas pasadas; un tiempo presente de cosas presentes; y un tiempo presente de cosas futuras. Estos tres coexisten de alguna manera en el alma, pues de lo contrario, no podría verlos. El tiempo presente de las cosas pasadas es la memoria; el tiempo presente de las cosas presentes es la experiencia directa; el tiempo presente de las cosas futuras es la expectativa”.
- Entonces, ¿qué hace que los recuerdos perduren? ¡Hola sentimientos! De hecho, la relación entre las emociones y la memoria es extraordinariamente compleja y matizada. La excitación emocional tiende a mejorar la memoria para la información de alta prioridad, pero interfiere con el recuerdo de la información de baja prioridad. El profesor de psiquiatría y neurociencia de Columbia, René Hen, experto en emociones y memoria, dice: “Tiene sentido que no recordemos todo. Tenemos un poder cerebral limitado. Solo necesitamos recordar lo que es importante para nuestro bienestar futuro”. Nuestras emociones ayudan a definir lo que importa. Los sentimientos de alegría y emoción en la boda de Hiromi y Brendan ayudaron a asegurar que recordemos muchos detalles de la celebración.
- Cuando los recuerdos obstaculizan la salud mental. Dadas las complejidades de nuestra mente y la creación de recuerdos, es indudable que la memoria también puede ser una fuente de dolor y, como tal, es fundamental para muchos trastornos mentales. Recordar y volver a experimentar eventos traumáticos pone a las personas en riesgo de sufrir un trastorno de estrés postraumático. La perseveración cognitiva y los recuerdos dolorosos son parte de varios trastornos mentales, que incluyen depresión, ansiedad y duelo complejo. Y, por supuesto, la pérdida de memoria es la característica que define la demencia. No hay duda de que la memoria y la salud mental están íntimamente conectadas tanto en la salud como en la enfermedad.
Me imagino dentro de unos años, mirando fotos de bodas, ¡tal vez con un nieto! Hoy, anticipo un futuro de recordar el pasado en este viaje de la mente y la memoria en el tiempo. Veo a Hiromi y Brendan abrazados con alegría, escucho “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” de Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, pruebo el menú de la cosecha de verano que incluyó miel de nuestras colmenas, siento el brazo de mi mamá en el mío mientras caminamos juntas por el pasillo, y sí, incluso huelo el rosas. Hacer memoria.