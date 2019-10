Pitch Perfect

Soccer site opened in J. Hood Wright Park

By Gregg McQueen

These kicks are for kids.

Young uptown soccer enthusiasts rejoiced this week as a miniature soccer pitch was unveiled in J. Hood Wright Park in Washington Heights.

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) held a ribbon-cutting on Monday to debut the new playing surface, which is part of a citywide initiative to build 50 mini-pitches in five years.

Known as the New York City Soccer Initiative, the public-private partnership involves NYC Parks, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Adidas and Etihad Airways, along with NYCFC.

Students from Dos Puentes Elementary School attended the ribbon-cutting and were able to play pick-up games on the new surface.

“We really are excited about seeing the sport grow, and it starts here at these fields, these pitches,” said Brandi Daniels, Program Administrator of Community Relations for NYCFC. “It starts with the kids, and it starts with the free play and the creativity.”

The pitch is open to the general public, and features two goals that will stay in place, Daniels said.The Dos Puentes students are participants in an afterschool program run by America Scores, which hosts soccer, poetry, and service learning activities at public schools.

Chloe Wheeler, Soccer Program Manager at America Scores, said kids from the program at nearby schools will have access to the soccer pitch for recreation.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for them to find a proper place to play, as space is a little tight around here,” she said. “The more we can do to give kids access to these spaces like this, the better.”

Local resident Diego Quintuna beamed with pride as he helped cut the ribbon — he created a petition to bring an improved soccer area to the park, which city officials cited as a key factor in the effort to get the project done.

“I grew up playing soccer here almost every day. We used to use garbage cans for the goals,” he said. “To see how nice this is, it’s amazing.”

“NYC Parks is thrilled to be a part of this collaborative effort to bring this amenity to J. Hood Wright, a community that has long advocated for soccer facilities uptown,” said Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator for NYC Parks.

She pointed out other recent improvements to the park, including newly painted handball courts and new basketball backboards. The backboards were donated by the production of the In the Heights movie after filming scenes there this summer, Hoppa said.

“It’s an ongoing process. Step by step, we’re improving things in this park,” Hoppa said.

State Assemblymember Al Taylor noted soccer’s tremendous popularity as a youth sport.

“Right here, you’re going to have an opportunity to show your stuff,” he said to the kids.

“Hopefully I’m looking at the next Ronaldo here,” joked Richard Lewis, Chair of Community Board 12, referring to the Portuguese soccer star Cristian Ronaldo.

John Riordan, Development and Communications Manager for America Scores, said that kids get numerous benefits from playing the sport.

“Soccer is the major vehicle we use to work with kids… [it] provides a safe space for these kids to play, to get to know coaches, to appreciate the power of teamwork,” he remarked.

A native of Ireland, Riordan said having ready access to soccer fields was commonplace for him growing up.

“It’s something I took for granted, but in an urban setting like New York City, they’re not as common,” he said. “Kids sometimes have to travel a bit to play. That’s why building these pitches is important.”

Paul Jeffries, Senior Director of Community Development for NYCFC, said the team plans to run free programming at J. Hood Wright starting in summer 2020, including soccer clinics and coaching classes.

“These programs are all about leadership and teamwork and youth development,” he said. “It’s not really just about being skillful players. There’s more to it than that.”

The youth players gave the pitch high marks after their pick-up game. “I think it’s really nice,” said Dos Puentes student Kaylin Sierra.

“Each one of these fields has a different personality,” said Daniels of the pitches that NYCFC is building. “We’re looking forward to seeing the community come forward, and the personality really grow with this pitch.”

For more information, please ‎visit nycfc.com/nyc-soccer-initiative.