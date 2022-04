“Investment over incarceration”

Advocates rally against proposed rollbacks to Raise the Age law

By Gregg McQueen

Advocates pushed back against changes to Raise the Age legislation.

Skip the scapegoating.

Advocacy groups and youth service providers rallied on March 25 to blast Governor Kathy Hochul’s current proposals to alter the state’s current “Raise the Age” law.

Signed into law in 2017, Raise the Age increased the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 in New York State. It ensured that 16- and 17-year-olds facing misdemeanor charges would be tried in family court, avoid placement on Rikers Island, and receive better intervention services.

Under a new proposal Hochul is advancing for the state budget, judges could opt to keep a case in criminal court if a person under 18 is in possession of a gun.

During a rally at the Children’s Aid Dunlevy Milbank Center, advocates pushed back on potential rollbacks to Raise the Age and called for increased funding for youth intervention programs.

Aaliyah Guillory-Nickens of Youth Represent acknowledged that New Yorkers are concerned about a citywide rise in crime but insisted that Raise the Age was not to blame.

“Using the hard-on-crime tactics that we’ve been using for ages and have gotten nowhere with is not going to work. And it does not offer justice to the neighborhoods it claims to protect,” she said. “It’s time we change the narrative and stop over-criminalizing young people.”

“Our message today is simple – you are not going to fix gun violence in this community or any other like it with rollbacks to Raise the Age,” said Kercena Dozier, Executive Director of Children’s Defense Fund New York. “You’re going to fix it by addressing the root systemic causes and by a longstanding commitment to community investment.”

Changes to Raise the Age were among a host of reforms Hochul proposed in a 10-point safety plan she intends to push for inclusion in the state budget package, which is due on April 1.

The safety plan, outlined in an internal memo that was leaked to the media, also expands the number of bail-eligible crimes, provides judges the power to make bail decisions by considering the danger a defendant poses to others, and makes it easier to prosecute gun trafficking.

Jennifer March, Executive Director of the Citizens’ Committee for Children New York, said she was “incredibly shocked and disappointed” that details of Hochul’s reforms were leaked to the press and raised the possibility of reversing hard-fought reforms.

“We’re very concerned that this discussion has taken the oxygen out of the room on the budget,” March said. “There are transformative policies in the one-house budget bill in the Senate and the Assembly and that is where attention needs to be paid, for things like universal child care.”

Proposed rollbacks to Raise the Age and bail reform were the “definition of bad public policy, which is to be disconnected from evidence, disconnected to the very communities they say they are protecting,” remarked Jason Cone, Chief Public Policy Officer at the Robin Hood Foundation.

Cone suggested that some state lawmakers who backed criminal justice reforms could be softening their stance due to rising crime rates and an upcoming election.

“They’re fearful of where the election could take them,” he said.

“It’s time for us to put boots on the ground and make sure that we operate in mutual accountability so that legislation doesn’t become a part of the problem but it becomes a part of the solution,” said Pastor Mark Williams of Bethel Gospel Assembly, “including actually sitting down with communities and find out what they need.”

“I believe in investment over incarceration,” Williams said.

Alice Fontier, Managing Director at Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, said the passage of Raise the Age helped ensure that a youth’s infractions did not stain them with a criminal record.

“Children’s family court records are sealed because we believe that a mistake that a child made should not be used against them in perpetuity,” she said

Though no elected officials were present at the rally, a staffer for State Senator Cordell Cleare read a statement from the Harlem lawmaker.

“We all recognize that gun violence is a problem in our community. However, the solution to this problem is not to return to harmful policies that actually made our communities less safe,” the statement said. “We need to protect legislation like Raise the Age and recognize that gun violence is a poverty issue. We need to invest in our communities and protect our children.”

Calling Hochul’s proposed changes to bail reform “deeply problematic,” Fontier pointed to a recent study by the City Comptroller’s office indicating that the number of people released pretrial who are rearrested for a new offense in New York City has not changed following the implementation of bail reforms.

“Bail reform is the scapegoat instead of addressing underlying problems,” said Fontier.

Although the city has witnessed an uptick in violent crime in the past two years, Fontier said that shootings are still lower “than when every single 16- and 17-year old was tried as an adult and sent to prison.”

“If you take [Hochul’s] proposals, ultimately what we are getting closer and closer to is a system that they have now in New Jersey that allows judges to remand people that they deem dangerous, and what we have seen there is an increase in incarceration and a significant increase in the racial disparity of who is incarcerated pre-trial,” Fontier said. “And that is exactly the reason these reforms were instituted. They are working. We need to give them time to work.”

“Throughout the history of America, we have been trying to jail our way out of violence,” she said. “It’s never worked and it’s not going to start working now.”