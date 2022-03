Leading against lead

NY AG urges EPA to reduce threat of lead poisoning

Children in approximately 4 million households nationwide are being exposed to dangerously high levels of lead.

Alarming estimates such as those by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are compelling a coalition of 19 attorneys general across the United States to urge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen protections against lead poisoning, particularly for children living in low-income communities and communities of color.

Spearheading the effort is New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Lead poisoning in our kids is a dangerous problem that disproportionately impacts low-income, and Black and Brown children and jeopardizes their health and future,” said James in a statement.

The coalition issued a 46-page document of comments to the EPA on March 16.

In the comments, the coalition argued that the EPA could take various steps to target childhood lead poisoning, such as expanding resources to better enforce laws, creating new policies to address hazardous waste sites and drinking water, and more.

Studies have shown that exposure to lead can cause serious and irreversible adverse health effects.

Lead-based paint and its dust, which is usually found in older buildings, are common sources of exposure. Young children are particularly at risk. Symptoms include developmental delays, abdominal pain, neurologic changes, and irritability. It can be fatal at very high levels.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics suggested that more than half of all U.S. children have detectable levels of lead in their blood. That study also found that elevated blood lead levels in children were closely related to poverty, race, and living in older housing.

New York has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation resulting in an ongoing public health crisis of lead poisoning of children from lead paint in aging rental housing, James said.

In September 2021, Attorney General James announced an agreement in her lawsuit against Bronx-based property manager Chestnut Holdings over its failures to protect children from lead paint hazards in New York City. James also reached a pre-suit agreement last year with A&E Real Estate Holdings, LLC to ensure that children living in its New York City apartments are protected from dangerous lead-based paint.

In the comments, the coalition credited EPA’s Draft Lead Strategy for identifying government-led approaches to increasing public health protections, addressing legacy lead contamination for communities with the greatest exposures, and promoting environmental justice.

The coalition has urged additional measures, including:

Increasing resources for the enforcement of existing laws relating to lead paint in rental housing and amending existing regulations to require landlords to increase the frequency of inspections of houses with a history of lead paint hazards;

Developing aggressive deadlines for tightening standards and developing enforcement policies;

Identifying meaningful environmental justice targets to ensure that the communities most in need and the vulnerable are protected;

Pledging allocations of federal funds to ensure replacement of drinking water lines containing lead reach struggling and historically marginalized communities;

Adopting federal regulations requiring testing of water and remediation of lead service lines and lead plumbing fixtures in public, charter, and private schools, and in childcare centers;

Expanding multi-language informational campaigns.

Joining Attorney General James in submitting comments to the EPA are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

“EPA’s current lead plan is an important and necessary start, but more comprehensive resources, strategy, policies, and collaboration are needed to tackle the issue head-on,” said James. “Our coalition is urging the federal government to be a forceful, reliable, and effective partner in ending childhood lead poisoning in our most vulnerable communities.”