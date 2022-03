DOE savings plan erases Covid budget cut forgiveness: report

A decline in enrollment might likely mean a new fiscal reality.

A decline of nearly 38,000 students occurred in public schools between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, according to city Department of Education data. Though data is not fully available for the 2021-22 school year, an additional decline is expected.

The drop in student population suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic will soon mean a financial impact for the city’s public schools, according to a new analysis issued by the NYC Independent Budget Office (IBO).

In a report issued on March 21, the IBO examined Mayor Eric Adams’ proposal to reduce vacant positions at the Department of Education (DOE) following enrollment declines in the city’s public school system.

The Mayor’s Preliminary 2023 Budget includes $30.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 for the DOE, $1.3 billion less than the amount budgeted in the current fiscal year.

This budget reduction is primarily the result of a decline in federal Covid-related relief funds that inflated the DOE’s 2022 budget. The decline in federal relief funds between 2022 and 2023 is partially offset by a $600 million net increase in city funds for DOE in 2023, as well as several education savings initiatives in the city’s Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG). The DOE’s portion of the PEG for 2023 totals $557 million of savings and other initiatives, the report said.

Each year, DOE schools experience mid-year adjustments that increase or decrease school budgets in January or February based on differences in a school’s actual enrollment compared with enrollment projections for each school made in the spring. During the pandemic, mid-year adjustment decreases were restored, meaning schools whose enrollments declined did not experience the midyear budget cut, the IBO said.

The DOE’s school enrollment PEG initiative would eliminate approximately 3,200 such city-funded positions beginning in 2023. The $375 million of savings from the headcount reduction is baselined throughout the entire plan period, as the DOE assumes that enrollment declines will not be reversed in the near future.

While a portion of the headcount reduction resulting from the PEG is offset by the reallocation of federal Covid relief funds from other areas of the DOE’s budget, no additional federal funds are available after 2024 to offset the reduction in city funds, the IBO said.

“Although citywide enrollment has decreased, the needs of the existing student population have increased, particularly in relation to academic recovery due to learning loss and students’ social-emotional needs,” the report said.

According to the IBO analysis, the financial impact would be felt most acutely after 2024 when federal support ends.

“With students and educators still coping with the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report said, “principals may be forced to make critical budgetary decisions on how to allocate their shrinking resources.”

To read the full IBO analysis, please visit bit.ly/36jrVXP.