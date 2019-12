Costly Care

Unions rally against high hospital costs

By Gregg McQueen

Care can be a question of chance.

So charged a host of advocates and elected officials who gathered to rally against what they say are the skyrocketing costs of hospital care.

Members of unions 32BJ and DC37 came together with elected officials on City Hall late last week to denounce exorbitant hospital pricing that they say is endangering patient care.

“When you go into a hospital for treatment, it’s the financial equivalent of playing Russian roulette,” said Councilmember Mark Levine outside City Hall on Thurs., Dec. 12th. “You never know if you’re going to walk about with health care debt in the thousands or tens of thousands of dollars.”

Levine called for hospitals to produce more “transparency and consistency” in pricing so patients know what they’ll be charged. “There are people in debt who are being sued by hospitals,” he said. “It’s an insane system and not defensible.”

“The hospital pricing in this city is out of control. It is irrational, it is not transparent,” argued Larry Engelstein, 32BJ’s Secretary-Treasurer. “The same procedure at one hospital can cost six times as much as another hospital chain.”

The rally was held prior to a joint City Council hearing hosted by the Committee on Health and the Committee on Hospitals, where Councilmembers reviewed the high costs of healthcare.

At the hearing, DC37 President George Gresham questioned why hospitals are allowed to charge such exorbitant prices for medical procedures. “It has nothing to do with the quality of care. These are just for-profit decisions,” he said. “It’s time for us to start questioning, what is the rationale?”

Elisabeth Benjamin, Vice President of Health Initiatives for the social service organization Community Service Society (CSS), noted that the NYC Health + Hospitals system has stopped suing patients over unpaid medical patients.

“I’d like to see every other public hospital in New York State do the same,” she said.

“The single factor that’s had the most profound, negative impact on healthcare coverage in New York City is the cost of in- and out-patient care provided by the city’s non-profit, private hospitals,” said District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido during the hearing.

“Adding insult to injury is the fact that hospital executive compensation has soared along with the cost of care,” he remarked. “In 2018, the top 10 highest paid hospital CEOs received combined salaries, perks and other compensation totaling more than $53 million. At the same time, the city and state also offer the hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks.”

Engelstein said the health insurance costs are the central issue every time the union goes to the bargaining table.

Currently, 32BJ is engaged in contract negotiations with the real estate industry, which will affect over 22,000 office cleaners throughout the five boroughs.

The latest contract expires on December 31.

Members now get family health care with no premium sharing, but employers are proposing that union members share in the premiums, Engelstein said.

Engelstein said that 32BJ has planned a large march and rally for December 18, the same day the union is holding a vote on whether to authorize a strike.

Harlem resident Luchiana Owens, a 32BJ worker who works at Port Authority Bus Terminal, explained that her employer pays for her healthcare premiums.

“If my children or I get sick, I am confident that we can go to the doctor and not risk financial trouble,” she said. “If health care costs are out of control, there is less room for wage increases, our pension payments, and training and other benefits that members rely on to support their families and improve their lives.”

“It’s not right when our people who work hard day after day have to make financial decisions about their medical care,” said City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera. “It’s not right when hospitals who get taxpayer money stick it to us.”