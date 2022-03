Bail continues to drive pretrial detention: report

“The conversation on bail reform has become divorced from the data,” wrote Comptroller Brad Lander.

Despite reforms that have meaningfully reduced the number of people subject to bail, bail-setting continues to drive pretrial detention and siphons money from low-income communities of color, according to a new analysis from the office of NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.

The share of people released pretrial who are rearrested for a new offense has not changed following the implementation of bail reforms, according by to data detailed in the report.

While judges set bail in 14,545 cases in calendar year 2021, down from 24,657 in 2019, defendants and their friends and family still posted $268 million in bail, up from $186 million in 2020, the report said.

To assess the impact of 2019 bail reforms, the Comptroller’s Office analyzed data provided by the New York State Office of Court Administration (OCA) on bail setting and bail made, as well as data on pretrial release outcomes from the New York City Criminal Justice Agency during calendar years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The data shows that, despite new requirements to consider the ability of defendants to pay in those cases where bail still applies, the 2019 reforms have neither made bail more affordable nor prevented incarceration for those still subject to bail setting, the report said.

Even as the number of people subject to bail has declined, there has been no increase in the number or percentage of people who are rearrested for a new offense while awaiting trial in the community. In January 2019, 95 percent of people awaiting trial in the community were not rearrested that month, while that proportion rose slightly to 96 percent in December 2021.

Both before and after bail reform, fewer than 1 percent of people released pretrial, either through bail or otherwise, were rearrested on a violent felony charge each month, the report said.

Rather than roll back critical reforms, the Comptroller’s office urged Albany legislators to strengthen implementation and invest in programs that prevent crime and promote community safety.

“In a moment of real anxiety about public safety, the conversation on bail reform has become divorced from the data, which shows essentially no change in the share of people rearrested while released pretrial before and after the implementation of the 2019 bail reforms,” said Lander. “Instead, what we see is a rise in average bail amounts and a continuation of bail-setting practices that extract money from families and deny freedom to people who are presumed innocent before trial. We should follow the facts rather than fear, and reject reactive efforts to roll back reforms that threaten the progress we have made towards more equal justice. Our system has put a high price on freedom and made bail a barrier to justice for those who cannot afford to pay.”

To significantly curtail the use of pretrial detention, New York should also advance strategies that address root causes of criminal legal system involvement, redirecting resources from the law enforcement and correctional systems to social supports that promote stability and safety and create economic opportunity, such as mental health care, substance use prevention and treatment, affordable housing, youth programming, and quality education, Lander said.

For more, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.