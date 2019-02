Contract Crisis

City slammed for nonprofit contract delays

Story by Gregg McQueen

Behind in rent, facing eviction.

Founded in 1979, the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) was created to assist low income residents in uptown neighborhoods who were at risk for eviction. It has since spent the past 40 years expanding upon its original mission with client-centered programs focused on affordable housing; skills training and employment; and immigration assistance.

But NMIC, which is located at 45 Wadsworth Avenue, itself was recently on the brink of eviction.

It was six months behind in its rent.

“Imagine the embarrassment of having NMIC getting evicted, when we were founded to prevent evictions in our community,” remarked Lizardo. “The system needs to be fixed. If we don’t get paid, we can’t pay our staff and we can’t provide services.”

How could NMIC have fallen so behind?

The non-profit organization is not alone, according to City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who is pointing the finger directly at the de Blasio administration and demanding that the city pay up what is owed to thousands of nonprofit organizations owed money for contract work done for city agencies.

Stringer released a report on January 31 revealing that the de Blasio administration submitted 89 percent of human service contracts late in 2018. More than half of them were submitted more than six months late, Stringer said, and some lag behind by almost two years.

As vendors cannot be paid until the Comptroller’s office registers a contract, this leads to lack of payment for these nonprofits, which Stringer said perform “some of the toughest and most important jobs in New York City.”

“They feed the hungry, they care for the homeless, and they look after our children,” Stringer said at a press conference, where he was surrounded by a coalition of nonprofits. “The city doesn’t pay them for months or even years, after they’ve provided the service.”

As many nonprofits operate on shoestring budgets, delays in payment can cause financial strains on these organizations.

Iesha Sekou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Street Corner Resources, which works to reduce gun and gang violence among young New Yorkers, said her organization has still not been paid on contracts dating back as far as 2014.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “It’s been such a hardship, because we serve the most vulnerable.”

Chris Hanway, Executive Director of Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, said he recently come close to not making payroll for his staff.

“I have low-wage staff, many of whom are living near the poverty line themselves, and I was about to have to tell them ‘I cannot pay you on time,’” he said.

“Many nonprofits end of taking out loans just to keep their business going,” said City Councilmember Justin Brannan, Chair of the Council’s Contracts Committee.

“These organizations need to be paid on time and paid fairly for the critical work they do,” he said.

Hanway said he needed to secure an emergency bridge loan to make payroll, and is still waiting to be paid on a $750,000 contract it began with the city last July.

“If this keeps happening, we will be gone, and we’ve been around for 130 years,” he said.

Stringer called on the City Charter Revision Commission to make significant procurement reforms, including the implementation of strict timelines for city agencies to register contracts and the creation of a transparent tracking system.

Once the Comptroller’s office receives a contract, the city charter requires that it be reviewed within 30 days.

“Now it’s time for the rest of city government to have a similar mandate,” Stringer said.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference, de Blasio said the delays were partially due to the increased amount of business the city is doing with nonprofits.

“The irony is as we have been providing more and more money to our nonprofits, there’s a lot more contracts that have to be agreed to, a lot more paperwork, a lot more checklists that have to be run, and that has taken some time. Some of it is literally because we gave them cost-of-living increases and we gave them new funding streams,” he remarked.

De Blasio said he expected to have certain backlog issues resolved “by the end of May” but did not elaborate.

“We’re going to also try and make other reforms to make the process simpler because the last thing I want to see is especially smaller nonprofits that really need that cash flow,” he said. “I don’t want to see them struggle.”

Stringer scoffed at the notion that increased paperwork is bogging down the process and insisted the city has the resources to handle it, but needs oversight.

“I was asked at a Council hearing whether the city should hire more people to do this,” he said.

“There’s ample resources in city government to do the necessary work to get this out on time. What’s missing is management.”

NMIC’s Lizardo concurred.

Though it provides legal, educational and career services to about 14,000 community members in Manhattan and the Bronx, NMIC, she said, itself needs assistance from the city to ensure that its contractual obligations are met on time.

Lizardo said that city owes NMIC approximately $1.7 million.

“We need our money,” she said.