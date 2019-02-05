The Uptown Collective – The Recap 1-28 to 2-2

January 28 – February 2

Regina Smith of the Harlem Business Alliance penned a must-read piece in The Root on how to guarantee that people of color get their fair share of the coming ‘Green Rush’ that will come with the legalization of marijuana. For too long, people of color have been unfairly targeted for the selling and consumption of cannabis. We have a long way to go as illustrated by the sobering statistics. “According to a report entitled A Fair Approach to Marijuana released by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, over the course of the first three months in 2018, 89 percent of nearly 4,000 individuals arrested for marijuana possession in the city were black or Latino. Furthermore, in the year 2017, black and Latino people accounted for 93 percent of marijuana convictions, 87 percent of marijuana arrests and 72 percent of marijuana summonses.”

With Valentine Day’s around the corner, please check out Celebrate Love: A Guide To Surviving Valentine’s Day by Brenda Núñez. It is downright hilarious and is a perennial favorite on our site. Check it out here: http://bit.ly/UC_ValentinesDay.

If the Trump Tyranny has taught us anything it is that elections have consequences. With that said, mark your calendars and make sure you come out to vote on Tuesday, February 26 for a special election for Public Advocate. Hit up voting.nyc for more info.

Also, don’t forget to get your tickets for Up Theater annual benefit event, Onward and Upward on Thursday, February 28 at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church (729 W 181st St). This year’s honoree is none other than Veronica Liu of Word Up Books, who has moved mountains to ensure that Washington Heights has a bookshop.

Say it ain’t so. The iconic Pumpkin House on Chittenden Ave has finally been snatched up for $2 million. This is my dream property and I was just $2 million short of purchasing it. Oh well, a guy can dream.

Also, congratulations go out to Ángela Fernández who was recently nominated to be the Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights by Andrew Cuomo. She currently serves as Executive Director and Supervising Attorney of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights.

