Rodríguez holds annual State of the District

Photos by Adeet Deshmukh

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez held his ninth annual State of the District address on October 20 at The Fort Washington Avenue Armory.

Each year, Rodríguez collaborates with local organizations to produce the event, which examines initiatives in Northern Manhattan.

Rodríguez touted that his district is on target to create over 1,300 new affordable housing units in the next three years. He compared that to the period from 2001 to 2012, when only 250 affordable units were added in the district.

“Together, in front of our own eyes, we have seen the quality of life in our community transform,” said Rodríguez.

He also announced a new partnership with NYC FIRST robotics to bring Lego’s New Spike Prime program to all of District 6 schools.

“Our school district will be the first school district in the country to have a fully integrated in-school robotics program,” said Rodríguez, who was joined by Senator Charles Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and City Councilmember Mark Levine.

Schumer praised Rodríguez as a leader who fights for social issues and to improve his community.

“We need fighters — luchadores — like Ydanis Rodríguez in every part of the country,” said Schumer.