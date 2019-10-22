- English
Rodríguez holds annual State of the District
Photos by Adeet Deshmukh
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez held his ninth annual State of the District address on October 20 at The Fort Washington Avenue Armory.
Each year, Rodríguez collaborates with local organizations to produce the event, which examines initiatives in Northern Manhattan.
Rodríguez touted that his district is on target to create over 1,300 new affordable housing units in the next three years. He compared that to the period from 2001 to 2012, when only 250 affordable units were added in the district.
“Together, in front of our own eyes, we have seen the quality of life in our community transform,” said Rodríguez.
He also announced a new partnership with NYC FIRST robotics to bring Lego’s New Spike Prime program to all of District 6 schools.
“Our school district will be the first school district in the country to have a fully integrated in-school robotics program,” said Rodríguez, who was joined by Senator Charles Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and City Councilmember Mark Levine.
Schumer praised Rodríguez as a leader who fights for social issues and to improve his community.
“We need fighters — luchadores — like Ydanis Rodríguez in every part of the country,” said Schumer.
Rodríguez realiza su discurso anual sobre el estado del distrito
Fotos por: Adeet Deshmukh
El concejal de la ciudad, Ydanis Rodríguez, celebró su noveno discurso anual del estado del distrito el 20 de octubre en The Armory de la avenida Fort Washington Avenue.
Cada año, Rodríguez colabora con organizaciones locales para producir el evento, que examina iniciativas en el norte de Manhattan.
Rodríguez promocionó que su distrito está en el objetivo de crear más de 1,300 nuevas unidades de vivienda asequible en los próximos tres años. Comparó eso con el período de 2001 a 2012, cuando solo se agregaron 250 unidades asequibles en el distrito.
“Juntos, ante nuestros propios ojos, hemos visto transformarse la calidad de vida en nuestra comunidad”, dijo.
También anunció una nueva asociación con NYC FIRST robotics para llevar el programa New Spike Prime de Lego a todas las escuelas del Distrito 6.
“Nuestro distrito escolar será el primero en el país en tener un programa de robótica totalmente integrado en la escuela”, explicó el concejal, quien estuvo acompañado por el senador Charles Schumer; por la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; por el presidente del condado de Brooklyn, Eric Adams; y por el concejal Mark Levine.
Schumer elogió a Rodríguez como un líder que ataca los problemas sociales y lucha por mejorar su comunidad. “Necesitamos luchadores, fighters (en inglés), como Ydanis Rodríguez en todas partes del país”, dijo Schumer.