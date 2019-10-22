- English
- Español
Testing without Fretting
Contribution: Health Matters (healthmatters.nyp.org)
You are not alone.
If you don’t feel you’re prepared for your first mammogram, or you’re anxious about your annual visit to the radiologist, you have plenty of company.
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as it winds down, it is important to know that tests can be scheduled year-round, and medical screenings can inspire anxiety and concern in anyone.
The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommend that women of average risk start getting annual mammograms at age 40, and yet, only 65 percent in that age group have done so in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The reasons likely vary from fear of discomfort to a hesitancy to be exposed to radiation. Here, Dr. Elizabeth Kagan Arleo, an associate attending radiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and an associate professor of radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine, discusses why it’s important to set aside those fears and offers ways to make the most of your annual visit.
-
It’s normal to feel nervous about a mammogram, but you should still go.
“The whole experience can be anxiety-provoking — before, during, and after. It can be helpful to acknowledge that, and then move on to focus on why do it in the first place. And that’s because annual screening mammography, starting at age 40, prevents the most deaths from breast cancer.” A study published in the journal Cancerin August of 2017 and co-authored by Arleo, supports this, demonstrating that in a comparison with two other screening strategies, the greatest reduction in breast-cancer-specific mortality is achieved with annual screening starting at 40. Arleo adds that the American College of Radiology made new recommendations in 2018 that “all women, especially black women and those of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, should be evaluated for breast cancer risk no later than age 30, so that those at higher risk can be identified and can benefit from supplemental screening.” Women can be evaluated for breast cancer risk by having a conversation with their doctor, including ob-gyns, internal medicine or family medicine physicians, to discuss their family history and any additional known risk factors. If applicable, their doctor may recommend genetic counseling or testing.
- Bring your medical history with you for the best care.
“A week to a month before a mammogram, if a woman’s not going to a radiology practice she’s been to before, she should locate her prior images [the actual images, not just the reports] and bring them to the new appointment. Having prior studies for comparison is really important because part of the evaluation is looking not only for masses and calcifications, but also for changes in the breast tissue pattern, and without any prior images, that part is missing. Having prior images can also minimize the need for additional imaging evaluation.”
-
Go au naturel the day of your test.
“Don’t wear deodorant to your appointment. It can appear on the mammogram as little white dots, which can look like calcifications, which in some cases can be the earliest sign of breast cancer. Also consider wearing a skirt or pants with a separate top, so when you get undressed you can remove your top without having to remove all your clothes.”
- Team up with your technologist.
“Tell the mammogram technologist if you have any new lumps and then work with her to get the best possible images. The positioning and pressure may be uncomfortable; however, it lasts just a few seconds and enables optimal evaluation of the breasts. As much as possible, just try to relax the body and work with the technologist. It’s a team effort to get the best possible images.”
- Stay ahead of scheduling.
“On your way out, book for next year to ensure that you actually get annual screening mammography.”
- With annual screening mammograms, don’t let concerns about radiation dissuade you.
“A mammogram is an extremely low dose X-ray, and the risk of the minimal radiation exposure is far outweighed by the potential mortality benefit.”
-
You may not know your results right away, and that’s normal.
“Most women come in, have their test, it’s read within 24 hours, and then results are mailed to the patient and referring physician. The vast majority of women, the vast majority of the time have a truly normal mammogram, and this is very reassuring.”
- Family history counts.
“Women at high risk of breast cancer, defined mainly on the basis of a genetic mutation or family history, should start annual screening earlier. For example, if your mother or sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at 46, then you should start getting annual mammograms at 36 years old.”
-
You still need a mammogram, even with no family history.
“Even if you don’t have a family history or other risk factors, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t get screened. The fact of the matter is that 60 to 70 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no known risk factors.”
- Annual screening mammography saves the most lives.
“If you haven’t had a mammogram in the last year, then call your healthcare provider so they can help you to do so.”
For more information, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org.
Pruebas sin preocupaciones
Contribución: Health Matters (healthmatters.nyp.org)
No está sola.
Si no se siente preparada para su primera mamografía, o está ansiosa por su visita anual al radiólogo, tiene mucha compañía.
En octubre se celebra el Mes de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Mama, y a medida que se va terminando, es importante saber que las pruebas se pueden programar durante todo el año, y los exámenes médicos pueden inspirar ansiedad y preocupación en cualquier persona.
El Colegio Profesional Estadounidense de Radiología y la Asociación Estadounidense de Escaneo de Mamas recomiendan que las mujeres de riesgo promedio comiencen a hacerse mamografías anuales a los 40 años, sin embargo, solo el 65 por ciento en ese grupo de edad lo ha hecho en los últimos años, de acuerdo los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades .
Es probable que los motivos varíen, desde el miedo y las molestias hasta la duda de estar expuestas a la radiación. Aquí, la Dra. Elizabeth Kagan Arleo, radióloga asociada asistente en el Centro Médico NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell y profesora asociada de radiología en Weill Cornell Medicine, explica por qué es importante dejar de lado esos miedos y ofrece formas de aprovechar al máximo visita anual.
-
Es normal sentirse nerviosa por una mamografía, pero aún debe ir.
“La experiencia completa puede provocar ansiedad, antes, durante y después. Puede ser útil reconocer eso y luego enfocarse en por qué hacerlo en primer lugar. Y eso se debe a que la mamografía de detección anual, a partir de los 40 años, previene la mayoría de las muertes por cáncer de mama”. Un estudio publicado en la revista Cánceren agosto de 2017 y escrito en colaboración por Arleo, respalda esto, lo que demuestra que, en comparación con otras dos estrategias de detección, la mayor reducción en la mortalidad específica por cáncer de mama se logra con una evaluación anual a partir de los 40 años. Arleo agrega que el Colegio Profesional Estadounidense de Radiología hizo nuevas recomendaciones en 2018 de que “todas las mujeres, especialmente las mujeres negras y las de ascendencia judía Ashkenazi, deben evaluarse para determinar el riesgo de cáncer de seno a más tardar a los 30 años, de modo que las personas con mayor riesgo puedan ser identificadas y puedan beneficiarse de un examen de detección complementario”. Las mujeres pueden ser evaluadas para determinar su riesgo de cáncer conversando con sus médicos, incluyendo ginecólogos, médicos de medicina interna o medicina familiar, para analizar sus antecedentes familiares y cualquier otro factor de riesgo conocido adicional. Si corresponde, su médico puede recomendar asesoría o pruebas genéticas.
- Traiga su historial médico con usted para una mejor atención.
“Una semana o un mes antes de una mamografía, si una mujer va a un examen de radiología en el que ha estado antes, debe ubicar sus escaneos anteriores [las imágenes reales, no solo los informes] y llevarlos a la nueva cita. Tener estudios previos para la comparación es realmente importante porque parte de la evaluación busca no solo masas y calcificaciones, sino también cambios en el patrón del tejido mamario, y sin escaneos previos, falta esa parte. Tener escaneos previos también puede minimizar la necesidad de un examen de escaneo adicional”.
-
Vaya al naturalel día de su examen.
“No use desodorante para su cita, pues podría aparecer en la mamografía como pequeños puntos blancos, parecidos a las calcificaciones, los cuales, en algunos casos, pueden ser la primera señal de cáncer de mama. También considere usar una falda o pantalón con una blusa separada, para que, cuando se desvista, puede quitarse la blusa sin tener que quitarse toda la ropa”.
- Forme equipo con su tecnólogo o tecnóloga.
“Informe al tecnólogo de mamografía si tiene bultos nuevos y luego trabaje con él, o ella, para obtener los mejores escaneos posibles. El posicionamiento y la presión pueden ser incómodos; sin embargo, dura solo unos segundos y permite una evaluación óptima de los senos. En la medida de lo posible, trate de relajar el cuerpo y trabajar con el tecnólogo. Es un esfuerzo de equipo obtener las mejores imágenes posibles”.
- Planifique por adelantado.
“Al salir, programe la mamografía del siguiente año para asegurarse de realmente practicársela de forma anual”.
- Con las mamografías de detección anual, no permitirá que las preocupaciones sobre la radiación la disuadan.
“Una mamografía es una radiografía de dosis extremadamente baja, y el riesgo de exposición mínima a la radiación es mucho mayor que el beneficio potencial de mortalidad”.
-
Es posible que no conozca sus resultados de inmediato, y eso es normal.
“La mayoría de las mujeres entran, se hacen la prueba -que es interpretada dentro de 24 horas- y luego se envían los resultados al paciente y al médico de referencia. La gran mayoría de las mujeres, la gran mayoría de las veces, reciben los resultados de una mamografía normal, y esto es muy tranquilizador”.
- La historia familiar cuenta.
“Las mujeres con alto riesgo de cáncer de seno, definido principalmente sobre la base de una mutación genética o antecedentes familiares, deben comenzar la evaluación anual antes. Por ejemplo, si a su madre o hermana le diagnosticaron cáncer de seno a los 46 años, entonces debería comenzar a hacerse mamografías anuales a los 36 años de edad”.
-
Usted necesita una mamografía, incluso sin antecedentes familiares.
“Incluso si no tiene antecedentes familiares u otros factores de riesgo, esto no significa que no deba hacerse la prueba. El hecho es, que entre el 60 y 70 por ciento de las mujeres diagnosticadas con cáncer de seno no presentan factores de riesgo conocidos”.
- La mamografía de detección anual salva la mayoría de las vidas.
“Si no se ha practicado una mamografía en el último año, llame a su proveedor de atención médica para que le ayude a hacerlo”.
Para más información, por favor visite healthmatters.nyp.org.