Bodegueros say ‘no’ to marijuana sales

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Some bodega owners say they want no part of the pot.

As New York State moves to legalize marijuana for recreational use, an industry group insists its members do not want to sell it in their stores.

Members and executives of the Bodega Association of the United States, which represents about 5,000 businesses in New York City, held a press conference on March 8 to declare that they are opposed to selling marijuana. Should state legislators pass a bill to legalize recreational marijuana use for New Yorkers age 21 and over, it would become legal to purchase marijuana only at a state-authorized location.

At the press conference, bodega owners said they wished to be exempt from the potential law, expressing concerns that marijuana would be a negative influence on children.

“We are small time mom-and-dad shops. We represent the community,” said bodega owner Khaled Ashaif. “This is promoting it to the kids, and that is a dangerous path. Kids see us as leaders in the community.”

“We should not sell it because that promotes it to the kids,” he said.

Francisco Marte, owner of Green Earth Deli in Inwood, agreed.

“We are very against that for our community, for the safety of our kids,” said Marte.

Store owners also voiced safety concerns related to marijuana sales, noting that bodegas are already targets of crime.

“We will be then subject to more hold ups, to robbery, than before,” remarked Marte, who said that strict regulations related to alcohol and cigarette sales are already a hassle.

“We’ve been getting a lot of fines, a lot of regulations,” he said. “We don’t need any more regulations for our business.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said that while he would like to see communities of color, which have long bore the brunt of marijuana arrests, benefit from recreational marijuana sales, he did not feel that bodegas and delis were appropriate venues.

“They are not thinking about profits and who will take advantage, they are thinking about the family and the safety of the children,” said Rodríguez, who has sponsored past legislation to ban hookah sales from bodegas.

The views of the Bodega Association of the United States are far from the consensus among the city’s small business owners. Another group known as United Bodegas of America has embraced the potential legislation and hosted a rally in the Bronx in February calling for bodegas to become state-authorized sale locations for legalized marijuana.

“We have battled with people selling marijuana for decades in front of our stores. We have seen thousands being arrested for selling marijuana in front of our businesses,” said United Bodegas of America President Radames Rodríguez. “Bodega owners need increased revenue to survive; we have paid our dues.”

But one Inwood bodega owner at the press conference disagreed.

“The statement that was made by other individuals doesn’t reflect the position of [everybody],” he said. “If marijuana does become legal, bodegas should not be included.”