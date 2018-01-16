Story and photos by Gregg McQueen “We are, in a sense, traumatized as a nation,” said Adriano Espaillat. The Congressman offered forceful rhetoric at his annual Martin Luther King Day Policy Breakfast held at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office on Fri., Jan.12th. Beyond casting the administration of Donald Trump as a stark contrast to the mantle of leadership espoused by the felled civil rights icon, Espaillat said the Trump presidency posed a renewed challenge to inclusiveness. The event, promoted as a celebration of the “fairness, justice, and equality of opportunity” that King fought for during his life, served as much as a repudiation of the language and policies of Trump as a tribute to King. Honoring a reverend, rebuking the president
Honrando a un reverendo, reprendiendo al presidente
“We are, in a sense, traumatized as a nation,” said Adriano Espaillat.
The Congressman offered forceful rhetoric at his annual Martin Luther King Day Policy Breakfast held at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office on Fri., Jan.12th.
Beyond casting the administration of Donald Trump as a stark contrast to the mantle of leadership espoused by the felled civil rights icon, Espaillat said the Trump presidency posed a renewed challenge to inclusiveness.
The event, promoted as a celebration of the “fairness, justice, and equality of opportunity” that King fought for during his life, served as much as a repudiation of the language and policies of Trump as a tribute to King.
The event was held one day after Trump’s controversial remarks during a White House meeting, where he reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, where a large number of U.S. immigrants have originated, as “sh-thole.”
The day also marked the eighth anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti.
During his remarks, Espaillat slammed Trump’s “intolerant, racist rhetoric,” which he said “throws gasoline on the fire” and makes it impossible to come to a proper resolution to immigration issues such as DACA.
Espaillat said that Trump’s alignment with the alt-right and white supremacy movements are troublesome and suggest that the President is racist.
“I can only say what my grandmother used to say, ‘Tell me who you walk with, and you tell me who you are,’” Espaillat said.
“We remember Donald Trump from the era of the Central Park Five,” said City Councilmember Bill Perkins. “He hasn’t changed since.”
Newly elected State Assemblymember Al Taylor urged civil rights advocates to work hard to bring about change, and to keep up hope.
“We can talk a lot about some of the dreams, but the dreams do not become reality without faith,” he said.
The breakfast also honored H. Carl McCall, Chairman of the SUNY Board of Trustees, William Thompson, Jr., Chairman of the CUNY Board of Trustees, and former Congressman Charles Rangel.
Espaillat praised the work of McCall and Thompson as Comptrollers for the state and city, respectively, and in serving university students in New York.
Espaillat’s predecessor Rangel, who was not in attendance, was honored for representing the Harlem community for four years in the State Assembly and 46 years in Congress.
“He spoke for the Harlems all around this country, talking about poor housing, crime, substance abuse, poor education, inadequate healthcare facilities and so many failed government operations that didn’t do anything for young men and women,” said former Governor David Paterson, who accepted on his behalf.
Espaillat also presented a surprise recognition to former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, who was in attendance though unaware that he would be honored that day.
Dinkins acknowledged that there was still work to be done on the civil rights front, but said the nation had still come a long way from the era of Dr. King, when blacks were segregated in schools, restaurants and buses.
“Things still aren’t where they need to be, but thank goodness they’re not what they used to be,” Dinkins remarked.
Espaillat noted that he was one of the six members of Congress who chose to introduce five articles of impeachment against Trump in November.
The sentiment was echoed by Public Advocate Letitia James, who referenced the doubts raised on the President’s mental fitness.
“It’s critically important that we condemn the remarks of the man who I believe to not be of sound mind,” said James.
“There are approximately 120 members of Congress that are now openly talking about impeachment [or for] him to step down. That is a significant number, and it will continue to grow,” stated Espaillat, who said that the challenges posed by the current administration make it crucial that advocates for equal rights remain united.
“The arc of the [moral] universe is long,” Espaillat said, invoking the words of King. “But it bends toward justice.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
“Estamos, en cierto sentido, traumatizados como nación”, dijo Adriano Espaillat.
El congresista ofreció una contundente retórica en su desayuno anual de política del Día de Martin Luther King celebrado en las oficinas estatales Adam Clayton Powell el viernes 12 de enero.
Más allá de considerar a la administración de Donald Trump como un marcado contraste con el manto de liderazgo propugnado por el ícono de los derechos civiles, Espaillat dijo que la presidencia de Trump plantea un renovado desafío a la inclusión.
El evento, promovido como una celebración de la “imparcialidad, justicia e igualdad de oportunidades” por la que luchó King durante su vida, sirvió tanto como un repudio al lenguaje y las políticas de Trump como un tributo a King.
El evento se realizó un día después de los controvertidos comentarios de Trump durante una reunión en la Casa Blanca, donde al parecer se refirió a Haití, El Salvador y países africanos, donde se originó una gran cantidad de inmigrantes estadounidenses, como “de m*$;da”.
El día también marcó el octavo aniversario del devastador terremoto en Haití.
Durante sus palabras, Espaillat criticó la “retórica racista e intolerante” de Trump, que dijo “arroja gasolina al fuego” y hace que sea imposible llegar a una resolución adecuada para los problemas de inmigración como DACA.
Espaillat señaló que la alineación de Trump con los movimientos de supremacía blanca y de derecha es problemática, y sugiere que el Presidente es racista.
“Solo puedo decir lo que mi abuela solía decir: dime con quién andas, y me dirás quién eres”, dijo Espaillat.
“Recordamos al Donald Trump de la era de Central Park Five”, dijo el concejal de la ciudad Bill Perkins. “No ha cambiado desde entonces”.
El recientemente electo asambleísta estatal Al Taylor instó a los defensores de los derechos civiles a trabajar arduamente para generar cambios y mantener la esperanza.
“Podemos hablar mucho sobre algunos de los sueños, pero los sueños no se hacen realidad sin fe”, dijo.
El desayuno también honró a H. Carl McCall, presidente de la Junta de Fideicomisarios de SUNY, William Thompson, Jr., presidente de la Junta de Síndicos de CUNY y el ex congresista Charles Rangel.
Espaillat elogió el trabajo de McCall y Thompson como contralores del estado y la ciudad, respectivamente, y al servicio de estudiantes universitarios en Nueva York.
El predecesor de Espaillat, Rangel, quien no estuvo presente, fue homenajeado por representar a la comunidad de Harlem durante cuatro años en la Asamblea Estatal y 46 años en el Congreso.
“Habló por los Harlems en todo el país, discutiendo la vivienda pobre, delincuencia, abuso de sustancias, educación deficiente, instalaciones de salud inadecuadas y tantas operaciones gubernamentales fallidas que no hicieron nada por los hombres y mujeres jóvenes”, dijo el ex gobernador David Paterson, quien lo recibió en su nombre.
Espaillat también presentó un reconocimiento sorpresa al ex alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, David Dinkins, quien asistió sin saber que sería homenajeado ese día.
Dinkins reconoció que todavía hay trabajo por hacer en el frente de los derechos civiles, pero dijo que el país ha recorrido un largo camino desde la era del Dr. King, cuando los negros eran segregados en escuelas, restaurantes y autobuses.
“Las cosas todavía no están donde deben estar, pero gracias a Dios ya no son lo que solían ser”, comentó Dinkins.
Espaillat destacó que él fue uno de los seis miembros del Congreso que eligió presentar cinco artículos de destitución contra Trump en noviembre.
El sentimiento fue repetido por la defensora pública Letitia James, quien hizo referencia a las dudas planteadas sobre la aptitud mental del presidente.
“Es críticamente importante que condenemos los comentarios del hombre que creo que no está en su sano juicio”, dijo James.
“Hay aproximadamente 120 miembros del Congreso que ahora están hablando abiertamente de su destitución [o de] que renuncie. Ese es un número significativo, y seguirá creciendo”, afirmó Espaillat, comentando que los desafíos planteados por la actual administración hacen que sea crucial que los defensores de la igualdad de derechos permanezcan unidos.
“El arco del universo [moral] es largo”, dijo Espaillat, invocando las palabras de King. “Pero se inclina hacia la justicia”.