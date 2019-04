Tech on the Track

CS Fair returns to Armory

By Gregg McQueen

More than 100 track and field meets are held each season at The Fort Washington Avenue Armory.

This past Tuesday, the elite training ground was host to another set of strivers.

More than 2,200 public high school students hit The Armory on April 2 for the 2019 NYC Computer Science Fair (CS Fair), which bills itself as the city’s “largest annual college and career inspiration event” for public high school students studying computer science.

The annual event is aimed at students traditionally underserved in those fields.

Now in its sixth year, the CS Fair is presented by nonprofits CSNYC, Tech:NYC, and TEALS (Technology Education and Literacy in Schools). Last year’s notable speakers included Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Venture capitalist Fred Wilson, the founder of CSNYC and CS Fair, said the goal of the fair is to motivate young people.

“What we’re trying to do is inspire them. We’re trying to show them jobs that they could get, colleges they could go to,” Wilson said.

He noted that approximately 175,000 kids graduate from New York City public high schools every year.

“If we got 10 percent of those kids to focus on computer science, software engineering, that would be [thousands of] new software engineers potentially coming into New York City workforce. That would be huge.”

Students from over 70 schools participated in hands-on activities at the CS Fair, and met with representatives from technology companies, colleges and training firms. They also took in demonstrations on robotics and virtual reality.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who implemented the Computer Science for All initiative to bring computer science to every public school student by 2025, visited the fair and spent time walking around the hall and greeting students. He was escorted by Wilson, who said he wanted the Mayor to see the real-world representation of his initiative.

“For him to see, these are the kids, they’re learning computer science, and they’re looking at universities they can study at and places they can get jobs at, that’s important,” said Wilson.

Students showcased technology applications that they worked on in school.

A contingent from Millennium Art Academy in the Bronx designed an app that would allow students to immediately alert school safety agents or the NYPD regarding a school emergency or problem incident.

“This could also be used to compile data so parents can see how safe the schools are,” said student April Hamilton. She remarked that the CS Fair has increased her interest in a tech career, and said she was honored to show the school project to so many people.

“It feels great,” said Hamilton. “We get good feedback from people so we’d know how to improve it.”

Wilson attributed much of the fair’s success to the de Blasio administration’s funding of computer science.

“I think when the history books are written, Mayor de Blasio is basically the one who got computer science into our high schools, middle schools and elementary schools,” he remarked.

Among the companies in attendance were tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Facebook.

Representatives from Microsoft demonstrated facial recognition applications that can be used to build apps, while Google software engineers talked with high schoolers about how to pursue a job in technology fields.

“It makes me interested in a science career and I want to come back here next year,” said one student.

Wilson said the annual CS Fair is a big payoff for all the work the city has put into the Computer Science for All.

“It’s the one time of the year when I can see it all in one place,” he said. “And you see who these kids are. There’s more women, there’s more color. This is our future.”

For more information, please visit csfair.nyc.