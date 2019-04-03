Amble for Art

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The 2019 Stroll will be larger – and longer – than ever.

The 17th Annual Uptown Arts Stroll, hosted by Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), extends farther south than previous years, from Inwood all the way to 135th Street. In order to cover all of that geography, Open Studio days are extended to two weekends instead of just one.

“Otherwise it wouldn’t be a Stroll,” said NoMAA’s Executive Director Joanna Castro.

Previously the Uptown Arts Stroll ended at 155th Street. Castro said there was so much interest from artists living farther south they decided to extend the range.

Many of the events are still in the works. “We are looking forward to a really robust set of NoMAA programming as well as from artists who want to be a part of the stroll,” said Castro.

Castro said she is always humbled by artists who are willing to invite people into their homes and studios to view their artwork and creative process. “We don’t curate it. It’s open to any person who self-identifies as an artist,” she said. “Our hope and our mission is also to encourage folks to buy work by local artists. So all around it’s a win-win.”

No two Open Studios are alike. Sometimes several artists will hold a group show in one space. Other times it’s a single artist working at home or in a studio, or perhaps a couple who are both artists. “There are so many dynamics that are created or get created to become an Open Studio.”

The month-long art festival also received more submissions than ever for its annual poster contest. Over 60 people submitted entries this year, up from 40 last year Castro said the posters were judged by a panel of 12 people.

Submissions typically have consistent themes, said Castro. Generally artists include iconic uptown images of the George Washington Bridge, Inwood Hill Park and the Hudson River. This year’s poster is a departure from those themes.

Artist Liz Roberts took home the $1250 cash prize for her graphic art poster featuring different street signs and a traffic sign that reads: Don’t Walk, Stroll.

An uptown resident for more than 20 years, Roberts has lived in some of its most scenic locations, including Seaman Avenue overlooking Inwood Hill Park and on Audubon Terrace with a view of the Hudson River.

Roberts received an MFA in painting from Temple University and has had a long career as a graphic artist. Over the years she’s experimented with a number of mediums. She found oil paints offer rich textures and vibrant colors, but working with them can be toxic. While acrylics are easier to mix, the results are too plastic-y. “I tend to go over things and the acrylics don’t hold up that well,” she said.

Working with gouache changed all of that. “It kind of forces you to be more in the moment,” she said. “You can’t really go back into it and you have to work within a time, which I enjoy. It forces me to stretch a little bit.”

The month long event kicks off at the United Palace on May 28th. Events run through June 27th.

For more information please visit nomaanyc.org.