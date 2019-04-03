- English
- Español
Amble for Art
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The 2019 Stroll will be larger – and longer – than ever.
The 17th Annual Uptown Arts Stroll, hosted by Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), extends farther south than previous years, from Inwood all the way to 135th Street. In order to cover all of that geography, Open Studio days are extended to two weekends instead of just one.
“Otherwise it wouldn’t be a Stroll,” said NoMAA’s Executive Director Joanna Castro.
Previously the Uptown Arts Stroll ended at 155th Street. Castro said there was so much interest from artists living farther south they decided to extend the range.
Many of the events are still in the works. “We are looking forward to a really robust set of NoMAA programming as well as from artists who want to be a part of the stroll,” said Castro.
Castro said she is always humbled by artists who are willing to invite people into their homes and studios to view their artwork and creative process. “We don’t curate it. It’s open to any person who self-identifies as an artist,” she said. “Our hope and our mission is also to encourage folks to buy work by local artists. So all around it’s a win-win.”
No two Open Studios are alike. Sometimes several artists will hold a group show in one space. Other times it’s a single artist working at home or in a studio, or perhaps a couple who are both artists. “There are so many dynamics that are created or get created to become an Open Studio.”
The month-long art festival also received more submissions than ever for its annual poster contest. Over 60 people submitted entries this year, up from 40 last year Castro said the posters were judged by a panel of 12 people.
Submissions typically have consistent themes, said Castro. Generally artists include iconic uptown images of the George Washington Bridge, Inwood Hill Park and the Hudson River. This year’s poster is a departure from those themes.
Artist Liz Roberts took home the $1250 cash prize for her graphic art poster featuring different street signs and a traffic sign that reads: Don’t Walk, Stroll.
An uptown resident for more than 20 years, Roberts has lived in some of its most scenic locations, including Seaman Avenue overlooking Inwood Hill Park and on Audubon Terrace with a view of the Hudson River.
Roberts received an MFA in painting from Temple University and has had a long career as a graphic artist. Over the years she’s experimented with a number of mediums. She found oil paints offer rich textures and vibrant colors, but working with them can be toxic. While acrylics are easier to mix, the results are too plastic-y. “I tend to go over things and the acrylics don’t hold up that well,” she said.
Working with gouache changed all of that. “It kind of forces you to be more in the moment,” she said. “You can’t really go back into it and you have to work within a time, which I enjoy. It forces me to stretch a little bit.”
The month long event kicks off at the United Palace on May 28th. Events run through June 27th.
For more information please visit nomaanyc.org.
Andar por el arte
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El Paseo 2019 será más grande, y más largo, que nunca.
El 17º Paseo Anual de las Artes del Norte del condado, organizado por la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés), se extiende más hacia el sur que en años anteriores, desde Inwood hasta la calle 135. Para cubrir toda esa geografía, los días de Open Studio se extienden a dos fines de semana en lugar de solo uno.
“De lo contrario, no sería un Paseo”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de NoMAA, Joanna Castro.
Anteriormente, el Paseo de las Artes del norte del condado terminaba en la calle 155. Castro dijo que los artistas que viven más al sur tenían tanto interés que decidieron ampliar el rango.
Muchos de los eventos aún están en proceso. “Esperamos un conjunto realmente robusto de programación de NoMAA, así como de artistas que quieran ser parte del paseo”, dijo.
Castro también dijo que siempre se siente humilde ante los artistas que están dispuestos a invitar a personas a sus hogares y estudios para ver su obra de arte y proceso creativo. “No lo curamos”, dijo. “Está abierto a cualquier persona que se auto identifique como artista”, dijo. “Nuestra esperanza y nuestra misión, también, es animar a la gente a comprar obras de artistas locales. Así que todo es un ganar-ganar “.
No hay dos estudios abiertos iguales. A veces varios artistas realizan una muestra colectiva en un espacio. Otras veces es un solo artista que trabaja en una casa o en un estudio, o tal vez una pareja en la que ambos son artistas. “Hay tantas dinámicas que son creadas o son generadas para convertirse en un estudio abierto”.
El festival de arte de un mes de duración también recibió más presentaciones que nunca por su concurso anual de carteles. Más de 60 personas enviaron propuestas este año, en comparación con las 40 del año pasado. Castro dijo que los carteles fueron evaluados por un panel de 12 personas.
Las presentaciones suelen tener temas coherentes, dijo. En general, los artistas incluyen imágenes icónicas del norte del condado: el Puente George Washington, Inwood Hill Park y el río Hudson. El cartel de este año es una salida de esos temas.
La artista Liz Roberts se llevó a casa el premio en efectivo de $1250 dólares por su cartel de arte gráfico con diferentes carteles y una señal de tráfico que dice: No camine, dé un paseo.
Roberts, residente del norte del condado por más de 20 años, ha vivido en algunos de los lugares más pintorescos, como la avenida Seaman con vista al parque Inwood Hill y en Audubon Terrace con vista al río Hudson.
Roberts recibió una maestría en pintura de la Universidad de Temple y ha tenido una larga carrera como artista gráfica. A lo largo de los años ha experimentado con varias técnicas. Encontró que las pinturas al óleo ofrecen texturas ricas y colores vibrantes, pero trabajar con ellas puede ser tóxico. Si bien los acrílicos son más fáciles de mezclar, los resultados son demasiado plasticosos. “Tiendo a repasar las cosas y los acrílicos no resisten tan bien”, dijo.
Trabajar con aguazo cambió todo eso. “Es como que te obliga a estar más en el momento”, dijo. “Realmente no puedes volver a hacerlo y tienes que trabajar dentro de un tiempo, lo cual disfruto. Me obliga a estirarme un poco”.
El evento de un mes de duración comienza en el United Palace el 28 de mayo. Los eventos continúan hasta el 27 de junio
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nomaanyc.org.