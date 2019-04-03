Space and Spirit

A half-century at the Palace

By Sherry Mazzocchi

2001: A Space Odyssey routinely makes the list of greatest films of all time.

But actor Keir Dullea, who played astronaut Tom Bowman in the film, said about 200 people walked out of its New York premiere.

“A lot of well-known film critics didn’t like it,” he said. But crowds of mostly young people stood in long lines to see the film. The 1968 film was so popular that it continued to play well into the following year. It was the last film to play at what was then the Loews 175th Street Theatre, better known today as the United Palace.

Fifty years later—almost to the day—2001 is playing again in the same location. Star Keir Dullea will be on hand to introduce the film and afterwards take questions from the audience.

The 82-year-old actor told The Manhattan Times that he admired director Stanley Kubrick ever since Paths of Glory with Kirk Douglas, which he saw while still in drama school.

Just before filming 2001, Dullea worked with director Otto Preminger on Bunny Lake is Missing with Laurence Olivier. “Preminger was a real bully. He screamed at people. Or he would humiliate you,” he said. “But working with Olivier was an honor, and I enjoyed that. But it was not an overall pleasant experience.”

“Working with him and then going to Stanley Kubrick was like going from hell to heaven,” he said. Kubrick never raised his voice and actors could talk with him. “You just sensed all of the time that you were in the presence of genius.”

Dulles and actor Gary Lockwood, who played astronaut Frank Poole, were each given biographies of the characters they played.

“The profiles were such that what would make you and I go screaming out the door would just raise an eyebrow with [the astronauts],” recalled Dulles. “[Their] core beings were so steady, it’s part of the reason [Bowman and Poole] were chosen for the job.”

On April 5, 1969, 2001 was the last movie shown at what was then the Loew’s Theatre. A few days later, on Easter Sunday, it reopened as the Palace Cathedral and Frederick J. Eikerenkoetter II, better known as Rev. Ike, held his service there.

The United Palace is showing the film this coming Sun., April 7.

“We are celebrating and recreating that transition by showing 2001 and honoring the 50 years the church has owned the building,” said Mike Fitelson, United Palace’s Executive Producer.

He added that the sci-fi movie is about consciousness-raising, and is a perfect choice for a spiritual center that shows films. “2001 goes from the dawn of humanity as apes, and is with humanity facing the great unknown and the great question in the form of the Monolith,” he said.

In the grand tradition of United Palace film screenings, there will be a host of events. The pre-show includes a performance by the New York Theatre Organ Society played on the original Loew’s Wonder Morton console. After the Q and A with Dullea, audience members are invited to attend a Spiritual Artistry Celebration with church members Jean Houston and Karen Drucker.

The United Palace’s CEO Heather Shea said movies, music, and the arts are ways to uplift the spirit.

“People can connect with the divine through the arts,” she said. “They come in and have an emotional experience.”

Dullea has been connecting with the arts for several decades. He has had a long career in films, theatre and television. Some of his other favorite movie roles were early ones, especially as Billy Lee Jackson in Hoodlum Priest and as David in David and Lisa.

As he gets older, he said most young people only know him for 2001. “But you know what, if you could only be known for one thing, you could do worse.”

For more, please visit unitedpalace.org or call 212.568.6700.