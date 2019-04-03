- English
Space and Spirit
A half-century at the Palace
By Sherry Mazzocchi
2001: A Space Odyssey routinely makes the list of greatest films of all time.
But actor Keir Dullea, who played astronaut Tom Bowman in the film, said about 200 people walked out of its New York premiere.
“A lot of well-known film critics didn’t like it,” he said. But crowds of mostly young people stood in long lines to see the film. The 1968 film was so popular that it continued to play well into the following year. It was the last film to play at what was then the Loews 175th Street Theatre, better known today as the United Palace.
Fifty years later—almost to the day—2001 is playing again in the same location. Star Keir Dullea will be on hand to introduce the film and afterwards take questions from the audience.
The 82-year-old actor told The Manhattan Times that he admired director Stanley Kubrick ever since Paths of Glory with Kirk Douglas, which he saw while still in drama school.
Just before filming 2001, Dullea worked with director Otto Preminger on Bunny Lake is Missing with Laurence Olivier. “Preminger was a real bully. He screamed at people. Or he would humiliate you,” he said. “But working with Olivier was an honor, and I enjoyed that. But it was not an overall pleasant experience.”
“Working with him and then going to Stanley Kubrick was like going from hell to heaven,” he said. Kubrick never raised his voice and actors could talk with him. “You just sensed all of the time that you were in the presence of genius.”
Dulles and actor Gary Lockwood, who played astronaut Frank Poole, were each given biographies of the characters they played.
“The profiles were such that what would make you and I go screaming out the door would just raise an eyebrow with [the astronauts],” recalled Dulles. “[Their] core beings were so steady, it’s part of the reason [Bowman and Poole] were chosen for the job.”
On April 5, 1969, 2001 was the last movie shown at what was then the Loew’s Theatre. A few days later, on Easter Sunday, it reopened as the Palace Cathedral and Frederick J. Eikerenkoetter II, better known as Rev. Ike, held his service there.
The United Palace is showing the film this coming Sun., April 7.
“We are celebrating and recreating that transition by showing 2001 and honoring the 50 years the church has owned the building,” said Mike Fitelson, United Palace’s Executive Producer.
He added that the sci-fi movie is about consciousness-raising, and is a perfect choice for a spiritual center that shows films. “2001 goes from the dawn of humanity as apes, and is with humanity facing the great unknown and the great question in the form of the Monolith,” he said.
In the grand tradition of United Palace film screenings, there will be a host of events. The pre-show includes a performance by the New York Theatre Organ Society played on the original Loew’s Wonder Morton console. After the Q and A with Dullea, audience members are invited to attend a Spiritual Artistry Celebration with church members Jean Houston and Karen Drucker.
The United Palace’s CEO Heather Shea said movies, music, and the arts are ways to uplift the spirit.
“People can connect with the divine through the arts,” she said. “They come in and have an emotional experience.”
Dullea has been connecting with the arts for several decades. He has had a long career in films, theatre and television. Some of his other favorite movie roles were early ones, especially as Billy Lee Jackson in Hoodlum Priest and as David in David and Lisa.
As he gets older, he said most young people only know him for 2001. “But you know what, if you could only be known for one thing, you could do worse.”
For more, please visit unitedpalace.org or call 212.568.6700.
Espacio y espíritu
Medio siglo en el Palacio
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
2001: A Space Odyssey forma parte de la lista de las mejores películas de todos los tiempos.
Pero el actor Keir Dullea, quien interpretó al astronauta Tom Bowman, dijo que unas 200 personas se retiraron del estreno en Nueva York.
“A muchos críticos de cine conocidos no les gustó”, dijo. Pero multitudes de jóvenes -en su mayoría- formaban largas filas para verla. La película de 1968 fue tan popular que continuó exhibiéndose con éxito hasta el siguiente año. Fue la última película en exhibirse en lo que entonces era el Teatro Loew’s de la calle 175, hoy más conocido como el United Palace.
Cincuenta años después, casi al día exacto, 2001 estará exhibiéndose de nuevo en la misma ubicación. La estrella Keir Dullea estará presente para presentar la película y luego responder a las preguntas del público.
El actor de 82 años dijo a The Manhattan Times que admiró al director Stanley Kubrick desde Paths of Glory, con Kirk Douglas, que vio mientras aún estaba en la escuela de teatro.
Justo antes de la filmación de 2001, Dullea trabajó con el director Otto Preminger en Bunny Lake is Missing con Laurence Olivier. “Preminger era un verdadero intimidador. Le gritaba a la gente o la humillaba”, dijo. “Pero trabajar con Olivier fue un honor, y lo disfruté. Pero no fue una experiencia agradable en general”.
“Trabajar con él y luego ir a Stanley Kubrick fue como ir del infierno al cielo”, explicó. Kubrick nunca levantó la voz y los actores podían hablar con él. “Simplemente sentías todo el tiempo que estabas en presencia de genialidad”.
Dullea y Gary Lockwood, quien interpretó al astronauta Frank Poole, recibieron biografías que informaron las historias de los protagonistas.
“Los perfiles psicológicos [de los astronautas] eran tales que lo que nos haría salir gritando a ti y a mí, ellos solo levantaría una ceja. Los seres centrales [de los astronautas] eran tan estables, lo cual es parte de la razón por la que fueron elegidos para la misión”.
El United Palace estará exhibiendo la película el próximo domingo 7 de abril. El 5 de abril de 1969, 2001 fue la última película exhibida en lo que entonces era el Teatro Loew’s. Unos días más tarde, el domingo de Pascua, reabrió cuando el Palace Cathedral y Frederick J. Eikerenkoetter II, mejor conocido como el reverendo Ike, celebraron su servicio allí.
“Celebramos y recreamos esa transición exhibiendo 2001 y honrando los 50 años que la iglesia ha sido propietaria del edificio”, dijo Mike Fitelson, productor ejecutivo del United Palace.
Añadió que la película de ciencia ficción trata sobre la creación de conciencia y es una opción perfecta para un centro espiritual que muestra películas. “Va desde los albores de la humanidad como monos, y es con la humanidad frente a la gran incógnita y la gran pregunta en la forma del Monolito”, dijo.
En la gran tradición de proyección de películas de United Palace, una gran cantidad de otros eventos tendrán lugar el mismo día. El pre-show incluye una actuación de la Sociedad Theatre Organ de Nueva York como se interpretó en la consola original Wonder Morton del Loew’s. Después de la sesión de preguntas y respuestas con Dullea, los miembros del público están invitados a asistir a una celebración de arte espiritual con los miembros de la iglesia Jean Houston y Karen Drucker.
La directora general del United Palace, Heather Shea, dijo que las películas, la música y las artes son maneras de elevar el espíritu. “Las personas pueden conectarse con lo divino a través de las artes. Ellos vienen y tienen una experiencia emocional”, dijo.
Dullea se ha conectado con las artes durante varias décadas. Ha tenido una larga trayectoria en cine, teatro y televisión. Algunos de sus otros papeles favoritos en la película fueron los tempranos, especialmente como Billy Lee Jackson en Hoodlum Priest y como David en David and Lisa.
A medida que envejece, dice que la mayoría de los jóvenes solo lo conocen en 2001. “Pero sabes qué, si solo pudieras ser conocido por una cosa, podría haber sido peor”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite unitedpalace.org o llame al 212.568.6700.