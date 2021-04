Power Prose

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Play + poetry = power.

Inwood resident Donnie Welch’s new TV show, Let’s Write About, premieres April 10th on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN). With a pinch of Mr. Rogers and a dash of Bill Nye, the show is aimed at young children of all abilities.

Each episode’s theme is designed to inspire writing and poetry.

Welch filmed The Let’s Write About Food episode in his mint-green kitchen. Children learn to make dough, discover fractions, acquire problem solving skills, and use food as a subject for poems. Songs and movement are peppered throughout the 28-minute show.

“Rhythm helps us understand poetry,” Welch said. “It’s such an important aspect of writing poetry and verse.”

Scenes are visually described. Sign language interpreter Miriam Lerner narrates the dialogue. Visual and audio descriptions not only make the show more accessible, it also reinforces learning for children still developing reading and vocabulary skills.

Welch said the additional descriptive layers serve still another purpose.

“I believe that inclusion really benefits everybody,” he said. “Showing the different ways that people communicate is only going to make kids and viewers more empathic peers in schools and neighborhoods.”

Creativity and self-expression are foundational skills, Welch said. “I want to create space where it’s okay to just practice writing or practice speaking or vocalizing. The more you practice it, the more confident you get in your own voice.”

Poetry is powerful, he added.

“Poetry is one way that I as a writer share my inner world. It’s a tool that I have. And I want to give that same tool to the students I work with.” Tools for self-expression also leads to self-advocacy, a life-long skill.

Before embarking on a TV career, Welch worked at The Rebecca School, a school for children with neurodevelopmental delays. There he blended an interest in disability justice and love of poems. Eventually he created a full curriculum involving creative writing and poetry. As a teaching artist, he’s partnered with the likes of The Bronx Museum of the Arts, the New York Public Library and other community organizations.

The genesis for the TV show grew out of Zoom classes. “It’s meant for students to watch on their own,” he said. He also offers free educational content for teachers and parents to use along with the episodes.

One of the upcoming shows discusses creating new worlds with science fiction and fantasy stories. Still another talks about routines and how they can change.

“Everything that has happened has really shaken up routines for adults, but especially for kids,” he said. “That can be something really disruptive, and especially for young children that might not have the language to speak yet.”

Let’s Write About is a simple concept with lofty goals. Welch wants to raise production values and ultimately add a Spanish language component to the show. “I’m focused on making each episode better and better.”

For more information, please visit donniewelchpoetry.com.