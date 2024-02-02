“Game changer” for good

Fighting hunger reaches new heights

By Sherry Mazzocchi

For decades, West Side Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH) was located on West 86th Street at the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew, where the group operated a food pantry.

Northern Manhattan and South Bronx residents routinely made the long trek downtown and lined up for food distribution.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony held uptown this past January 10th was the culmination of a desire to create positive change while portending a new era in fighting hunger.

The new location, at 555 West 180th Street, “is a game changer,” said Greg Silverman, WSCAH’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

With an expansive office space, a 1,000 sq. ft. freezer that can hold 50 pallets of food, a cooler bigger than most New York City apartments, five delivery trucks and two loading docks, the non-profit food distribution organization is poised to make an even bigger impact.

“[Residents] would come to 86th Street because our food is exceptional,” said Silverman, a chef and former Peace Corps member. While some of their food comes from City Harvest, WSCAH purchases 70 percent of its fresh food directly from distributors in Hunts Point. “That’s why our product is so good. We’re not just looking at cast-offs and leftovers.”

Five years ago, WSCAH donated about 2 million pounds of food annually. Now, close to 5 million pounds is donated every year. In 2023, 80,000 unique individuals were served.

But bringing thousands of pounds of fresh produce into the church each week wasn’t viable. “It’s a beautiful church,” Silverman said, “but it’s not a warehouse.”

With the help of the Robin Hood Foundation and other charitable organizations, they searched for a larger space, closer to the communities they serve. They settled on the long vacant post office, signed a 20-year lease, and started construction about a year ago.

The new location is the former site of the Sergeant Riayán A. Tejada Post Office (named in 2004 for a local Marine hero killed in Iraq).

The move has been heralded by many local non-profits as an expansion of WSCAH’s commitment to providing direct resources to people most in need—specifically Bronx and Northern Manhattan residents.

Reaching out to and servicing residents close to their own homes was a decision made during the pandemic, as WSCAH adapted its distribution model in response to the ever-expanding demand. Instead of having just one food pantry site, WSCAH partnered with organizations in the neighborhoods where their customers live. Currently, it works with 30 other groups, such as Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), Nido de Esperanza, and Dominican Women’s Development Center, among others.

“We’ll distribute the same food to whomever the partner is, [and then they distribute to] their customers,” said Silverman.

“Two hours before their distribution, we will show up,” he said. “When Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) does a distribution, no one says ‘Oh, West Side came in here and did a food distribution.’ We’re just supporting their work.”

NMIC has partnered with WSCAH since 2017, said Executive Director María Lizardo. “We always wanted a food pantry because we recognize food insecurity is a big issue in our community,” she said. With funding from the City Council and assistance from WSCAH, the organization secured a food truck. It currently serves 420 families a month.

During the pandemic, food insecurity in Northern Manhattan surged, particularly as residents lost jobs. “Undocumented people couldn’t access federal funding or support,” Lizardo said. “So, we partnered with WSCAH and reinvented how we do our food pantry. We closed in March 2020 and by May of 2020 we had our food pantry up and running.”

Covid-19 allowed WSCAH to expand their model and do it in a thoughtful and strategic way, remarked Lizardo. “Now they have closer relationships with the community members that they serve.”

And they seek to feed everyone they can: “We also partner with the Hungry Pet Project so we also give out pet food.”

Lizardo, who recently joined WSCAH’s board of directors, lauded the working relationship. “Their advocacy work is commendable,” she said. “It’s not just about giving out food, or putting a Band-Aid on the issue. It’s about being thoughtful about how we deal with the systemic barriers that keep people from accessing not only food but healthy food.”

She added that WSCAH’s allegiance to affording dignity, choice and respect honors the community members. “What we appreciate is that everyone who comes to our food pantry gets the same bag – the same bag of greens, the same bag of milk and the same bag of produce. It’s not about the people who show up first get the best food,” said Lizardo. “In terms of equity, that’s really, really important.”

Despite the expanded access, Lizardo argued that the need remains dire. “We’re barely scratching the surface, particularly when we’re seeing how the cost of food has risen while salaries remained stagnant, and how our community members were the first to be unemployed – and some of them are still unemployed,” she said.

While food is the draw, WSCAH helps people sign up for other services, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and also offers assistance with health insurance, housing or other basic needs. Food insecurity and housing instability are linked, Silverman said.

“Groceries are nice,” he added. “But three months’ back rent is way more important to a lot of these people.”

The organization also partners with New York Presbyterian (NYP). WSCAH delivers food directly to about 1,000 families in need, especially families with young children or seniors that were screened by the institution as food insecure, he explained.

In addition, NYP and WSCAH together work with the Washington Heights-based organization, Nido de Esperanza. The organization, whose name translates into “The Nest of Hope,” assists pregnant women and mothers with young children. At the onset of the partnership, they provided food assistance to 30 families. They currently serve about 120. “Our goal is to reach 200,” said Nido de Esperanza’s Site Director Astrid Cordero.

Cordero is impressed by the freshness and quality. “We get beans and canned goods. But it’s really focused on making sure that the families have fresh foods. We’ll get milk, eggs, bread,” she said. “And they were so awesome in that they asked if we want dairy milk, [or] almond milk. They’re giving us these options to make sure our families are receiving the food that they will use and that it’s culturally appropriate.”

The new WSCAH warehouse can hold about 80,000 to 90,000 pounds of shelf-stable products like oatmeal, pasta, rice and canned goods. The large cooler can hold about 50,000 pounds of fresh produce. Typically, food pantries give out root vegetables, but the large cooler means they can give out a wider array of fruits and vegetables.

“We’re really focused on being sensitive to what cultures want,” Silverman said. “We do a lot with plantains, we do a lot with peppers, we do a lot of tropical fruits,” he said. “A lot of individual families in need don’t want apples or oranges because that’s a one-to-one portion. But if we give people pineapples or melons, you can cut those up and get multiple portions and it lasts longer.”

He noted that immigrants served at WSCAH are often committed to prepping and cooking their meals. “Our customer base doesn’t want chicken nuggets,” he said. “They want whole chickens. They want a product they can cook at home. And our job is to give people access to that.”

Silverman has been CEO of WSCAH for the past seven years. During his tenure, he’s seen an expansion in both the number and the demographic. “We’ve seen a huge number [of individuals] that we weren’t used to seeing because of the migrant crisis. Venezuelans, Ukrainians, Russians, Mandarin and Cantonese speakers, all have been a big influx in the past weeks. We’ve seen a lot more French-speaking West Africans.”

For a long time, his team supported a large population of Spanish-speaking clients. “We’re just sort of getting our feet wet into other languages and figure out how to support 30 people who come who are all Mandarin speakers,” he said. “That’s going to be challenging. We want people to have the same services.”

He also noted that giving jars of peanut butter doesn’t work for everyone. “That’s not a protein they want. So, we do a lot of research with Columbia University Medical Center, New York Presbyterian and City University of New York as well to find out what people want, and see how can we decrease food insecurity and also obesity through these types of interventions.”

At Councilmember Shaun Abreu’s food pantry, WSCAH not only distributes food, but also has a team member on hand to help individuals sign up for benefits. “That takes the burden off of their staff,” said Silverman.

District Director Gabriela Carmela in Abreu’s office said the food pantry, which serves approximately 410 families a month, is one of the office’s most sought-after services.

Carmela noted that the additional staff support for constituents to apply for housing support applications, SNAP benefits, and SCRIE housing benefits goes a long way. “And also, [they offer] one-shot deals for rental arrears,” said Carmela.

“It goes beyond food distribution, although that is their focus. But definitely, the work they do with us here is honestly great work,” she said.

WSCAH’s funding comes from a variety of sources—individual donors, city and state allocations, and foundation grants. Its 44-year history of fighting hunger is an asset. “We’re well-respected,” said Silverman.

The group can also count on a sizeable pool of about 2,000 to 3,000 volunteers. “We’ll probably have 30 to 40 people every day volunteering here, and some of those people decide that they might want to give back in other ways,” said Silverman. “So, we’re just very lucky to have that.”

Peter Knitzer has volunteered at WSCAH for two and a half years. He started at the 86th Street location, and now packs boxes and bags at the new location uptown. “We’re already 20 percent more efficient here than we were at 86th Street, which is fantastic,” he said.

Since April of 2020, Christine Malonzo has seen WSCAH evolve from allowing its clients to shop grocery-style at 86th Street to a modular system that packed bags for outside distribution. Volunteering during the pandemic gave her a sense of purpose.

“I love this space,” she said of the new site. “I couldn’t stop smiling. I walked in here two hours ago for the first time. I worried with a warehouse space that it was going to be sort of cold and not have the same homey, social hall-feel as the church. But it’s only going to get better as people start coming here regularly.”

Silverman recently organized a roundtable involving several other large anti-hunger organizations based in the city. Together, they built a collective purchasing model that resulted in cheaper purchase pricing. “We are not in competition. Whether you’re a pantry in East Harlem or Part of the Solution (POTS) in the Bronx, we are all just working together,” he said.

The collective purchasing model also affords greater leverage in advocacy and funding support.

“We don’t want to see the money going into some sort of big bureaucracy that’s taking big admin fees,” said Silverman. “We want go get the money in the hands of the groups who are distributing food. Together, we have a strong voice.”

Moreover, organizations like WSCAH are in the midst of a transformative shift as older models have not resolved the basic issues of hunger. A food insecurity emergency shouldn’t last decades, said Silverman. “We haven’t lifted people out of food insecurity,” he said.

Just giving out more food isn’t the answer, he said.

“We want to be really thoughtful,” Silverman said. “We want to steward donor dollars properly and we want to make sure our customers are super happy.”

Volunteer Richard Stein started at WSCAH not long after retiring, just about three months before the pandemic. He was impressed with how WSCAH changed its model to distributing food to other organizations, leading them to essentially create an extended network of satellite distribution centers. “It was just amazing to me to see that, in just a few months and in such a terrible situation with a pandemic, how they just totally changed their operation.”

Though he has volunteered with other organizations, Stein said he’d stayed on with WSCAH because it felt like family.

“I wanted to do something that would interest me and give something back to the community,” he said. “Being here, meeting people, working with the staff, it’s just become a very meaningful part of my life.”

For more, please visit wscah.org.

To lend assistance as a volunteer, please visit wscah.org/volunteer or email volunteer@wscah.org.