Fighting hunger reaches new heights
By Sherry Mazzocchi
For decades, West Side Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH) was located on West 86th Street at the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew, where the group operated a food pantry.
Northern Manhattan and South Bronx residents routinely made the long trek downtown and lined up for food distribution.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony held uptown this past January 10th was the culmination of a desire to create positive change while portending a new era in fighting hunger.
The new location, at 555 West 180th Street, “is a game changer,” said Greg Silverman, WSCAH’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.
With an expansive office space, a 1,000 sq. ft. freezer that can hold 50 pallets of food, a cooler bigger than most New York City apartments, five delivery trucks and two loading docks, the non-profit food distribution organization is poised to make an even bigger impact.
“[Residents] would come to 86th Street because our food is exceptional,” said Silverman, a chef and former Peace Corps member. While some of their food comes from City Harvest, WSCAH purchases 70 percent of its fresh food directly from distributors in Hunts Point. “That’s why our product is so good. We’re not just looking at cast-offs and leftovers.”
Five years ago, WSCAH donated about 2 million pounds of food annually. Now, close to 5 million pounds is donated every year. In 2023, 80,000 unique individuals were served.
But bringing thousands of pounds of fresh produce into the church each week wasn’t viable. “It’s a beautiful church,” Silverman said, “but it’s not a warehouse.”
With the help of the Robin Hood Foundation and other charitable organizations, they searched for a larger space, closer to the communities they serve. They settled on the long vacant post office, signed a 20-year lease, and started construction about a year ago.
The new location is the former site of the Sergeant Riayán A. Tejada Post Office (named in 2004 for a local Marine hero killed in Iraq).
The move has been heralded by many local non-profits as an expansion of WSCAH’s commitment to providing direct resources to people most in need—specifically Bronx and Northern Manhattan residents.
Reaching out to and servicing residents close to their own homes was a decision made during the pandemic, as WSCAH adapted its distribution model in response to the ever-expanding demand. Instead of having just one food pantry site, WSCAH partnered with organizations in the neighborhoods where their customers live. Currently, it works with 30 other groups, such as Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), Nido de Esperanza, and Dominican Women’s Development Center, among others.
“We’ll distribute the same food to whomever the partner is, [and then they distribute to] their customers,” said Silverman.
“Two hours before their distribution, we will show up,” he said. “When Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) does a distribution, no one says ‘Oh, West Side came in here and did a food distribution.’ We’re just supporting their work.”
NMIC has partnered with WSCAH since 2017, said Executive Director María Lizardo. “We always wanted a food pantry because we recognize food insecurity is a big issue in our community,” she said. With funding from the City Council and assistance from WSCAH, the organization secured a food truck. It currently serves 420 families a month.
During the pandemic, food insecurity in Northern Manhattan surged, particularly as residents lost jobs. “Undocumented people couldn’t access federal funding or support,” Lizardo said. “So, we partnered with WSCAH and reinvented how we do our food pantry. We closed in March 2020 and by May of 2020 we had our food pantry up and running.”
Covid-19 allowed WSCAH to expand their model and do it in a thoughtful and strategic way, remarked Lizardo. “Now they have closer relationships with the community members that they serve.”
And they seek to feed everyone they can: “We also partner with the Hungry Pet Project so we also give out pet food.”
Lizardo, who recently joined WSCAH’s board of directors, lauded the working relationship. “Their advocacy work is commendable,” she said. “It’s not just about giving out food, or putting a Band-Aid on the issue. It’s about being thoughtful about how we deal with the systemic barriers that keep people from accessing not only food but healthy food.”
She added that WSCAH’s allegiance to affording dignity, choice and respect honors the community members. “What we appreciate is that everyone who comes to our food pantry gets the same bag – the same bag of greens, the same bag of milk and the same bag of produce. It’s not about the people who show up first get the best food,” said Lizardo. “In terms of equity, that’s really, really important.”
Despite the expanded access, Lizardo argued that the need remains dire. “We’re barely scratching the surface, particularly when we’re seeing how the cost of food has risen while salaries remained stagnant, and how our community members were the first to be unemployed – and some of them are still unemployed,” she said.
While food is the draw, WSCAH helps people sign up for other services, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and also offers assistance with health insurance, housing or other basic needs. Food insecurity and housing instability are linked, Silverman said.
“Groceries are nice,” he added. “But three months’ back rent is way more important to a lot of these people.”
The organization also partners with New York Presbyterian (NYP). WSCAH delivers food directly to about 1,000 families in need, especially families with young children or seniors that were screened by the institution as food insecure, he explained.
In addition, NYP and WSCAH together work with the Washington Heights-based organization, Nido de Esperanza. The organization, whose name translates into “The Nest of Hope,” assists pregnant women and mothers with young children. At the onset of the partnership, they provided food assistance to 30 families. They currently serve about 120. “Our goal is to reach 200,” said Nido de Esperanza’s Site Director Astrid Cordero.
Cordero is impressed by the freshness and quality. “We get beans and canned goods. But it’s really focused on making sure that the families have fresh foods. We’ll get milk, eggs, bread,” she said. “And they were so awesome in that they asked if we want dairy milk, [or] almond milk. They’re giving us these options to make sure our families are receiving the food that they will use and that it’s culturally appropriate.”
The new WSCAH warehouse can hold about 80,000 to 90,000 pounds of shelf-stable products like oatmeal, pasta, rice and canned goods. The large cooler can hold about 50,000 pounds of fresh produce. Typically, food pantries give out root vegetables, but the large cooler means they can give out a wider array of fruits and vegetables.
“We’re really focused on being sensitive to what cultures want,” Silverman said. “We do a lot with plantains, we do a lot with peppers, we do a lot of tropical fruits,” he said. “A lot of individual families in need don’t want apples or oranges because that’s a one-to-one portion. But if we give people pineapples or melons, you can cut those up and get multiple portions and it lasts longer.”
He noted that immigrants served at WSCAH are often committed to prepping and cooking their meals. “Our customer base doesn’t want chicken nuggets,” he said. “They want whole chickens. They want a product they can cook at home. And our job is to give people access to that.”
Silverman has been CEO of WSCAH for the past seven years. During his tenure, he’s seen an expansion in both the number and the demographic. “We’ve seen a huge number [of individuals] that we weren’t used to seeing because of the migrant crisis. Venezuelans, Ukrainians, Russians, Mandarin and Cantonese speakers, all have been a big influx in the past weeks. We’ve seen a lot more French-speaking West Africans.”
For a long time, his team supported a large population of Spanish-speaking clients. “We’re just sort of getting our feet wet into other languages and figure out how to support 30 people who come who are all Mandarin speakers,” he said. “That’s going to be challenging. We want people to have the same services.”
He also noted that giving jars of peanut butter doesn’t work for everyone. “That’s not a protein they want. So, we do a lot of research with Columbia University Medical Center, New York Presbyterian and City University of New York as well to find out what people want, and see how can we decrease food insecurity and also obesity through these types of interventions.”
At Councilmember Shaun Abreu’s food pantry, WSCAH not only distributes food, but also has a team member on hand to help individuals sign up for benefits. “That takes the burden off of their staff,” said Silverman.
District Director Gabriela Carmela in Abreu’s office said the food pantry, which serves approximately 410 families a month, is one of the office’s most sought-after services.
Carmela noted that the additional staff support for constituents to apply for housing support applications, SNAP benefits, and SCRIE housing benefits goes a long way. “And also, [they offer] one-shot deals for rental arrears,” said Carmela.
“It goes beyond food distribution, although that is their focus. But definitely, the work they do with us here is honestly great work,” she said.
WSCAH’s funding comes from a variety of sources—individual donors, city and state allocations, and foundation grants. Its 44-year history of fighting hunger is an asset. “We’re well-respected,” said Silverman.
The group can also count on a sizeable pool of about 2,000 to 3,000 volunteers. “We’ll probably have 30 to 40 people every day volunteering here, and some of those people decide that they might want to give back in other ways,” said Silverman. “So, we’re just very lucky to have that.”
Peter Knitzer has volunteered at WSCAH for two and a half years. He started at the 86th Street location, and now packs boxes and bags at the new location uptown. “We’re already 20 percent more efficient here than we were at 86th Street, which is fantastic,” he said.
Since April of 2020, Christine Malonzo has seen WSCAH evolve from allowing its clients to shop grocery-style at 86th Street to a modular system that packed bags for outside distribution. Volunteering during the pandemic gave her a sense of purpose.
“I love this space,” she said of the new site. “I couldn’t stop smiling. I walked in here two hours ago for the first time. I worried with a warehouse space that it was going to be sort of cold and not have the same homey, social hall-feel as the church. But it’s only going to get better as people start coming here regularly.”
Silverman recently organized a roundtable involving several other large anti-hunger organizations based in the city. Together, they built a collective purchasing model that resulted in cheaper purchase pricing. “We are not in competition. Whether you’re a pantry in East Harlem or Part of the Solution (POTS) in the Bronx, we are all just working together,” he said.
The collective purchasing model also affords greater leverage in advocacy and funding support.
“We don’t want to see the money going into some sort of big bureaucracy that’s taking big admin fees,” said Silverman. “We want go get the money in the hands of the groups who are distributing food. Together, we have a strong voice.”
Moreover, organizations like WSCAH are in the midst of a transformative shift as older models have not resolved the basic issues of hunger. A food insecurity emergency shouldn’t last decades, said Silverman. “We haven’t lifted people out of food insecurity,” he said.
Just giving out more food isn’t the answer, he said.
“We want to be really thoughtful,” Silverman said. “We want to steward donor dollars properly and we want to make sure our customers are super happy.”
Volunteer Richard Stein started at WSCAH not long after retiring, just about three months before the pandemic. He was impressed with how WSCAH changed its model to distributing food to other organizations, leading them to essentially create an extended network of satellite distribution centers. “It was just amazing to me to see that, in just a few months and in such a terrible situation with a pandemic, how they just totally changed their operation.”
Though he has volunteered with other organizations, Stein said he’d stayed on with WSCAH because it felt like family.
“I wanted to do something that would interest me and give something back to the community,” he said. “Being here, meeting people, working with the staff, it’s just become a very meaningful part of my life.”
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Durante décadas, la Campaña del West Side contra el Hambre (WSCAH, por sus siglas en inglés) estuvo ubicada en la calle 86 Oeste, en la iglesia de St. Paul y St. Andrew, donde el grupo administraba una despensa de alimentos.
Los residentes del Alto Manhattan y del Bronx hacían habitualmente el largo trayecto hasta el centro y hacían fila para la distribución de alimentos.
La ceremonia de inauguración, celebrada el pasado 10 de enero, fue la culminación de un deseo de crear un cambio positivo y también presagiar una nueva era en la lucha contra el hambre.
La nueva ubicación, en el No. 555 de la calle 180 Oeste, “cambia las reglas del juego”, afirmó Greg Silverman, director general y ejecutivo de WSCAH.
Con un amplio espacio de oficinas, un congelador de mil pies cuadrados con capacidad para 50 palés de alimentos, un refrigerador más grande que la mayoría de los apartamentos de Nueva York, cinco camiones de reparto y dos muelles de carga, la organización benéfica de distribución de alimentos está preparada para tener un impacto aún mayor.
“Los residentes vienen a la calle 86 porque nuestra comida es excepcional”, afirma Silverman. Aunque muchos de sus alimentos proceden de City Harvest, WSCAH compra el 70% de sus alimentos frescos directamente a los distribuidores de Hunts Point. “Por eso nuestro producto es tan bueno. No nos limitamos a buscar desechos y sobras”.
Hace cinco años, WSCAH donaba unos 2 millones de libras de alimentos al año. Ahora, donan cerca de 5 millones de libras al año.
En 2023, atendían a 80,000 personas únicas. Pero llevar miles de kilos de productos frescos a la iglesia cada semana no era viable.
“Es una iglesia preciosa”, dijo Silverman, “pero no es un almacén”.
Con la ayuda de la Fundación Robin Hood y otras organizaciones benéficas, buscaron un espacio más grande, más cercano a las comunidades a las que sirven. Se decidieron por la oficina de correos, vacía desde hacía tiempo, firmaron un contrato de arrendamiento de 20 años y empezaron las obras hace aproximadamente un año.
La nueva ubicación es el antiguo emplazamiento de la oficina de correos del sargento Riayán A. Tejada (bautizada así en 2004 en honor a un héroe de la marina local muerto en Irak).
La mudanza ha sido celebrada por muchas organizaciones sin fines de lucro locales como una ampliación del compromiso de WSCAH de proporcionar recursos directos a las personas más necesitadas, incluyendo a los residentes del Bronx y el Alto Manhattan.
Llegar a los residentes y prestarles servicios cerca de sus hogares fue una decisión tomada durante la pandemia, ya que WSCAH adaptó su modelo de distribución en respuesta a la creciente demanda. En lugar de tener un único centro de distribución de alimentos, WSCAH se asoció con organizaciones de los barrios donde viven sus clientes. Actualmente, trabaja con otros 30 grupos, como la Corporación de Mantenimiento del Alto Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), Nido de Esperanza y el Centro de Desarrollo para Mujeres Dominicanas, entre otros.
“Distribuimos los mismos alimentos a quienquiera que sea el socio, [y luego ellos distribuyen a] sus clientes”, explica Silverman.
“Dos horas antes de su distribución, nos presentaremos”, añadió. “Cuando la Corporación de Mantenimiento del Alto Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés) hace una distribución, nadie dice: ‘West Side vino aquí e hizo una distribución de alimentos’. Sólo apoyamos su trabajo”.
NMIC se ha asociado con WSCAH desde 2017, dijo la directora ejecutiva María Lizardo. “Siempre quisimos una despensa de alimentos porque reconocemos que la inseguridad alimentaria es un gran problema en nuestra comunidad”, dijo. Con fondos del Ayuntamiento y asistencia de WSCAH, la organización consiguió un camión de alimentos. Actualmente atiende a 420 familias al mes.
Durante la pandemia, la inseguridad alimentaria aumentó en el norte de Manhattan, sobre todo cuando los residentes perdieron sus empleos. “Los indocumentados no podían acceder a fondos o ayudas federales”, explica Lizardo. “Así que nos asociamos con WSCAH y reinventamos la forma de hacer nuestra despensa de alimentos. Cerramos en marzo de 2020 y en mayo de 2020 ya teníamos nuestra despensa de alimentos en funcionamiento”.
La pandemia de Covid-19 permitió a WSCAH ampliar su modelo y hacerlo de forma meditada y estratégica, señaló Lizardo. “Ahora tienen relaciones más estrechas con los miembros de la comunidad a los que sirven”.
Y tratan de alimentar a todos los que pueden: “También nos asociamos con el Proyecto Hungry Pet, así que también repartimos comida para mascotas”.
Lizardo, quien se incorporó recientemente a la junta directiva de WSCAH, alabó la relación de trabajo. “Su labor de defensa es encomiable”, afirma. “No se trata sólo de dar comida o de poner una tirita al problema. Se trata de reflexionar sobre cómo abordar las barreras sistémicas que impiden a la gente acceder no sólo a los alimentos, sino a alimentos sanos”.
Añadió que el compromiso general de WSCAH con la dignidad, la capacidad de elección y el respeto honra a los miembros de la comunidad. “Lo que valoramos es que todos los que vienen a nuestra despensa de alimentos reciben la misma bolsa: la misma bolsa de verduras, la misma bolsa de leche y la misma bolsa de productos. No se trata de que los primeros en llegar reciban la mejor comida”, dice Lizardo. “En términos de equidad, eso es muy, muy importante”.
A pesar del acceso ampliado, Lizardo sostiene que la necesidad sigue siendo acuciante. “Apenas estamos arañando la superficie, sobre todo cuando vemos cómo ha subido el costo de los alimentos mientras los salarios permanecían estancados, y cómo los miembros de nuestra comunidad fueron los primeros en quedarse sin empleo, y algunos de ellos siguen estándolo”, afirmó.
Aunque la comida es lo más atractivo, WSCAH ayuda a la gente a inscribirse en otros servicios, como las prestaciones del Programa de Asistencia Nutricional Suplementaria (SNAP, por sus siglas en inglés) y también ofrece ayuda con el seguro médico, la vivienda u otras necesidades básicas. La inseguridad alimentaria y la inestabilidad de la vivienda están relacionadas, afirma Silverman.
“Los comestibles están bien”, añadió. “Pero tres meses de alquiler atrasado es mucho más importante para muchas de estas personas”.
La organización también colabora con el New York Presbyterian (NYP). WSCAH entrega alimentos directamente a unas mil familias necesitadas, sobre todo familias con niños pequeños o adultos mayores que fueron examinados por la institución como en situación de inseguridad alimentaria, explicó.
Además, NYP y WSCAH colaboran con la organización Nido de Esperanza, con sede en Washington Heights. La organización ayuda a mujeres embarazadas y madres con niños pequeños. Al inicio de la colaboración, proporcionaban ayuda alimentaria a 30 familias. Actualmente atienden a unas 120. “Nuestro objetivo es llegar a las 200”, afirma Astrid Cordero, directora de Nido de Esperanza.
Cordero está impresionada por la frescura y la calidad. “Nos dan alubias y conservas. Pero el objetivo es que las familias tengan alimentos frescos. Tenemos leche, huevos, pan”, explica. “Y fueron tan increíbles que nos preguntaron si queríamos leche de vaca de almendras. Nos dan estas opciones para asegurarse de que nuestras familias reciban los alimentos que van a utilizar y que son culturalmente apropiados”.
El nuevo almacén de WSCAH tiene capacidad para entre 80,000 y 90,000 libras de productos estables como avena, pasta, arroz y conservas. La gran nevera tiene capacidad para unos 15,000 kilos de productos frescos. Normalmente, las despensas de alimentos distribuyen tubérculos, pero la nevera grande les permite distribuir una gama más amplia de frutas y verduras.
“Nos enfocamos en ser sensibles a lo que quieren las culturas”, explica Silverman. “Trabajamos mucho con plátanos, pimientos y frutas tropicales. “Muchas familias necesitadas no quieren manzanas o naranjas porque es una ración individual. Pero si les damos piñas o melones, pueden cortarlos en porciones múltiples y duran más”.
Señaló que los inmigrantes atendidos en WSCAH a menudo se comprometen a preparar y cocinar sus comidas. “Nuestra clientela no quiere nuggets de pollo”, dijo. “Quieren pollos enteros. Quieren un producto que puedan cocinar en casa. Y nuestro trabajo es dar a la gente acceso a eso”.
Silverman es director general de WSCAH desde hace siete años. Durante su mandato, ha visto una expansión tanto en número como en demografía. “Hemos visto un gran número [de personas] que no estábamos acostumbrados a recibir debido a la crisis migratoria. Venezolanos, ucranianos, rusos, hablantes de mandarín y cantonés, todos han tenido una gran afluencia en las últimas semanas. Hemos visto muchos más africanos occidentales francófonos”.
Durante mucho tiempo, su equipo atendió a un gran número de clientes hispanohablantes. “Estamos empezando a mojarnos los pies en otros idiomas y a averiguar cómo atender a 30 personas que vienen y que hablan mandarín”, explica. “Va a ser un reto. Queremos que estas personas tengan los mismos servicios”.
También señaló que dar mantequilla de cacahuete no funciona para todo el mundo. “No es una proteína que quieran. Por eso investigamos mucho con el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Columbia, el New York Presbyterian y la Universidad de la Ciudad de Nueva York para averiguar qué quiere la gente y ver cómo podemos reducir la inseguridad alimentaria y también la obesidad mediante este tipo de intervenciones”.
En la despensa de alimentos del concejal Shaun Abreu, WSCAH no sólo distribuye alimentos, sino que también tiene un miembro del equipo a mano para ayudar a las personas a inscribirse en los beneficios. “Eso aligera la carga de su personal”, dijo Silverman.
La directora de Distrito de la oficina de Abreu, Gabriela Carmela, dijo que la despensa de alimentos, que atiende a unas 410 familias al mes, es uno de los servicios más solicitados de la oficina.
Carmela señaló que el apoyo adicional del personal para que los constituyentes soliciten solicitudes de apoyo a la vivienda, beneficios SNAP y beneficios de vivienda SCRIE es de gran ayuda. “Y también [ofrecen] acuerdos puntuales para los atrasos en el pago del alquiler”, dijo Carmela.
“Va más allá de la distribución de alimentos, aunque ese sea su objetivo. Pero, en definitiva, el trabajo que hacen con nosotros aquí es, honestamente, un gran trabajo”, dijo.
La financiación de WSCAH procede de diversas fuentes: donantes particulares, fondos municipales y estatales y subvenciones de fundaciones. Sus 44 años de lucha contra el hambre son una ventaja. “Somos muy respetados”, afirma Silverman.
El grupo también puede contar con un grupo considerable de entre 2,000 y 3,000 voluntarios. “Probablemente tengamos entre 30 y 40 voluntarios diarios, y algunos de ellos deciden retribuir de otras formas”, explica Silverman. “Así que tenemos mucha suerte de contar con eso”.
Peter Knitzer es voluntario en WSCAH desde hace dos años y medio. Empezó en la sede de la calle 86 y ahora empaqueta cajas y bolsas en el nuevo centro. “Aquí ya somos un 20% más eficientes que en la calle 86, lo cual es fantástico”, afirma.
Desde abril de 2020, Christine Malonzo ha visto cómo WSCAH pasaba de permitir a sus clientes hacer la compra en la calle 86 a un sistema modular que empaquetaba bolsas para su distribución exterior. Ser voluntaria durante la pandemia le dio un sentido de propósito.
“Me encanta este espacio”, dice de las nuevas oficinas. “No podía dejar de sonreír. Entré aquí hace dos horas por primera vez. Me preocupaba que, al ser un almacén, fuera frío y no tuviera la misma sensación hogareña y social que la iglesia. Pero irá a mejor a medida que la gente empiece a venir con regularidad”.
Hace poco, Silverman organizó una mesa redonda en la que participaron otras grandes organizaciones contra el hambre con sede en la ciudad. Juntos, construyeron un modelo de compra colectiva que dio lugar a precios de compra más baratos. “No competimos. Ya sea una despensa en East Harlem o Parte de la Solución (POTS, por sus siglas en inglés) en el Bronx, todos trabajamos juntos”, afirmó.
El modelo de compra colectiva también ofrece una mayor influencia en la defensa y el apoyo a la financiación.
“No queremos que el dinero vaya a parar a una especie de gran burocracia que cobra grandes comisiones administrativas”, afirma Silverman. “Queremos que el dinero llegue a los grupos que distribuyen alimentos. Juntos, tenemos una voz fuerte”.
Además, organizaciones como WSCAH se encuentran en medio de un cambio transformador, ya que los modelos antiguos no han resuelto los problemas básicos del hambre. Una emergencia de inseguridad alimentaria no debería durar décadas, dijo Silverman. “No hemos sacado a la gente de la inseguridad alimentaria.
Repartir más alimentos no es la solución.
“Queremos ser realmente reflexivos”, dijo Silverman. “Queremos administrar adecuadamente el dinero de los donantes y asegurarnos de que nuestros clientes estén muy contentos”.
El voluntario Richard Stein empezó a trabajar en WSCAH poco después de jubilarse, justo unos tres meses antes de la pandemia. Le impresionó cómo WSCAH cambió su modelo de distribución de alimentos a otras organizaciones, lo que les llevó a crear esencialmente una red ampliada de centros de distribución satélite. “Para mí fue asombroso ver cómo, en tan sólo unos meses y en una situación tan terrible como la pandemia, cambiaron totalmente su funcionamiento”.
Aunque ha sido voluntario en otras organizaciones, Stein dijo que se había quedado en WSCAH porque se sentía como en familia.
“Quería hacer algo que me interesara y devolver algo a la comunidad”, dijo. “Estar aquí, conocer gente, trabajar con el personal, se ha convertido en una parte muy significativa de mi vida. Se ha convertido en una parte muy significativa de mi vida”.