Stacks and Racks

Treasure trove becomes community gift

By Gregg McQueen

It is a literary largesse, monumentally.

When Tom Burgess passed away in June 2020 due to Covid-19, the Word Up Community Bookshop volunteer left the nonprofit’s founder with a posthumous gift.

“Tom had a one-bedroom apartment in Inwood that was stocked floor-to-ceiling with books and records. He also had four separate storage units filled with the same,” said Word Up founder Veronica Liu, who estimated the collection of titles to number in the “tens of thousands.”

“These were items he collected throughout his life and left all of it to me. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Liu, along with other friends of Burgess, have spent months emptying Burgess’ units.

“It’s a massive task,” Liu remarked. “We’ve rented 10-foot trucks to move everything and we’re trying to sort through it.”

Since its founding in 2011, the volunteer-led bookshop has become far more than just a source of books for local residents, serving as a multilingual outlet for education and social justice causes. It is also a sought-after hub for community events.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Word Up shut the doors of its 2113 Amsterdam Avenue location. The site remains closed for in-person shopping.

“Our windows don’t open, so it is a challenge to have people in there during Covid,” Liu said.

The store has conducted online sales throughout the pandemic and hosted curbside pickups, which were paused in January when coronavirus cases began spiking again.

To maintain financial stability, Word Up has continued to raise money through a GoFundMe online campaign that has so far procured more than $32,000.

Funds earned through the campaign are used to help cover the store’s rent and utilities, payroll for the three-person staff and facilitate special programming.

Most of the titles donated by Burgess have been brought to a temporary site at 160th Street at Riverside Drive that Liu is involved with. A first-floor commercial space that had been vacant for many years, the space is well-suited for new pandemic protocols.

“It’s a much larger space. [And] it has windows that open,” Liu said. “It’s definitely useful during the pandemic when things need to be done in a safer way.”

Liu currently has an agreement to use the space through the end of May. Though she said she would welcome an extension from the building owner, Liu stressed that the space is intended to be temporary and is not considered an official or secondary location for Word Up.

“We have no intention of moving from the space on Amsterdam,” she said.

The pop-up space at 160th and Riverside will be open on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Though volunteers are primarily at the site to sort through the treasure trove left by Burgess, Liu said that customers will be allowed inside in a limited capacity to look through the items.

“We’ll be allowing people to come in and browse. It’ll be pay-what-you-can,” said Liu.

“We’re still envisioning what the space can be,” she remarked. “We hope to have other partners in collaboration with us.”

One such partnership has already been engaged, as nonprofit Uptown Community Cooperative has placed a community art bin at the site. The bin, similar to a community fridge, provides art materials and resources to inspire local residents to draw or paint.

The auxiliary space has been dubbed “Recirculation” as a tribute to Burgess.

“That word was in his email address and recirculating things was really his M.O. [modus operandi] ‒ that’s what attracted him to Word Up,” she explained. “He felt that so much of what people need is readily available, it’s just about making connections for people. To him, that’s what Word Up represented.”

The bookshop has strived to remain a neighborhood resource during the pandemic by sponsoring a variety of programs, including a community fridge that debuted outside its Amsterdam Avenue store last September.

Known as “The People’s Fridge,” the project was initiated by neighbors who approached Word Up about hosting the fridge outside the store. Word Up provides electricity for the fridge and storage space for some food items.

“The whole Upper Manhattan and Bronx fridge network is really generous — scores of people in frequent communication with this incredible aim to take care of each other, each fridge in the network and all the people that those fridges in turn feed,” Liu said. “It’s really amazing to watch this sharing in action.”

Earlier in the pandemic, Word Up collaborated with the Dance Project of Washington Heights and Catholic Charities – Alianza to organize book and food drops for local families and with Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) on a gift card drive.

It also sponsored a book club with Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) and Sisters Uptown Bookstore.

In addition, Word Up is partnering with the office of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and NYC Health + Hospitals to host Covid-19 self-testing at the bookstore. The pop-up test site will operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until April 29.

Staff from NYC Health + Hospitals are on hand to provide self-swab kits and send samples to a lab after participants perform the swab test on themselves.

“We roll out book carts so people can get pay-what-you-can books when we’re open for testing,” said Liu. The store has also provided test recipients with Word Up tote bags containing personal protective equipment (PPE).

During the pandemic, Word Up launched the Lo’ Más Lit Book Club, a reading and discussion group for young people ages 13 to 20.

“It’s become a little bit of everything. It’s a discussion group, a safe space during quarantine. We even have people participating from all over the country,” said Liu.

In January, Word Up created a virtual afterschool program for children in grades 1 and 2 as well as middle school. The sessions feature guided reading and storytelling, as well and activities based on the books.

Though the bookstore is not being used for community gatherings during the pandemic, Liu said Word Up has adapted to the age of virtual programming.

“We’ve had really cool events through Zoom and have been able to reach people we might not have otherwise been able to reach,” Liu said.

“It’s always been about connecting with the community, and during the pandemic we’ve been doing it in a different way,” she said. “We’ve tried to find ways to stay accessible and still serve people’s needs.”

For more information, please visit wordupbooks.com.

To support the Word Up fundraising campaign, please visit bit.ly/2XbNbGj.