Strife with Success

By Sherry Mazzocchi

More is coming.

When the Success Academy Washington Heights (SAWH) announced a public hearing on Tues., January 8th to discuss its 2023-2024 school year enrollment, approximately 50 unhappy residents showed up to speak out.

In their remarks, they expressed anger and frustration about the twice-daily traffic congestion, shouting matches and horn blowing caused by drivers dropping off and picking up children at the school.

Moreover, many thought the brief, two-minute statement by a Success Academy spokesperson was both opaque and disingenuous and did little to mollify their concerns.

“It looks benign. But I guarantee you there is more coming,” warned Johanna García.

García, a neighborhood resident and President of the Community Education Council for District 6, said that when Success Academy applied for its charter, it said it would offer something that children and parents don’t currently have in public schools.

She said if children from the neighborhood attended the school, there would not be a traffic problem.

“That further speaks to the lack of transparency,” argued García, who said SAWH had been less than forthcoming in its presentations to the community. “They are asking [for] – I’m not even sure – an expansion? A change in numbers? We don’t even know. Even though there’s taxpayer’s money going through these halls and these classrooms, we have no idea what enrollment is like.”

Success Academy is the state’s largest charter school operator with 46 schools across the city and a student enrollment of 15,500. It was founded in 2006 by Eva Moskowitz.

García said she would urge the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees, who mandated the meeting and must approve all major changes to the school, to deny any revision.

According to a notice from the New York City Department of Education (DOE), the public hearing concerned an application to revise enrollment for a charter school. It said “Success Academy Charter School-Washington Heights is serving 602 students in grades K-4 and is seeking authorization to serve 579 students in grades K-4 and 9-10 in the 2023-2024 school year.”

That led many at the meeting to think the school, located at 701 Fort Washington Avenue, would be adding additional grades.

Yet the notice also read, “The revision does not alter the overall projected enrollment for Success Academy schools; the revision reflects changes in the distribution of students across Success Academy schools.” It also said that space utilization changes would be the subject of separate hearings.

At the start of the meeting, SAWH spokesman Joshua Arocho noted that the charter and the schools are two different entities. He said the meeting was held to solicit public comments on the proposed changes to the enrollment of the relevant Success Academy Charter in future years. “High school grades under this charter are not planned for in this building. Any changes to space utilization will require another hearing altogether. Also none of the proposed changes here or in other SA schools affect overall SA enrollment. “Across our schools, chartered enrollment will remain the same after these changes,” he said, adding that he would take careful notes and would be “communicating your concerns back to the network.”

Arocho, who was the only Success Academy representative present, did not take questions and his brief statement did not seem to shed light on hearing’s purpose.

One resident said, “Either I misheard something, but you really need to be transparent, you need to have some clarity and give a full statement of what the plans are so we can be neighbors and partner and work together in a Success-full way.”

Others were not quite so conciliatory. “I thought you were here to speak on behalf of a school, and not a network. I’m not sure what that means,” one resident said. “Maybe that’s the problem—when you hear the various complaints that come from the neighborhood that we are not dealing with a school we can interact with regarding actual real problems. It all gets transmitted to some bunker in some network somewhere offsite, somewhere in some central command that may not be as receptive.”

State Senator Robert Jackson noted that at a recent Community Board 12 meeting, several residents said drivers have to back up along Fort Washington because they are unable to continue down the street. He also said Cabrini Avenue residents have problems backing out of their driveways during school drop off and pick up times and that cars are parked at bus stops and hydrants.

“With all of these issues and concerns, it is shameful, in my opinion, that an administrator from the school is not here to listen to the neighbors of this community,” said Jackson.

“This is incredibly dangerous. There is potential every morning for somebody to be seriously injured or die while waiting for emergency services,” added resident Victoria Frey.

Ann Powell, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at Success Academy, told The Manhattan Times that the purpose of the meeting did not warrant attendance of school staff.

In an email, Powell wrote that the school’s charter must be renewed every five years. When SAWH opened in 2014, its original charter did not anticipate the placement program for Middle School and High School that is currently in place. Children graduating from SAWH’s fourth grade can go to any middle school in the city because there is no “dedicated” middle school for their students. The same process happens to graduating eighth grade children—they are “distributed” across all high schools.

“The SAWH charter renewal would be for 2019-18 through 2023-24 (a five year period). The first SAWH students, those who started school in 2014 as kindergarten and first graders, will be in 9th and 10th grade in 2023-24. Because those students began school at SAWH, they are considered part of the school’s enrollment, even though they will not be physically attending HS in that building. When they are eighth graders, they will rank their choice of SA high schools and be placed in a high school that is officially operating under another charter,” she wrote.

Powell added there is no plan to add high school grades to SAWH. “It would be impractical to put it mildly,” she said. “Enrollment at SAWH will remain approximately what it is today, serving grades K-4 in that building.”

When asked about the expressed traffic concerns, Powell pointed back to the community and said they “spreading misinformation.”

She said the school is partnering with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to increase patrols and issue tickets to drivers violating traffic laws. She claimed SA Network Operations conducted audits of numerous arrivals and dismissals that revealed an improvement in efficiency.

“Specifically, our audits show a substantial reduction in cars that are improperly pulling over to drop off their scholars in the morning and instances of double parking,” she wrote.

But many disputed that claim. Residents noted new signs prohibiting standing during school days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. have not prevented parents from continuing to double park. “Basically the community has lost eight to nine parking spaces,” one woman said. “The timing of this sounded like revenge from school on the community.”

Jim Donohue lives in the area and is a public school teacher in the Bronx. Last year his school was taken over by Success Academy. “I am highly suspicious of anything from Success Academy,” he said. “SA was advertising for their new expansion before the vote had taken place. I don’t believe that anybody that holds public office has ever said no to (founder of SA) Eva Moskowitz. Money talks.”

He added the license plates of cars dropping off children are from out of state. “This is what happens when you drop a school into a neighborhood that has no connection to the neighborhood.”

Jackson said it was necessary to say “No” to the charter school revision.

“We don’t know what the game plan is,” he said. We don’t know the whole picture.”