Wonder Wheels

Citi Bike expands to Inwood, Washington Heights

Get ready to ride.

Bicycle enthusiasts living uptown have new reason to celebrate, as Citi Bike has expanded its bike share service into Inwood and Washington Heights for the first time.

The expansion will bring 36 new Citi Bike stations into Northern Manhattan, increasing the bike share service’s coverage area across the entire island of Manhattan.

Operated by Lyft, Citi Bike now has 20,000 bikes in its New York City fleet, making it the largest bike share system in the world outside of China.

On April 7, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) joined City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez, bike share advocates and community-based organizations at an Inwood event to celebrate the expansion.

Rodríguez hailed the arrival of bike share services as a transportation alternative in typically underserved communities.

“Our next goal should be to ensure that we’re making these bikes affordable to the local communities,” he said.

“As the weather gets warmer I suspect we will see an influx in bike ridership across the city. This ridership increase must also be met with additional bike lanes, bus lanes, Open Streets and pedestrian plazas to ensure pedestrians and cyclists remain safe,” said Rodríguez.

Among the Inwood Citi Bike locations that are soon to be active: Broadway and West 220th Street near Allen Hospital, Dyckman and Henshaw Streets near Inwood Hill Park, two Seaman Avenue bike docks and several stations along 10th Avenue.

Washington Heights locations will include numerous stations along Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue.

“With the completion of our Manhattan expansion, riders can now pick up a bike to get to work, run errands, visit friends, connect to transit, get some exercise, and experience the city from every corner of the borough,” said Laura Fox, General Manager for Citi Bike at Lyft.

During the pandemic, Lyft’s Critical Workforce Membership Program helped support nearly 30,000 free memberships for essential workers.

Bike docks were created for health care workers at Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate another major milestone in the growth of Citi Bike, an essential part of New York City’s transportation system that has played an important role in keeping our essential workers moving during the COVID crisis, with the Critical Workforce Membership Program and new stations at medical facilities like Lincoln and Harlem Hospitals,” said DOT Manhattan Borough Commissioner Ed Pincar. “DOT’s completion of a record number of protected bike lanes in 2020 has paved the way for greater bike share growth, and we want to thank our partners at Lyft, along with Councilmember Rodríguez and all the local community groups who have supported this expansion and helped us select station locations.”

“Alternative forms of transportation have played an immense and vital role to residents during the ongoing COVID-19 recovery, and the expansion of the nation’s largest bike share system to our district will have a tremendous impact on residents and families,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

In 2020, Citi Bike debuted e-bikes in its system, which now account for more than 40 percent of Citi Bike ridership.

Expansion into uptown neighborhoods is part of a major buildup launched by Citi Bike last April. The effort has brought the service into the Bronx for the first time and added 18 new neighborhoods overall.

Ana Reyes, Founder and Executive Director of I Challenge Myself, a nonprofit that promotes fitness through cycling and other physical activities, said her program has used Citi Bikes for a family learn-to-ride program.

“It’s great to see high schoolers and their families more active and comfortable on bikes,” Reyes said. “The dock stations are a resource that provide mobility, transportation and an alternative to jumping on the subway or the bus.”

“In particular, the Reduced Fare Bike Share program gives people an affordable way to hop on a bike and run errands and get around,” she said “It’s going to be a game-changer for our community.”

To find a Citi Bike location near you, visit bit.ly/3dKe1hl.