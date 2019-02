“Your voice will make a difference”

Run for Your Education Council

By Richard A. Carranza

When we harness the power of students, families and parents, we can create lasting change in our school communities.

That’s why I want to let parents know about an important opportunity: the application period for Educational Council elections is open.

This is an amazing opportunity to get involved—Community and Citywide Educational Councils are critical for lifting up the voices of our school communities.

Parents and families can apply for the following Education Councils: Community Education Councils (CECs) for the district where your child’s school is located; the Citywide Council on High Schools; the Citywide Council on Special Education; the Citywide Council on English Language Learners; and the Citywide Council for District 75.

These Education Councils hold town halls for their communities, and they advise me, our superintendents, and our high-level DOE officials on key policy issues. Community Education Councils also hold hearings on the School Capital Plan and approve school zoning lines.

Our Education Councils get results. In the past year, parent leaders have asked for more air conditioning and technology in our schools, as well as a school system that’s more streamlined and responsive to their questions. And we’ve delivered—speeding up our Air Conditioning for All initiative, investing in school technology, and creating Executive Superintendent positions to empower our parents and give them clear lines of communication.

Every parent can run for an Education Council. It doesn’t matter what language you speak or if you just moved to this country—I want to see your name on the ballot.

And as important as it is to run, it’s also important to vote!

If you’re a PTA officer, it is your responsibility to vote on behalf of your school. This is your chance to elect the next Education Council members and help shape the direction of our schools. Take advantage of the opportunities to meet the candidates over the next few months and be sure to cast a ballot.

Since I’ve come to New York City, I’ve made it clear that it’s not enough to merely engage our families—we need to empower them. We’re developing an infrastructure where our parents can make a real difference by telling us where we are doing things right, and where we need to improve—and our Education Councils are a crucial part of that.

I encourage you to visit nycparentleaders.org to learn more and sign up to run. You can submit an application starting today through March 6. If you are a PTA officer, I encourage you to attend the candidate forums in March and April, and of course to vote in May.

Your voice can and will make a difference.

Together, we can make our communities stronger and build a pathway for our children to succeed now and into the future.

Richard Carranza is the New York City Schools Chancellor.