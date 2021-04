City updates “two-case rule” on public school closures

By Gregg McQueen

New York City has changed a rule that required public schools to close after two unrelated cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at the same time, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The so-called “two-case rule” forced an entire public school building to close for up to 10 days if two unrelated cases were verified by the Department of Education (DOE) Situation Room.

After announcing earlier in the week that he would alter the much-maligned rule, de Blasio revealed the updated protocol at a press conference on April 8.

Under the new rules, schools will have a 10-day closure if four or more cases are detected within a week, spread across different classrooms and traced to a known exposure in the school.

Two or more cases in a week will trigger increased testing at the school, de Blasio said, with the number of students and staff randomly tested doubling from 20 percent to 40 percent.

If there is one confirmed case in a classroom, all students in that class will switch to remote learning.

The new rules will go into effect on Monday, April 12.

“What we heard from parents… they were really concerned about the school schedules, they’re really concerned about the instability in those schedules, unpredictability, and they wanted to know that we could keep everyone safe, first and foremost, but also have a more stable and consistent schedule,” de Blasio said.

According to the DOE, schools will continue to implement universal mask usage, social distancing, weekly testing and quick intervention by the Situation Room.

The updated rule coincided with a renewed deadline of April 9 for students to opt in for classroom instruction.

Out of the 960,000 children enrolled in the city’s public schools, the vast majority — approximately 700,000 — are engaged in remote-only learning.

The two-case rule had been heavily criticized by parents, educators and some lawmakers, who voiced concerns that closures led to schedule disruption and learning loss by forcing students to take classes virtually.

More than 2,300 full-building closures have occurred since the school year began in September 2020, according to DOE data.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said the rule change represented “a more targeted, precise response” to situations within schools.

“Schools will only close if there are four or more cases in different classrooms in a school within seven days, that can be traced to exposure inside the school,” said Porter. “Additionally, this rule applies to individual schools as opposed to the entire building. If cases are reported, an investigation takes place, but the whole school does not need to close for 24 hours while that is ongoing. And I know all of the parents along with me are shouting a big hooray for that.”

Earlier in the week, Porter explained that she had repeatedly fielded requests from parents to change the two-case rule.

The city’s public schools have maintained a low rate of Covid-19 cases since September, with a positivity rate of 0.56 percent out of more than 700,000 tests conducted.

Speaking at a press conference on April 5, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the 65,000 Covid vaccinations already performed on DOE staff decreased the risk of virus transmission in school buildings.

“When adults in schools are vaccinated, children in school are even safer,” Chokshi said in support of eliminating the two-case rule.

“The way to beat Covid is not by closing schools excessively, but by suppressing transmission, both inside and outside of schools through a focus on the fundamentals, handwashing, distancing, ventilation, masking, testing and getting vaccinated,” he added. “For all of these reasons, there is clear net benefit to revising the two-case threshold for school closures. We recognize that repeated closures result in social, emotional, and educational harm to kids and families. Our aim is to strike the right balance while retaining our gold standard of stringent safety measures for schools.”

De Blasio said the new protocols were crafted in consultation with unions and health officials.

“There’s a lot more we’ll be doing with the unions and with all the stakeholders in the school community to ensure additional supports for our kids, both academically and in terms of their emotional needs, their mental health needs, because we’re going to be asking a lot of our educators and our school staff as school comes back,” he said.

After expressing criticism of de Blasio’s initial proclamation that the two-case rule would change, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew acknowledged the new guidelines would please many families and educators.

“This change will mean that while many classrooms will continue to close, the number of overall schools closed will decline, a repeated request of both teachers and parents,” Mulgrew said in a statement.

“While this is a step forward, the most important fact in the public school opening debate is that the overwhelming majority — some seven hundred thousand public school families — continue to opt for remote instruction,” he added. “If we are going to have anything like a normal opening in September, the Mayor needs to find ways to assure them that our Covid precautions remain strong and that schools are safe for their children.”