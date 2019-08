Pantaleo should be fired: NYPD Judge

He should go.

An NYPD judge has ruled in a disciplinary trial that Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo should be fired for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado was charged with rendering a decision on Pantaleo’s fate within the department after no federal civil rights charges were filed against him.

Pantaleo’s attorneys and the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), the city agency that prosecuted the officer, now have two weeks to respond to the recommendation of termination.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill then will make a final determination.

According to published reports, O’Neill is expected to follow the disciplinary recommendation and fire Pantaleo.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the union which represents active and retired city police officers, has denounced any attempts to dismiss Pantaleo.

“After sitting through that trial and listening to that evidence,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch at a recent press conference, “there is only one result that can come out of it: an acquittal.“

Elected officials and advocates, including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz, were quick to respond the decision.

“This decision is long overdue,” said Johnson in a statement. “It should not have taken five years to determine what the public clearly understood in five minutes: Officer Pantaleo used an illegal chokehold on Eric Garner, which ultimately led to his death. Now Police Commissioner O’Neill must act. Pantaleo must be fired immediately. Nothing will bring back Mr. Garner, but I hope this decision gives the Garner family some peace.”

“Finally, we have the hope of some official consequences for Officer Pantaleo,” wrote Díaz on Twitter. “Nothing can bring Eric Garner back, but this is the right decision & a small measure of justice considering the loss that his family will always bear.”

Pending the Commissioner’s final decision, Pantaleo has been suspended from the force.