Ruling on Pantaleo roils city

By Gregg McQueen

Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo was suspended without pay on Friday after an NYPD judge ruled in a disciplinary trial that Pantaleo should be fired for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

“Today, we finally saw a step toward justice and accountability,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a City Hall press conference.

“We saw a process that was actually fair and impartial,” he said. “And I hope that this will now bring the Garner family a sense of closure and the beginning of some peace. But full justice means that there can never be another tragedy like the one that befell Eric Garner.”

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado provided her decision to Pantaleo’s attorneys and the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), the city agency that prosecuted the officer. The parties now have two weeks to respond to provide comments in a report to Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Trials will then deliver the completed report, with those comments, to the Police Commissioner for final disposition, to be determined this month. Officer Pantaleo has been suspended, effective today, as is the longstanding practice in these matters when the recommendation is termination,” said the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Phillip Walzak in a statement.

“All of New York City understandably seeks closure to this difficult chapter in our city’s history,” added Walzak. “Premature statements or judgments before the process is complete however cannot and will not be made. In order to protect the integrity of the trial proceedings and conclusion, the NYPD will not comment further until the Police Commissioner makes the final determination.”

It remains to be seen whether O’Neill will follow through on the recommendations to fire the officer.

“We’ve been waiting for five years for someone to say that he did something wrong, and they finally made that decision today. So, we don’t want to wait no more. Make your decision, Mr. O’Neill, as soon as possible,” pleaded Garner’s daughter, Emerald Snipes-Garner, at a press conference with the National Action Network (NAN).

“This decision is a decision that is good for the citizens for of the city. But make no mistake about it, this is not justice for the Garner family, because justice for the Garner family would have been a federal proceeding or a criminal proceeding in the local courts,” said Reverend Al Sharpton.

Shortly after the announcement was made, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) issued a statement denouncing the decision as “pure political insanity.”

“If it is allowed to stand, it will paralyze the NYPD for years to come,” PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement, which targeted the NYPD Commissioner directly.

“[O’Neill] knows the message this decision sends to every cop: we are expendable, and we cannot expect any support from the city we protect. He knows that if he affirms this horrendous decision, he will lose his department.”

In a news conference, Lynch slammed the judge’s decision, calling it “one of the saddest and most damaging” days in the history of the NYPD.

“The decision that was passed down today saying that this police officer was reckless is ludicrous,” he stated. “New York City police officers now will be considered reckless every time they put their hands on someone.”

In a statement, CCRB Chair Fred Davie said, “Today’s decision confirms what the Civilian Complaint Review Board always has maintained – Officer Daniel Pantaleo committed misconduct on July 17, 2015 and his actions caused the death of Eric Garner.”

“The evidence the CCRBD’s prosecutors brought forth at trial was more than sufficient to prove that Pantaleo is unfit to serve,” he added. “Commissioner O’Neill must uphold this verdict and dismiss Pantaleo from the Department, as was recommended by both the CCRB and the Deputy Commissioner of Trials.”

Loyda Colón, Co-Director of the Justice Committee, said the city should fire not just Pantaleo, but all officers involved in the fatal encounter with Garner.

“A half a decade later, Garner’s family and the NYC public have heard nothing when it comes to a disciplinary trial for Sgt. Kizzy Adonis – the only other officer involved in Garner’s murder who is currently facing disciplinary charges,” Colón said. “Officer Justin D’Amico, who lied on official reports and falsely charged Garner with a felony after he was already dead, has not been charged. Lt. Christopher Bannon, who texted “not a big deal” when he found out Garner might be DOA, has not been charged. Officers Ramos and Furlani, who testified that they heard Garner say he couldn’t breathe and stood by and did nothing to stop the violence against him, as well as multiple other officers who either participated or allowed it to happen, have not been charged.”

Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, agreed.

“A disciplinary trial for Sgt. Kizzy Adonis must be scheduled immediately, and all officers responsible for my son’s death and for engaging in misconduct to cover it up must be charged and fired – including Justin D’Amico and Lt. Christopher Bannon,” Carr said.

At the City Hall press conference, de Blasio was briefly interrupted by protestors chanting “Fire Pantaleo! Fire Pantaleo!”

De Blasio failed to say whether he believed Pantaleo should be fired, instead commenting that the situation was “an ongoing legal matter” and there was “very little I can add.”

He did say that Garner’s death essentially forced the city to revamp the nature of its policing, noting that the entire police force of 36,000 officers was retrained to deescalate conflict and on anti-bias actions, while the NYPD enacted a neighborhood-based policing model.

“This NYPD proved that fewer and fewer people could be arrested and the city could become safer,” de Blasio stated. “And I hoped that today begins the process of restoring some faith and in helping people believe that there actually is accountability and fairness.”