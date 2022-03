Youth summer learning program returns

The city’s summer enrichment program is back.

Rise – again – for summer.

Mayor Eric Adams has announced an expanded summer program for youth that will connect 110,000 elementary and middle school students to free, full-day sessions that combine academic and recreational activities.

An enhanced version of the Summer Rising program launched by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021, this year’s version will offer extended hours, inclusive programming for District 75 students and those with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and an earlier enrollment period.

“Our children grow every day, and we need to take advantage of summer — especially given the challenges of the past few years,” said Adams. “It’s time not just to catch up, but also to push our young people forward. Summer Rising will supercharge last year’s program and provide 110,000 students in K-8 with more opportunities to grow, to learn, and to explore their talents and imagination.”

The initiative will offer sessions to 110,000 primary and secondary students.

Enrollment will begin in early April for the free program, which is administered by the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) and the New York City Department of Education (DOE).

“Summer Rising 2022 is the result of historic and substantial collaboration between many city agencies, nonprofit providers, families, and the young people themselves,” said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright. “It will have a substantial impact on accelerating learning and catalyzing joy in young people as the city emerges from Covid-19.”

Community-based organizations funded by DYCD will provide K through 8 programming at DOE schools in all five boroughs, with a concentration in neighborhoods identified as having the highest needs.

Six weeks of programming for middle schoolers and seven weeks for elementary school students will be available in July and August. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with spots set aside for students who are recommended for additional academic support over the summer.

“As our communities heal from the impacts of Covid-19, summer programs are more vital than ever,” said Andre White, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Phipps Neighborhoods. “We have the opportunity to create a holistic model for summer learning — one that provides pivotal experiences for young people to connect and build relationships with their peers, foster academic and social-emotional skills, explore career paths, and discover new interests in a safe environment. That is the summer our young people and families deserve.”

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov/enrollment/summer.