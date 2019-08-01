Bring on the Buses

Residents, elected officials demand shuttle buses during subway elevator closure

By Gregg McQueen

Stranded.

Community members and elected officials say the planned elevator closure by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is leaving uptown residents stuck.

Rallying at the 181st Street A train subway station, they called on the MTA to provide free shuttle buses while the station’s elevators are shut down for a year.

Starting on Sun., Aug. 3 the elevators — located near the station’s entrance at Overlook Terrace and 184th Street — will be out of service until August 2020 while the MTA replaces them as part of a wide-ranging modernization program in Northern Manhattan. Trains will continue to stop at the station.

At a boisterous rally on Wed., July 31st inside the station, officials pointed out that the elevators serve over 6,000 people per day, and are often used by pedestrians to traverse between Fort Washington Avenue, located high above streets such as Broadway, Overlook Terrace and Bennett Avenue.

They voiced concerns that the lack of elevators will force subway users and other pedestrians to hike up and down a 130-step staircase located at 187th Street.

“In my opinion, they did not consider the residents of our area when they made this decision,” remarked State Senator Robert Jackson.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who serves as Chair of the Council’s Committee on Transportation, said he has been in communication with the MTA and Department of Transportation regarding the issue.

“We’re asking them to give the respect this community deserves to get shuttle buses,” he said.

Rodríguez said the MTA has told him that the agency does not have the money to run the buses, which would cost approximately $700,000.

“We pay our taxes. They should have the money,” said Annie, a Washington Heights resident since 1938. “At our age, we can’t take that staircase. It’s not even an option.”

Many attendees at the rally were seniors from the nearby Moriah Senior Center, who said they were concerned about getting around to doctor’s appointments.

“I have trouble walking around,” said Justina Irrizary, who lives on Broadway. “We really need those elevators. Elderly people can’t handle those stairs.”

“We’re grateful that they’re fixing these elevators. It’s important,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “But they can’t disenfranchise the entire community. We have elderly, we have children, we have mothers with strollers, the disabled.”

Residents have already been subjected to a year-long shutdown of the 1 train at 168th Street, and are bracing for planned elevator shutdowns at the 190 Street A station, 191st Street 1 station, and 181st Street 1 station in coming years.

Some said the elevation and topography of the neighborhood make elevator access in subway stations even more important, noting that many people use them although they’re not taking the train.

“The elevators are a lifeline to our community,” said Shuli Gutmann, Director of the Moriah Senior Center. “If the MTA doesn’t provide shuttle buses, it will effectively cut the community in two.”

Local resident Edith Prentiss, President of Disabled in Action of Metropolitan New York, said the station was the only fully accessible subway station in Washington Heights.

“It’s the only one and they’re going to take it away,” said Prentiss, who noted that the MTA frequently runs shuttle buses on Broadway in the event of subway disruptions.

“But they always manage to screw up on Fort Washington [Avenue]. We deserve the same,” she said.

Local officials recently sent a letter to MTA Chairman Patrick Foye and NYCT President Andy Byford, demanding that the city arrange for buses, speed up the schedule to complete the elevators, and staff a temporary booth at the station’s 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue entrance.

“At the end of the day, we cannot allow the city to divide us because of money. They cannot tell us there isn’t enough money to bring forth the shuttle buses,” said State Assemblymember Al Taylor.

The MTA has indicated that it cannot fund shuttle bus service as it is currently operating at a deficit of nearly half a billion dollars and must spend funds carefully.

“The elevators at 181 Street are more than 80 years old and need to be replaced as they become more unreliable with age, but fortunately, subway service at the station will not be affected as we work to install three new elevators as quickly as possible with 14-hour work days. While the elevators will be closed for their replacement, our customers can use a set of escalators that will remain open three blocks away,” said the MTA spokesperson in a statement. “For the pedestrians who use the station elevators not to ride trains but for quicker access to other parts of the neighborhood, we welcome local support for the temporary shuttle bus operation that’s being requested for non-MTA customers and we look forward to working with local stakeholders to identify a potential funding source.”

Jackson expressed optimism that the city would arrange for a bus plan, but acknowledged that time is running out.

“If they find the money, they could put together a shuttle bus plan quickly,” he said.

Rodríguez said that local residents are already inconvenienced by the shutdown of the 1 train for a year.

“But the conditions at this station are completely different,” Rodríguez said of 181st Street. “At 168th, you have two other subway lines and several bus lines.”

The agency said that over 70 percent of customers who use the 181 Street station use the escalator entrance at Fort Washington Avenue, and noted that the M4 bus line mimics the A train stops in the neighborhood.

But Prentiss called the M4 service unreliable.

“I’ve waited 45 minutes for that bus at times,” she said. “And if there are other wheelchairs on it, I can’t get on.”

Following the station rally, community members marched to the Moriah Senior Center.

Gutmann said the center, which serves over 300 seniors, including 100 people daily for lunch, will be affected by the station work.

“If those elevators are shut, it will prevent seniors from getting here for their meal, for activities, and for help with services like benefits enrollment,” she said.

Guttmann criticized the MTA for not doing more community engagement prior to planning the elevator shutdowns.

“It makes me feel betrayed. My seniors feel betrayed,” she stated. “It makes them feel marginalized.”

For more information on the MTA’s planned elevator replacement in Northern Manhattan, go to bit.ly/30OSo7h.