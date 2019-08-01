- English
- Español
Bring on the Buses
Residents, elected officials demand shuttle buses during subway elevator closure
By Gregg McQueen
Stranded.
Community members and elected officials say the planned elevator closure by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is leaving uptown residents stuck.
Rallying at the 181st Street A train subway station, they called on the MTA to provide free shuttle buses while the station’s elevators are shut down for a year.
Starting on Sun., Aug. 3 the elevators — located near the station’s entrance at Overlook Terrace and 184th Street — will be out of service until August 2020 while the MTA replaces them as part of a wide-ranging modernization program in Northern Manhattan. Trains will continue to stop at the station.
At a boisterous rally on Wed., July 31st inside the station, officials pointed out that the elevators serve over 6,000 people per day, and are often used by pedestrians to traverse between Fort Washington Avenue, located high above streets such as Broadway, Overlook Terrace and Bennett Avenue.
They voiced concerns that the lack of elevators will force subway users and other pedestrians to hike up and down a 130-step staircase located at 187th Street.
“In my opinion, they did not consider the residents of our area when they made this decision,” remarked State Senator Robert Jackson.
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who serves as Chair of the Council’s Committee on Transportation, said he has been in communication with the MTA and Department of Transportation regarding the issue.
“We’re asking them to give the respect this community deserves to get shuttle buses,” he said.
Rodríguez said the MTA has told him that the agency does not have the money to run the buses, which would cost approximately $700,000.
“We pay our taxes. They should have the money,” said Annie, a Washington Heights resident since 1938. “At our age, we can’t take that staircase. It’s not even an option.”
Many attendees at the rally were seniors from the nearby Moriah Senior Center, who said they were concerned about getting around to doctor’s appointments.
“I have trouble walking around,” said Justina Irrizary, who lives on Broadway. “We really need those elevators. Elderly people can’t handle those stairs.”
“We’re grateful that they’re fixing these elevators. It’s important,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “But they can’t disenfranchise the entire community. We have elderly, we have children, we have mothers with strollers, the disabled.”
Residents have already been subjected to a year-long shutdown of the 1 train at 168th Street, and are bracing for planned elevator shutdowns at the 190 Street A station, 191st Street 1 station, and 181st Street 1 station in coming years.
Some said the elevation and topography of the neighborhood make elevator access in subway stations even more important, noting that many people use them although they’re not taking the train.
“The elevators are a lifeline to our community,” said Shuli Gutmann, Director of the Moriah Senior Center. “If the MTA doesn’t provide shuttle buses, it will effectively cut the community in two.”
Local resident Edith Prentiss, President of Disabled in Action of Metropolitan New York, said the station was the only fully accessible subway station in Washington Heights.
“It’s the only one and they’re going to take it away,” said Prentiss, who noted that the MTA frequently runs shuttle buses on Broadway in the event of subway disruptions.
“But they always manage to screw up on Fort Washington [Avenue]. We deserve the same,” she said.
Local officials recently sent a letter to MTA Chairman Patrick Foye and NYCT President Andy Byford, demanding that the city arrange for buses, speed up the schedule to complete the elevators, and staff a temporary booth at the station’s 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue entrance.
“At the end of the day, we cannot allow the city to divide us because of money. They cannot tell us there isn’t enough money to bring forth the shuttle buses,” said State Assemblymember Al Taylor.
The MTA has indicated that it cannot fund shuttle bus service as it is currently operating at a deficit of nearly half a billion dollars and must spend funds carefully.
“The elevators at 181 Street are more than 80 years old and need to be replaced as they become more unreliable with age, but fortunately, subway service at the station will not be affected as we work to install three new elevators as quickly as possible with 14-hour work days. While the elevators will be closed for their replacement, our customers can use a set of escalators that will remain open three blocks away,” said the MTA spokesperson in a statement. “For the pedestrians who use the station elevators not to ride trains but for quicker access to other parts of the neighborhood, we welcome local support for the temporary shuttle bus operation that’s being requested for non-MTA customers and we look forward to working with local stakeholders to identify a potential funding source.”
Jackson expressed optimism that the city would arrange for a bus plan, but acknowledged that time is running out.
“If they find the money, they could put together a shuttle bus plan quickly,” he said.
Rodríguez said that local residents are already inconvenienced by the shutdown of the 1 train for a year.
“But the conditions at this station are completely different,” Rodríguez said of 181st Street. “At 168th, you have two other subway lines and several bus lines.”
The agency said that over 70 percent of customers who use the 181 Street station use the escalator entrance at Fort Washington Avenue, and noted that the M4 bus line mimics the A train stops in the neighborhood.
But Prentiss called the M4 service unreliable.
“I’ve waited 45 minutes for that bus at times,” she said. “And if there are other wheelchairs on it, I can’t get on.”
Following the station rally, community members marched to the Moriah Senior Center.
Gutmann said the center, which serves over 300 seniors, including 100 people daily for lunch, will be affected by the station work.
“If those elevators are shut, it will prevent seniors from getting here for their meal, for activities, and for help with services like benefits enrollment,” she said.
Guttmann criticized the MTA for not doing more community engagement prior to planning the elevator shutdowns.
“It makes me feel betrayed. My seniors feel betrayed,” she stated. “It makes them feel marginalized.”
For more information on the MTA’s planned elevator replacement in Northern Manhattan, go to bit.ly/30OSo7h.
Traigan los autobuses
Por Gregg McQueen
Abandonados.
Miembros de la comunidad y funcionarios dicen que el cierre planificado de los ascensores por parte de la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) está dejando abandonados a los residentes del norte del condado.
En una manifestación en la estación del tren A de la calle 181, pidieron a la MTA que proporcione autobuses gratuitos mientras los ascensores de la estación permanecen cerrados durante un año.
A partir del domingo 3 de agosto, los ascensores, ubicados cerca de la entrada de la estación en Overlook Terrace y la calle 184, estarán fuera de servicio hasta agosto de 2020, mientras la MTA los reemplaza como parte de un amplio programa de modernización en el norte de Manhattan. Los trenes continuarán parando en la estación.
En un bullicioso mitin el miércoles 31 de julio dentro de la estación, funcionarios señalaron que los ascensores dan servicio a más de 6,000 personas por día, y que, a menudo, los peatones los utilizan para atravesar la avenida Fort Washington, ubicada sobre calles como Broadway, Overlook Terrace y la avenida Bennett.
Expresaron su preocupación de que la falta de ascensores obligará a los usuarios del metro y a otros peatones a subir y bajar una escalera de 130 escalones ubicada en la calle 187.
“En mi opinión, no consideraron a los residentes de nuestra área cuando tomaron esta decisión”, comentó el senador estatal Robert Jackson.
Ydanis Rodríguez, concejal de la ciudad que se desempeña como presidente del Comité de Transporte del Concejo, dijo que se ha comunicado con la MTA y con el Departamento de Transporte sobre el tema.
“Les pedimos que otorguen el respeto que esta comunidad merece brindando autobuses de enlace”, dijo.
Rodríguez comentó que la MTA le dijo que la agencia no tiene el dinero para operar los autobuses, lo que costaría aproximadamente $700,000 dólares.
“Pagamos nuestros impuestos. Deberían tener el dinero”, dijo Annie, residente de Washington Heights desde 1938. “A nuestra edad, no podemos tomar esa escalera. Ni siquiera es una opción”.
Muchos de los asistentes a la reunión eran adultos mayores del cercano Centro Moriah para Adultos Mayores, quienes dijeron estar preocupados por llegar a las citas médicas.
“Tengo problemas para caminar”, dijo Justina Irrizary, quien vive en Broadway. “Realmente necesitamos esos ascensores. Las personas mayores no pueden manejar esas escaleras”.
“Estamos agradecidos de que estén arreglando estos ascensores. Es importante”, dijo la asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa. “Pero no pueden privar de derechos a toda la comunidad. Tenemos ancianos, tenemos hijos, tenemos madres con carriolas, discapacitados”.
Los residentes ya han sido sometidos a un cierre de un año del tren 1 en la calle 168, y se preparan para cierres planificados de elevadores en la estación A de la calle 190, la estación 1 de la calle 191 y la estación 1 de la calle 181 en los próximos años.
Algunos dijeron que la elevación y la topografía del vecindario hacen que el acceso al ascensor en las estaciones del metro sea aún más importante, señalando que muchas personas los usan aunque no estén tomando el tren.
“Los ascensores son un salvavidas para nuestra comunidad”, dijo Shuli Gutmann, directora del Centro Moriah para Adultos Mayores. “Si la MTA no proporciona autobuses de enlace, efectivamente dividirá a la comunidad en dos”.
La residente local Edith Prentiss, presidenta de Disabled in Action de la zona metropolitana de Nueva York, dijo que la estación es la única – del metro – totalmente accesible en Washington Heights.
“Es la única y la van a quitar”, dijo Prentiss, señalando que la MTA con frecuencia opera autobuses de enlace en Broadway en caso de interrupciones del metro.
“Pero siempre se las arreglan para meter la pata en Fort Washington [la avenida]. Nos merecemos lo mismo”, dijo.
Funcionarios locales enviaron recientemente una carta al presidente de la MTA, Patrick Foye, y al presidente de la NYCT, Andy Byford, exigiendo que la ciudad organice los autobuses, agilice el horario para completar los ascensores y dote de personal una cabina temporal en la entrada de la estación de la calle 181 y la avenida Fort Washington.
“Al final del día no podemos permitir que la ciudad nos divida por dinero. No pueden decirnos que no hay suficiente dinero para traer los autobuses de enlace”, dijo el asambleísta estatal Al Taylor.
La MTA ha indicado que no puede financiar el servicio de autobús de enlace, ya que actualmente está operando con un déficit de casi la mitad de mil millones de dólares y debe gastar los fondos con cuidado.
“Los ascensores de la calle 181 tienen más de 80 años y deben reemplazarse ya que se vuelven menos confiables con la edad, pero afortunadamente, el servicio de metro en la estación no se verá afectado ya que trabajamos para instalar tres nuevos ascensores lo más rápido posible con jornadas laborales de 14 horas. Si bien los ascensores estarán cerrados para su reemplazo, nuestros clientes pueden usar un conjunto de escaleras mecánicas que permanecerán abiertas a tres cuadras de distancia”, dijo el portavoz de la MTA en un comunicado. “Para los peatones que usan los elevadores de la estación no para viajar en trenes, sino para un acceso más rápido a otras partes del vecindario, les invitamos a apoyar localmente la operación temporal de autobuses de enlace que está siendo solicitada para los clientes que no pertenecen a la MTA y esperamos trabajar con las partes interesadas para identificar una posible fuente de financiación”.
Jackson expresó optimismo de que la ciudad organizará un plan de autobuses, pero reconoció que el tiempo se acaba.
“Si encuentran el dinero, podrían armar un plan rápido de autobuses”, dijo.
Rodríguez dijo que los residentes locales ya han sufrido los inconvenientes del cierre del tren 1 por un año.
“Pero las condiciones en esta estación son completamente diferentes”, dijo Rodríguez sobre la calle 181. “En la 168, tienes otras dos líneas de metro y varias líneas de autobús”.
La agencia dijo que más del 70 por ciento de los clientes que usan la estación de la calle 181 utilizan la entrada de la escalera mecánica en la avenida Fort Washington, y señalaron que la línea de autobús M4 imita las paradas del tren A en el vecindario.
Pero Prentiss llamó al servicio M4 poco confiable.
“A veces he esperado 45 minutos por ese autobús”, dijo. “Y si ya van viajando otras sillas de ruedas, no puedo subir”.
Después de la manifestación en la estación, los miembros de la comunidad marcharon al Centro Moriah para Adultos Mayores.
Gutmann dijo que el centro, que brinda servicio a más de 300 personas mayores, incluidas 100 personas diariamente para el almuerzo, se verá afectado por las obras en la estación.
“Si esos ascensores están cerrados, evitará que los adultos mayores lleguen aquí para obtener su comida, realizar actividades y recibir ayuda con servicios como la inscripción para recibir beneficios”, dijo.
Gutmann criticó a la MTA por no promover más involucramiento con la comunidad antes de planificar los cierres de los ascensores.
“Me hace sentir traicionada. Mis adultos mayores se sienten traicionados ”, afirmó. “Los hace sentir marginados”.
Para obtener más información sobre el reemplazo planificado de elevadores de la MTA en el norte de Manhattan, vaya a bit.ly/30OSo7h.