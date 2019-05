Live stream for workplace sex harassment hearing

Tune in.

The State Legislature will hold a hearing to examine sexual harassment in the workplace on Fri., May 24 at 10 a.m. The hearing will take place at 250 Broadway in Room 923 on the 19th Floor.

A webcast will be shown on the State Assembly website.

It is the second hearing the legislature has held on the topic this year. The first took place on February 13 in Albany and lasted for 11 hours.

Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee Chair James Skoufis; Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee Chair Alessandra Biaggi; Senate Women’s Issues Committee Chair Julia Salazar; Assembly Governmental Operations Committee Chair Michele Titus; Assembly Labor Committee Chair Marcos Crespo; and Assembly Women’s Issues Task Force Chair Latrice Walker will take testimony to examine sexual harassment in the workplace and look at proposals to combat these events.



The webcast will be streamed at nyassembly.gov/av.