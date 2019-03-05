- English
- Español
On widows, wheels and writing
Local author releases new thriller
By Sherry Mazzocchi
When Lauren’s ex-husband dies in a terrible accident, she has to cooperate with the woman she dislikes the most—her former husband’s “trophy” wife—for the sake of her own daughter.
Streetwise Lauren and snooty Jessica tolerate each other in the company of Emily, the teenage daughter. But when the trio uncovers unseemly secrets about the dead man they thought they knew, they have to work together in order to save their lives.
Widows-In-Law, the latest in thrillers by Washington Heights author Michele Weinstat Miller, is a fast-paced page-turner by Blackstone Publishing. The culture site Crimereads.com selected it as one of the most anticipated crime novels of the year.
Miller said the story idea began percolating after her own sister’s husband passed away. Her sister and the second wife both raised Miller’s niece. “It was not a natural relationship,” said Miller. “I thought of all sorts of crime scenarios around it. I would snarkily say to my sister, ‘How’s the widow-in-law doing?’ That’s where the term came from.”
In the new novel, Lauren views the second wife Jessica as shallow and doesn’t really want her daughter raised by her. But she doesn’t want to disrupt her education by pulling her out of a stable Westchester school.
“The first wife is desperate to have her daughter cared for,” Miller said. “She has regular working-class concerns about taking care of her kid while still making money herself.”
On the surface, the fictional women are very different.
The second wife Jessica is an upper-class Republican, while Lauren is a gritty Manhattan child abuse prosecutor and a Democrat. Jessica lives in Westchester. Lauren lives on 181st Street in Washington Heights.
Though Lauren resents Jessica, she doesn’t actually hate her. Her husband Brian was a serial philanderer. The marriage was in bad shape even before he met Jessica; their relationship was merely the straw that broke the marriage’s back. Ultimately, Lauren is glad the marriage broke up because she didn’t have the strength to kick her husband out.
Lauren is the child of addicts and suffered abuse as a child. “Her back story is that she was in the mindset that the abusive home you know is better than the unknown,” explains Miller. “As the child of addicts, she was a homeless teenager. She’s halfway grateful, although disdainful of the second wife.”
Lauren thinks Jessica – whom she feels has a perfect pedigree and a perfect body – has never suffered a day in her life. Later she finds out that is untrue. Throughout the book, both female protagonists discover each other’s hidden flaws and strengths.
When Miller isn’t writing novels, she’s a high profile attorney. Miller is the Director of Enforcement for the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board. “I have jurisdiction over everyone from the Mayor down to the sanitation workers,” she said.
Miller has devoted her life to public service for the past 25 years. Like her character Lauren, she was also an attorney and later Associate General Counsel for the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).
As fellow crime and mystery writer Lawrence Block noted, “Michele Miller has had more lives than a cat and they’ve made her a writer of passion and substance.”
Before graduating from New York University Law School, she won the WBLS Tri-State Women’s Roller Disco Championship. She also holds a black belt in the Jaribu System of Martial Arts. She is married to a chemistry teacher and has twin teenage sons and a chocolate Labrador named Hazel.
This is Miller’s second book. The first, The Thirteenth Step: Zombie Recovery, is an apocalyptic tale where only those with an addiction gene can survive a zombie attack. Apparently zombies can’t smell addicts (or their children), so if they keep quiet, zombies won’t notice them. It’s both a love letter to the recovering addict community as well as a satirical take on some of the more cult-like recovery groups in New York. It earned recognition as an “Amazon Breakthrough Novel Awards Quarter-Finalist” in 2013.
Despite the attendant duties of motherhood and a high-power career, Miller gets in at least an hour of writing every day. She writes on her laptop during her commute from Washington Heights to Chambers Street every morning, and during the trip back. She says the train just puts her into the zone.
“The funny thing is, with all of the train delays, I won’t even notice if I’m stuck in a tunnel. A lot of times I will get off the train at 8 or 8:30 and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I must have been stuck on the subway,’” she said.
Miller also writes at home on weekends. While her husband watches a game and her sons play video games with friends, she’s on her computer. “Sometimes I write when there are eight teenagers in the room,” she said. “For some reason, there are certain noises that don’t disturb me—like the sound of happy kids.”
De viudas, ruedas y escribir
Autora local lanza nuevo thriller
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando el ex esposo de Lauren muere en un terrible accidente, ella tiene que cooperar con la mujer que más le disgusta, la ex esposa “trofeo” de su marido, por el bien de su propia hija. La astuta Lauren y la presumida Jessica se toleran mutuamente en la compañía de Emily, la hija adolescente. Pero cuando el trío descubre secretos impropios sobre el hombre muerto que creían conocer, tienen que trabajar juntas para salvar sus vidas.
Widows-In-Law, lo más reciente en novelas de suspenso de la autora de Washington Heights, Michele Weinstat Miller, es un libro apasionante de rápida lectura de Blackstone Publishing. El sitio de cultura Crimereads.com lo seleccionó como una de las novelas de crimen más esperadas del año.
Miller dijo que la idea de la historia comenzó a filtrarse después de que el marido de su propia hermana falleció. Su hermana y la segunda esposa criaron a la sobrina de Miller. “No fue una relación natural”, dijo Miller. “Pensé en todo tipo de escenarios de crimen a su alrededor. Yo solía decirle a mi hermana: ¿cómo está la viuda política?, de ahí proviene el término”.
En la nueva novela, Lauren ve a la segunda esposa Jessica como superficial y no quiere que críe a su hija, pero ella no quiere interrumpir su educación sacándola de una escuela estable de Westchester.
“¡La primera esposa está desesperada por cuidar a su hija”, dijo Miller. “Ella tiene preocupaciones normales de la clase trabajadora acerca de cuidar a su hija y al mismo tiempo ganar dinero”.
En la superficie, las mujeres ficticias son muy diferentes.
La segunda esposa, Jessica, es una republicana de clase alta, mientras que Lauren es una valiente fiscal de abuso infantil de Manhattan y demócrata. Jessica vive en Westchester. Lauren vive en la calle 181 en Washington Heights.
Si bien a Lauren le molesta Jessica, en realidad no la odia. Su esposo Brian era un mujeriego en serie. El matrimonio estaba en mal estado incluso antes de que conociera a Jessica; su relación fue simplemente la gota que colmó el vaso del matrimonio. En última instancia, Lauren se alegra de que el matrimonio terminara porque no tenía fuerzas para echar a su marido.
Lauren es hija de adictos y sufrió abusos siendo niña. “Su historia de fondo es que ella tenía la mentalidad de que el hogar abusivo que conoces es mejor que uno desconocido”, explica Miller. “Al ser hija de adictos, fue una adolescente sin hogar. Ella está medio agradecida, aunque es desdeñosa con la segunda esposa”. Lauren piensa que Jessica, quien siente que tiene un pedigrí perfecto y un cuerpo perfecto, nunca ha sufrido un día en su vida. Más tarde se entera de que es completamente falso. A lo largo del libro, ambas protagonistas descubren sus defectos y fortalezas ocultas.
Cuando Miller no está escribiendo novelas, es una abogada de alto perfil. Miller es la directora de Cumplimiento de la Junta de Conflictos de Intereses de la ciudad de Nueva York. “Tengo jurisdicción sobre todos, desde el alcalde hasta los trabajadores de limpieza y recolección de basura”, dijo.
Miller ha dedicado su vida al servicio público durante los últimos 25 años. Al igual que su personaje, Lauren, también fue abogada y más tarde asesora legal general asociada de la Administración de Servicios Infantiles de la ciudad de Nueva York (ACS, por sus siglas en inglés).
Como señaló Lawrence Block, otra colega del crimen y el misterio, “Michele Miller ha tenido más vidas que un gato y la han convertido en una escritora de pasión y sustancia”.
Antes de graduarse de la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Nueva York, ganó el Campeonato tri estatal WBLS Roller Disco de patinaje sobre ruedas para mujeres. Ella también tiene un cinturón negro en el Sistema Jaribu de Artes Marciales. Está casada con un profesor de química y tiene dos hijos adolescentes gemelos y una labrador chocolate llamado Hazel.
Este es el segundo libro de Miller. El primero, The Thirteenth Step: Zombie Recovery, es un cuento apocalíptico donde solo aquellos con un gen de adicción pueden sobrevivir a un ataque de zombis. Al parecer, los zombis no pueden oler a los adictos (ni a sus hijos), por lo que, si se mantienen en silencio, los zombis no los notarán. Es tanto una carta de amor para la comunidad de adictos en recuperación como una versión satírica de algunos de los grupos de recuperación más parecidos a un culto en Nueva York. Obtuvo el reconocimiento como “Finalista del Premio Novela Exitosa de Amazon” en 2013.
A pesar de los deberes relacionados con la maternidad y una carrera de mucho empuje, Miller ingresa al menos una hora de escritura todos los días. Ella escribe en su computadora portátil durante su viaje desde Washington Heights a la calle Chambers cada mañana y durante el viaje de regreso. Dice que el tren solo la pone en la zona.
“Lo gracioso es que, con todas las demoras del tren, ni siquiera me doy cuenta si estoy atrapada en un túnel. Muchas veces me bajo del tren a las 8:00 u 8:30 y digo: oh, dios mío, debo haber estado atrapada en el metro”, dijo.
Miller también escribe en casa los fines de semana. Mientras su esposo mira un juego y sus hijos juegan videojuegos con amigos, ella está en su computadora. “A veces escribo cuando hay ocho adolescentes en la habitación”, explicó. “Por alguna razón, hay ciertos ruidos que no me molestan, como el sonido de niños felices”.