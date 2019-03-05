On widows, wheels and writing

Local author releases new thriller

By Sherry Mazzocchi‎

When Lauren’s ex-husband dies in a terrible accident, she has to cooperate with the woman she dislikes the most—her former husband’s “trophy” wife—for the sake of her own daughter.‎

Streetwise Lauren and snooty Jessica tolerate each other in the company of Emily, the teenage daughter. But when the trio uncovers unseemly secrets about the dead man they thought they knew, they have to work together in order to save their lives.



Widows-In-Law, the latest in thrillers by Washington Heights author Michele Weinstat Miller, is a fast-paced page-turner by Blackstone Publishing. The culture site Crimereads.com selected it as one of the most anticipated crime novels of the year.

Miller said the story idea began percolating after her own sister’s husband passed away. Her sister and the second wife both raised Miller’s niece. “It was not a natural relationship,” said Miller. “I thought of all sorts of crime scenarios around it. I would snarkily say to my sister, ‘How’s the widow-in-law doing?’ That’s where the term came from.”

In the new novel, Lauren views the second wife Jessica as shallow and doesn’t really want her daughter raised by her. But she doesn’t want to disrupt her education by pulling her out of a stable Westchester school.

“The first wife is desperate to have her daughter cared for,” Miller said. “She has regular working-class concerns about taking care of her kid while still making money herself.”‎

On the surface, the fictional women are very different.

The second wife Jessica is an upper-class Republican, while Lauren is a gritty Manhattan child abuse prosecutor and a Democrat. Jessica lives in Westchester. Lauren lives on 181st Street in Washington Heights.

Though Lauren resents Jessica, she doesn’t actually hate her. Her husband Brian was a serial philanderer. The marriage was in bad shape even before he met Jessica; their relationship was merely the straw that broke the marriage’s back. Ultimately, Lauren is glad the marriage broke up because she didn’t have the strength to kick her husband out.

Lauren is the child of addicts and suffered abuse as a child. “Her back story is that she was in the mindset that the abusive home you know is better than the unknown,” explains Miller. “As the child of addicts, she was a homeless teenager. She’s halfway grateful, although disdainful of the second wife.”

Lauren thinks Jessica – whom she feels has a perfect pedigree and a perfect body – has never suffered a day in her life. Later she finds out that is untrue. Throughout the book, both female protagonists discover each other’s hidden flaws and strengths.

When Miller isn’t writing novels, she’s a high profile attorney. Miller is the Director of Enforcement for the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board. “I have jurisdiction over everyone from the Mayor down to the sanitation workers,” she said.

Miller has devoted her life to public service for the past 25 years. Like her character Lauren, she was also an attorney and later Associate General Counsel for the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

As fellow crime and mystery writer Lawrence Block noted, “Michele Miller has had more lives than a cat and they’ve made her a writer of passion and substance.”

Before graduating from New York University Law School, she won the WBLS Tri-State Women’s Roller Disco Championship. She also holds a black belt in the Jaribu System of Martial Arts. She is married to a chemistry teacher and has twin teenage sons and a chocolate Labrador named Hazel.

This is Miller’s second book. The first, The Thirteenth Step: Zombie Recovery, is an apocalyptic tale where only those with an addiction gene can survive a zombie attack. Apparently zombies can’t smell addicts (or their children), so if they keep quiet, zombies won’t notice them. It’s both a love letter to the recovering addict community as well as a satirical take on some of the more cult-like recovery groups in New York. It earned recognition as an “Amazon Breakthrough Novel Awards Quarter-Finalist” in 2013.

Despite the attendant duties of motherhood and a high-power career, Miller gets in at least an hour of writing every day. She writes on her laptop during her commute from Washington Heights to Chambers Street every morning, and during the trip back. She says the train just puts her into the zone.

“The funny thing is, with all of the train delays, I won’t even notice if I’m stuck in a tunnel. A lot of times I will get off the train at 8 or 8:30 and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I must have been stuck on the subway,’” she said.

Miller also writes at home on weekends. While her husband watches a game and her sons play video games with friends, she’s on her computer. “Sometimes I write when there are eight teenagers in the room,” she said. “For some reason, there are certain noises that don’t disturb me—like the sound of happy kids.”