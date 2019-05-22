A Drink and A Draw

New program combines art and nutrition for seniors

By Gregg McQueen

Guy Woodard has always had a passion for art.

The Harlem native began drawing at a young age, learning to skillfully replicate images around him.

But Woodard’s creativity eventually led him down a dark path, as he did several stints in federal prison for counterfeiting and forgery.

“I was trying to be an artist, but I couldn’t pay the rent,” he said.

After his incarceration, Woodard met with the head of The Fortune Society, a nonprofit organization offering re-entry programs to the formerly incarcerated.

The group provided support services, a renewed sense of purpose and a new way to use his talents.

“Fortune gave me the confidence, the safety net so I could try anything,” said Woodard, who now teaches art to other formerly incarcerated individuals at the Fortune Society. “Teaching is my favorite thing to do now.”

“I had five cars when I went to jail. I lived in five different cities,” he recalled. “I’m much happier now.”

Woodard is involved in a new program called ARTrition, which combines art and nutrition for seniors.

A spin on the popular “paint and sip” classes, ARTrition offers seniors free drawing lessons from Woodard while clients in the Fortune Society’s Alternatives to Incarceration (ATI) program make them fresh nutritious smoothies.

Mike Pérez, ATI Program Manager at The Fortune Society, said the idea for the ARTrition program came from Fortune Society clients themselves.

“They come up with their ideas of how they can serve the community, how they can give back,” he said. “Their peers see the results, and they want to be a part of it, too.”

On Mon., May 20, an ARTrition session was held at the Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home residence for seniors.

Woodard led a group of residents through some drawing lessons, and had them begin to sketch an image of President Barack Obama.

Resident Mike Santiago said he was looking forward to the class, as he often draws on his own with pencils or crayons. He said his room at the nursing home is filled with his drawings.

“I like it. It keeps me busy,” Santiago said. “I’m glad that they’re doing these classes so I can learn more.”

“I love to draw,” said fellow resident Victorine Hopkins. “I look at pictures and sketch people’s faces and features.” She said she gets so wrapped up in drawing, she stays up sometimes until 4 a.m. to finish sketches.

“When I finish, I look at it and I feel so proud,” remarked Hopkins, who added that the art classes allow her to share her love of drawing with her peers.

Perez said the goal is to expand the program to other venues, including schools and community centers.

“We want to bring it citywide,” he said. “It’s good for our clients and good for participants. We’d like to be in every borough eventually.”

To learn more about The Fortune Society, please visit fortunesociety.org.