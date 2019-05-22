By Gregg McQueen Guy Woodard has always had a passion for art. The Harlem native began drawing at a young age, learning to skillfully replicate images around him. But Woodard’s creativity eventually led him down a dark path, as he did several stints in federal prison for counterfeiting and forgery. “I was trying to be an artist, but I couldn’t pay the rent,” he said. After his incarceration, Woodard met with the head of The Fortune Society, a nonprofit organization offering re-entry programs to the formerly incarcerated. The group provided support services, a renewed sense of purpose and a new way to use his talents. “Fortune gave me the confidence, the safety net so I could try anything,” said Woodard, who now teaches art to other formerly incarcerated individuals at the Fortune Society. “Teaching is my favorite thing to do now.” “I had five cars when I went to jail. I lived in five different cities,” he recalled. “I’m much happier now.” Woodard is involved in a new program called ARTrition, which combines art and nutrition for seniors. A spin on the popular “paint and sip” classes, ARTrition offers seniors free drawing lessons from Woodard while clients in the Fortune Society’s Alternatives to Incarceration (ATI) program make them fresh nutritious smoothies. Mike Pérez, ATI Program Manager at The Fortune Society, said the idea for the ARTrition program came from Fortune Society clients themselves. “They come up with their ideas of how they can serve the community, how they can give back,” he said. “Their peers see the results, and they want to be a part of it, too.” On Mon., May 20, an ARTrition session was held at the Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home residence for seniors. Woodard led a group of residents through some drawing lessons, and had them begin to sketch an image of President Barack Obama. Resident Mike Santiago said he was looking forward to the class, as he often draws on his own with pencils or crayons. He said his room at the nursing home is filled with his drawings. “I like it. It keeps me busy,” Santiago said. “I’m glad that they’re doing these classes so I can learn more.” “I love to draw,” said fellow resident Victorine Hopkins. “I look at pictures and sketch people’s faces and features.” She said she gets so wrapped up in drawing, she stays up sometimes until 4 a.m. to finish sketches. “When I finish, I look at it and I feel so proud,” remarked Hopkins, who added that the art classes allow her to share her love of drawing with her peers. Perez said the goal is to expand the program to other venues, including schools and community centers. “We want to bring it citywide,” he said. “It’s good for our clients and good for participants. We’d like to be in every borough eventually.” To learn more about The Fortune Society, please visit fortunesociety.org. Por Gregg McQueen Guy Woodard siempre ha tenido una pasión por el arte. El nativo de Harlem comenzó a dibujar a una edad temprana, aprendiendo a replicar hábilmente las imágenes a su alrededor. Pero la creatividad de Woodard eventualmente lo llevó por un camino oscuro, pues estuvo en varias ocasiones en la prisión federal por falsificación. “Trataba de ser artista, pero no podía pagar el alquiler”, dijo. Después de su encarcelamiento, Woodard se reunió con el director de The Fortune Society, una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece programas de reinserción a quienes estuvieron previamente encarcelados. El grupo proporcionó servicios de apoyo, un renovado sentido de propósito y una nueva forma de usar sus talentos. “Fortune me dio la confianza, la red de seguridad para que pudiera intentar cualquier cosa”, dijo Woodard, quien ahora enseña arte a otras personas que anteriormente estuvieron encarceladas en Fortune Society. “La enseñanza es mi cosa favorita para hacer ahora”. “Tenía cinco autos cuando fui a la cárcel. Vivía en cinco ciudades diferentes”, recordó. “Ahora estoy mucho más feliz”. Woodard participa en un nuevo programa llamado ARTrition, que combina el arte y la nutrición para las adultos mayores. Con un giro en las populares clases de “pintar y beber”, ARTrition ofrece a los adultos mayores lecciones de dibujo gratuitas de Woodard, mientras que los clientes del programa Alternativas al Encarcelamiento (ATI, por sus siglas en inglés) de The Fortune Society los convierten en batidos frescos y nutritivos. Mike Pérez, gerente del programa ATI, dijo que la idea del programa ARTrition se deriva de los propios clientes de Fortune Society. “Ellos vienen con sus ideas de cómo pueden servir a la comunidad, cómo pueden retribuir”, dijo. “Sus compañeros ven los resultados y también quieren ser parte de ello”. El lunes 20 de mayo, se llevó a cabo una sesión de ARTrition en el Centro Harlem de Woodard dirigió a un grupo de residentes a través de algunas lecciones de dibujo, y les hizo comenzar a dibujar una imagen del presidente Barack Obama. El residente Mike Santiago dijo esperar con emoción la clase, ya que a menudo dibuja solo con lápices o crayones. Dijo que su habitación en el hogar de adultos mayores está llena de sus dibujos. “Me gusta. Me mantiene ocupado”, exclamó. “Me alegra que estén haciendo estas clases para que pueda aprender más”. “Me encanta dibujar”, dijo su compañera residente Victorine Hopkins. “Miro fotografías y dibujo caras y rasgos de personas”. Dijo que se involucra tanto dibujando, que se levanta a veces hasta las 4 de la mañana para terminar los bocetos. “Cuando termino, lo miro y me siento muy orgullosa”, comentó, agregando que las clases de arte le permiten compartir su amor por el dibujo con sus compañeros. Pérez comentó que el objetivo es ampliar el programa a otros lugares, incluidas escuelas y centros comunitarios. “Queremos llevarlo a toda la ciudad”, señaló. “Es bueno para nuestros clientes y bueno para los participantes. Nos gustaría estar en cada condado eventualmente”. Para conocer más sobre The Fortune Society, por favor visite fortunesociety.org.
A Drink and A Draw
New program combines art and nutrition for seniors
Una bebida y un dibujo
Nuevo programa combina arte y nutrición para adultos mayores
Enfermería y Rehabilitación, una residencia de cuidados para adultos mayores.
By Gregg McQueen
Guy Woodard has always had a passion for art.
The Harlem native began drawing at a young age, learning to skillfully replicate images around him.
But Woodard’s creativity eventually led him down a dark path, as he did several stints in federal prison for counterfeiting and forgery.
“I was trying to be an artist, but I couldn’t pay the rent,” he said.
After his incarceration, Woodard met with the head of The Fortune Society, a nonprofit organization offering re-entry programs to the formerly incarcerated.
The group provided support services, a renewed sense of purpose and a new way to use his talents.
“Fortune gave me the confidence, the safety net so I could try anything,” said Woodard, who now teaches art to other formerly incarcerated individuals at the Fortune Society. “Teaching is my favorite thing to do now.”
“I had five cars when I went to jail. I lived in five different cities,” he recalled. “I’m much happier now.”
Woodard is involved in a new program called ARTrition, which combines art and nutrition for seniors.
A spin on the popular “paint and sip” classes, ARTrition offers seniors free drawing lessons from Woodard while clients in the Fortune Society’s Alternatives to Incarceration (ATI) program make them fresh nutritious smoothies.
Mike Pérez, ATI Program Manager at The Fortune Society, said the idea for the ARTrition program came from Fortune Society clients themselves.
“They come up with their ideas of how they can serve the community, how they can give back,” he said. “Their peers see the results, and they want to be a part of it, too.”
On Mon., May 20, an ARTrition session was held at the Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home residence for seniors.
Woodard led a group of residents through some drawing lessons, and had them begin to sketch an image of President Barack Obama.
Resident Mike Santiago said he was looking forward to the class, as he often draws on his own with pencils or crayons. He said his room at the nursing home is filled with his drawings.
“I like it. It keeps me busy,” Santiago said. “I’m glad that they’re doing these classes so I can learn more.”
“I love to draw,” said fellow resident Victorine Hopkins. “I look at pictures and sketch people’s faces and features.” She said she gets so wrapped up in drawing, she stays up sometimes until 4 a.m. to finish sketches.
“When I finish, I look at it and I feel so proud,” remarked Hopkins, who added that the art classes allow her to share her love of drawing with her peers.
Perez said the goal is to expand the program to other venues, including schools and community centers.
“We want to bring it citywide,” he said. “It’s good for our clients and good for participants. We’d like to be in every borough eventually.”
To learn more about The Fortune Society, please visit fortunesociety.org.
Por Gregg McQueen
Guy Woodard siempre ha tenido una pasión por el arte.
El nativo de Harlem comenzó a dibujar a una edad temprana, aprendiendo a replicar hábilmente las imágenes a su alrededor.
Pero la creatividad de Woodard eventualmente lo llevó por un camino oscuro, pues estuvo en varias ocasiones en la prisión federal por falsificación.
“Trataba de ser artista, pero no podía pagar el alquiler”, dijo.
Después de su encarcelamiento, Woodard se reunió con el director de The Fortune Society, una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece programas de reinserción a quienes estuvieron previamente encarcelados.
El grupo proporcionó servicios de apoyo, un renovado sentido de propósito y una nueva forma de usar sus talentos.
“Fortune me dio la confianza, la red de seguridad para que pudiera intentar cualquier cosa”, dijo Woodard, quien ahora enseña arte a otras personas que anteriormente estuvieron encarceladas en Fortune Society. “La enseñanza es mi cosa favorita para hacer ahora”.
“Tenía cinco autos cuando fui a la cárcel. Vivía en cinco ciudades diferentes”, recordó. “Ahora estoy mucho más feliz”.
Woodard participa en un nuevo programa llamado ARTrition, que combina el arte y la nutrición para las adultos mayores.
Con un giro en las populares clases de “pintar y beber”, ARTrition ofrece a los adultos mayores lecciones de dibujo gratuitas de Woodard, mientras que los clientes del programa Alternativas al Encarcelamiento (ATI, por sus siglas en inglés) de The Fortune Society los convierten en batidos frescos y nutritivos.
Mike Pérez, gerente del programa ATI, dijo que la idea del programa ARTrition se deriva de los propios clientes de Fortune Society.
“Ellos vienen con sus ideas de cómo pueden servir a la comunidad, cómo pueden retribuir”, dijo. “Sus compañeros ven los resultados y también quieren ser parte de ello”.
El lunes 20 de mayo, se llevó a cabo una sesión de ARTrition en el Centro Harlem de
Woodard dirigió a un grupo de residentes a través de algunas lecciones de dibujo, y les hizo comenzar a dibujar una imagen del presidente Barack Obama.
El residente Mike Santiago dijo esperar con emoción la clase, ya que a menudo dibuja solo con lápices o crayones. Dijo que su habitación en el hogar de adultos mayores está llena de sus dibujos.
“Me gusta. Me mantiene ocupado”, exclamó. “Me alegra que estén haciendo estas clases para que pueda aprender más”.
“Me encanta dibujar”, dijo su compañera residente Victorine Hopkins. “Miro fotografías y dibujo caras y rasgos de personas”. Dijo que se involucra tanto dibujando, que se levanta a veces hasta las 4 de la mañana para terminar los bocetos.
“Cuando termino, lo miro y me siento muy orgullosa”, comentó, agregando que las clases de arte le permiten compartir su amor por el dibujo con sus compañeros.
Pérez comentó que el objetivo es ampliar el programa a otros lugares, incluidas escuelas y centros comunitarios.
“Queremos llevarlo a toda la ciudad”, señaló. “Es bueno para nuestros clientes y bueno para los participantes. Nos gustaría estar en cada condado eventualmente”.
Para conocer más sobre The Fortune Society, por favor visite fortunesociety.org.