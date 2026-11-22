Latino Pride: Historic voter turnout
By José López Zamorano | For La Red Hispana
Photos: Shutterstock
Latinos have reason to hold their heads high with pride: the November 3rd elections demonstrated that our participation can change the course of the nation.
UnidosUS estimates that 14.5 million Hispanics cast their ballots—a historic figure for a midterm election. While this is a preliminary estimate, it reflects a level of mobilization that deserves recognition.
This awakening was already evident before Election Day: by October 30th, 5.2 million Latinos had voted early, compared to 2.9 million at the same point in 2022, according to Voto Latino and TargetSmart.
“Every first vote opens a lifelong relationship with democracy.”
Among them were more than 406,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 29. We owe these young people credit for something fundamental: they are learning how to translate their concerns into public decisions.
Every first vote initiates a lifelong relationship with democracy. Such participation reminds us that the future is also built by standing in line, staying informed, and casting a ballot.
As a result, the Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are projected to reach 55 members in the next Congress—its highest number in fifty years. This figure refers exclusively to that group; Hispanic Republican lawmakers are counted separately. Greater representation provides an opportunity for our needs to receive more focused attention.
These historic achievements have names: Gina Hinojosa will be the first Latina governor of Texas; Xavier Becerra, the first Latino elected directly as governor of California; and Denise Powell, the first Latina to represent Nebraska in Congress. Their victories expand the horizons for those who, for generations, encountered only closed doors.
“Celebrating our participation also means defending its value after the elections.”
However, making a sound choice requires examining candidates’ proposals and their track records. Our vote can support candidates who represent our interests—regardless of whether they are Latino.
Sharing a surname, a language, or common roots is no substitute for a commitment to fair wages, accessible healthcare, education, and respect for our families and migrant communities.
Now, the next responsibility begins. We must maintain community organizing efforts, attend public meetings, call legislative offices, and monitor how those we elected cast their votes.
Every promise must be followed up on: what initiatives will they introduce, whose support will they seek, and when will they be prepared to bring these measures to a vote? Regarding immigration, we must push for concrete relief for families and a serious effort to build consensus toward reform during the next legislative session.
Passage is not guaranteed; it will require negotiation and sustained pressure from the public. Hope requires clear objectives, defined timelines, and representatives willing to be held accountable for their decisions.
Celebrating our participation also means defending its value long after the elections have concluded.
Young people—and everyone else—have taken a step that deserves follow-up, support, and leadership opportunities.
We have already shown that voting can open doors. Now, it is up to us to remain engaged so that, once those doors are open, promises are kept and our electoral strength translates into the ultimate goal of politics: a better life.
For more information, visit www.laredhispana.org.
Orgullo latino: una participación electoral histórica
Por José López Zamorano | Para La Red Hispana
Photos: Shutterstock
Los latinos tenemos razones para levantar la cabeza con orgullo: las elecciones del 3 de noviembre demostraron que nuestra participación puede cambiar el rumbo del país.
UnidosUS estima que votaron 14.5 millones de hispanos, una cifra histórica para unos comicios intermedios. Es un cálculo preliminar, pero describe una movilización que merece reconocimiento.
“Cada primer voto abre una relación con la democracia que puede durar toda la vida”.
El despertar ya era visible antes de la jornada electoral: 5.2 millones de latinos votaron de forma anticipada hasta el 30 de octubre, frente a 2.9 millones en el mismo punto de 2022, según Voto Latino y TargetSmart.
Entre ellos figuraban más de 406,000 jóvenes de entre 18 y 29 años. A esos jóvenes debemos reconocerles algo fundamental: están aprendiendo a convertir sus preocupaciones en decisiones públicas.
Cada primer voto abre una relación con la democracia que puede durar toda la vida. Su participación nos recuerda que el futuro también se construye haciendo fila, informándose y marcando una boleta.
Gracias a ello, los miembros demócratas del Caucus Hispano del Congreso proyecta alcanzar 55 integrantes en el próximo Congreso, su mayor número en cincuenta años. La cifra corresponde únicamente a esa agrupación, los legisladores hispanos republicanos se cuentan aparte. Más representación ofrece una oportunidad para que nuestras necesidades tengan mayor atención.
“Celebrar nuestra participación también significa defender su valor después de las elecciones”.
Los triunfos históricos tienen nombres: Gina Hinojosa será la primera gobernadora latina de Texas; Xavier Becerra, el primer latino elegido directamente gobernador de California; y Denise Powell, la primera latina que representará a Nebraska en el Congreso. Sus victorias amplían los horizontes de quienes durante generaciones encontraron puertas cerradas.
Pero elegir bien exige mirar las propuestas y la trayectoria. Nuestro voto puede respaldar a candidatas y candidatos que representen nuestros intereses, sean o no latinos.
Compartir un apellido, un idioma o unas raíces no sustituye el compromiso con salarios dignos, salud accesible, educación y respeto a nuestras familias y a las comunidades migrantes.
Ahora comienza la siguiente responsabilidad. Hay que mantener la organización comunitaria, acudir a reuniones públicas, llamar a las oficinas legislativas y revisar cómo votan quienes elegimos.
Cada promesa debe tener seguimiento: qué iniciativa presentarán, qué apoyos buscarán y cuándo estarán dispuestos a someterla a votación. En materia migratoria, debemos plantear alivios concretos para las familias y un esfuerzo serio por construir acuerdos hacia una reforma en la próxima legislatura.
Su aprobación no está garantizada; requerirá negociación y presión ciudadana sostenida. La esperanza necesita objetivos, plazos y representantes dispuestos a responder por sus decisiones.
Celebrar nuestra participación también significa defender su valor después de las elecciones.
Los jóvenes – y todos – dieron un paso que merece continuidad, acompañamiento y oportunidades de liderazgo.
Ya demostramos que el voto puede abrir puertas. Ahora nos corresponde mantenernos presentes para que, detrás de esas puertas, se cumplan las promesas y nuestra fuerza electoral se traduzca en el objetivo último de la política: una vida mejor.
Para más información, visite www.laredhispana.org.