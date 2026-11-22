Latino Pride: Historic voter turnout

By José López Zamorano | For La Red Hispana

Photos: Shutterstock

Latinos have reason to hold their heads high with pride: the November 3rd elections demonstrated that our participation can change the course of the nation.

UnidosUS estimates that 14.5 million Hispanics cast their ballots—a historic figure for a midterm election. While this is a preliminary estimate, it reflects a level of mobilization that deserves recognition.

This awakening was already evident before Election Day: by October 30th, 5.2 million Latinos had voted early, compared to 2.9 million at the same point in 2022, according to Voto Latino and TargetSmart.

“Every first vote opens a lifelong relationship with democracy.”

“The future is also built by standing in line, staying informed, and casting a ballot,” writes the author. Photo: Facebook | Becerra for Governor

Among them were more than 406,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 29. We owe these young people credit for something fundamental: they are learning how to translate their concerns into public decisions.

Every first vote initiates a lifelong relationship with democracy. Such participation reminds us that the future is also built by standing in line, staying informed, and casting a ballot.

As a result, the Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are projected to reach 55 members in the next Congress—its highest number in fifty years. This figure refers exclusively to that group; Hispanic Republican lawmakers are counted separately. Greater representation provides an opportunity for our needs to receive more focused attention.

These historic achievements have names: Gina Hinojosa will be the first Latina governor of Texas; Xavier Becerra, the first Latino elected directly as governor of California; and Denise Powell, the first Latina to represent Nebraska in Congress. Their victories expand the horizons for those who, for generations, encountered only closed doors.

“Celebrating our participation also means defending its value after the elections.”

Denise Powell will be the first Latina to represent Nebraska in Congress. Facebook | Denise for Congress

However, making a sound choice requires examining candidates’ proposals and their track records. Our vote can support candidates who represent our interests—regardless of whether they are Latino.

Sharing a surname, a language, or common roots is no substitute for a commitment to fair wages, accessible healthcare, education, and respect for our families and migrant communities.

Jack Black is a Hinojosa fan. Photo: Facebook | Gina for Texas

Now, the next responsibility begins. We must maintain community organizing efforts, attend public meetings, call legislative offices, and monitor how those we elected cast their votes.

Every promise must be followed up on: what initiatives will they introduce, whose support will they seek, and when will they be prepared to bring these measures to a vote? Regarding immigration, we must push for concrete relief for families and a serious effort to build consensus toward reform during the next legislative session.

Passage is not guaranteed; it will require negotiation and sustained pressure from the public. Hope requires clear objectives, defined timelines, and representatives willing to be held accountable for their decisions.

Celebrating our participation also means defending its value long after the elections have concluded.

Young people—and everyone else—have taken a step that deserves follow-up, support, and leadership opportunities.

We have already shown that voting can open doors. Now, it is up to us to remain engaged so that, once those doors are open, promises are kept and our electoral strength translates into the ultimate goal of politics: a better life.

For more information, visit www.laredhispana.org.

“Voting can open doors,” notes the author. Photo: Facebook | Becerra for Governor

It is estimated that 14.5 million Hispanics cast their ballots—a historic figure for a midterm election. Photo: Facebook | Gina for Texas