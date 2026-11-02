Glee in Greenwich
It takes a village.
Known as the world’s largest Halloween parade, it draws ghouls, goblins and glee to Sixth Avenue with hundreds of marchers, dancers, artists and sightseers.
This year, with the midterms on their minds, some at the Annual Village Halloween Parade on October 31 opted to craft election-themed costumes, while others donned traditional disguises crafted with feathers, face paint and stilts.
“We believe public events of this sort give people the opportunity to claim the open spaces of their city for purposes other than work; to inhabit them with a sense of freedom and spontaneity; to play, thus renew their relationship to the environment,” explain organizers of the rousing ramble founded in 1973.
Today, costumed participants are numbered to be in the thousands and combined spectators are estimated at two million on a night that the group describes “when the veil between worlds is the thinnest.”
An annual highlight is the Thriller video re-enactment in which all local zombies and their allies are called to dance in formation.
For more information, visit www.halloween-nyc.com.
Alegría en Greenwich
Fotos: Cristóbal Vivar
Se necesita toda una comunidad.
Conocido como el desfile de Halloween más grande del mundo, atrae a fantasmas, duendes y alegría a la Sexta avenida con cientos de participantes, bailarines, artistas y turistas.
Este año, con las elecciones intermedias en mente, algunos en el Desfile anual de Halloween en Village el 31 de octubre optaron por confeccionar disfraces con temática electoral, mientras que otros lucieron disfraces tradicionales elaborados con plumas, pintura facial y zancos.
“Creemos que los eventos públicos de este tipo le dan a la gente la oportunidad de apropiarse de los espacios abiertos de su ciudad para fines distintos al trabajo; de habitarlos con un sentido de libertad y espontaneidad, de jugar y, así, renovar su relación con el entorno”, explican los organizadores de esta animada caminata fundada en 1973.
Actualmente, los participantes disfrazados se cuentan por miles y se estima que el número total de espectadores alcanza los dos millones en una noche que el grupo describe como “cuando el velo entre los mundos es más delgado”.
Uno de los momentos más destacados cada año es la recreación del video de “Thriller” en el que todos los zombis locales y sus aliados son invitados a bailar en formación.
Para obtener más información, visite www.halloween-nyc.com.