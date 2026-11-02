Glee in Greenwich

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

It takes a village.

Known as the world’s largest Halloween parade, it draws ghouls, goblins and glee to Sixth Avenue with hundreds of marchers, dancers, artists and sightseers.

This year, with the midterms on their minds, some at the Annual Village Halloween Parade on October 31 opted to craft election-themed costumes, while others donned traditional disguises crafted with feathers, face paint and stilts.

Green giant.

“We believe public events of this sort give people the opportunity to claim the open spaces of their city for purposes other than work; to inhabit them with a sense of freedom and spontaneity; to play, thus renew their relationship to the environment,” explain organizers of the rousing ramble founded in 1973.

The annual parade draws thousands.

Today, costumed participants are numbered to be in the thousands and combined spectators are estimated at two million on a night that the group describes “when the veil between worlds is the thinnest.”

An annual highlight is the Thriller video re-enactment in which all local zombies and their allies are called to dance in formation.

For more information, visit www.halloween-nyc.com.

Face off.

Holding the line.

El diablo.