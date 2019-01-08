- English
- Español
From musings on mastodons
New book explores Inwood history
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Inwood’s unofficial historians, Don Rice and Cole Thompson, have teamed up to write Lost Inwood, a rich and lively history of Northern Manhattan.
“We start 10,000 years ago,” said Thompson, pointing to a photo of the mandible of a mastodon, the extinct mammal, found on Seaman Avenue in 1925. “We quickly work our way up to about 1890 which is when the real photographic records seem to begin.”
The book, available February 25th from Arcadia Publishing, is a result of their monthly talks at the Indian Road Café. For the past decade, they have resurrected long-forgotten facts about life uptown, presented in fascinating detail to diners hungry for history. They dive deep into stories of the Native American who called herself Princess Naomi and ran a trading post in Inwood Hill Park, or the scandal-ridden home for “destitute and fallen women,” the gothic-style House of Mercy.
“People have been asking at Lost Inwood, ‘Can we film things? Can we put things on YouTube, can we make a book?’ and so this is sort of been stirring around in our brain for a long time,” said Rice. “Lost Inwood is an ephemeral thing. If you are there, you can hear it. But it’s not broadcast or anything.”
When they first started hosting the series, they were struck by the lack of published history. “While thousands of books have been written about downtown, nothing has been written about this neighborhood in nearly a century. So that started the path to where we are now,” said Thompson.
While they may appear amateur historians, there is nothing second-rate about their research. Thompson is a former television producer and author of three other books, including a New York Times bestseller about the Lacey Peterson murder. Currently a real estate salesperson, he also authors the history blog MyInwood.net. In addition to being the president of the Dyckman Farmhouse Alliance, Rice is a Broadway music professional.
For more than 10 years, they combed through Percy Loomis Sperr’s photos, whose 40,000 New York images make up most of the New York Public Library’s historical collection. Using addresses, they poured over census records on Ancestry.com to find residents’ names. Rice also had access to Dyckman Farmhouse’s rare photo collection, which includes pictures of an early slave cemetery on what is now Tenth Avenue and 213th Street.
But most of the photos in the book are not from public collections. Not long after writing a short blog post on the Hurst Mansion, the once elegant property that is now boarded up, just adjacent Bruce’s Garden on Park Terrace East, family descendants contacted Thompson.
“They didn’t even know about each other,” said Thompson. “But one by one, they started sending in photographs. By the time I was done, I had sketches of the house, I had old photos of the house, and photos of the owners,” he said. “About five years in, the various family members got together for a reunion on the property.”
Thompson said it’s not unusual for former Inwood residents to send volumes of family photos in the mail. “Can you imagine trusting your photo albums to a total stranger? I promised I’d get them back and I did.”
Other local history buffs also contributed. Joe Dzinski offered photos, including snapshots of the Murphy family, who changed their Polish last name to avoid job discrimination. James Kushner provided a photo of Revolutionary War cannonballs found on Payson Avenue around 1970. Jason Minter lent a photo of a button from a Continental army uniform found uptown.
Collecting Inwood memorabilia is how Minter, proprietor of The Indian Road Café, met Rice. Just after Minter moved to the area, he also began collecting Inwood historical artifacts. “There was this guy who was always outbidding me,” Minter said. It both annoyed him and made him curious enough to contact him. It turned out to be Rice. Not long after they met, Rice held his first Lost Inwood talk at the restaurant. They quickly met Thompson and the monthly history sessions soon became a neighborhood institution.
“My wife calls it ‘Don’s monthly term paper’,” said Rice.
The book also touches on Inwood’s first known residents, the Lenape, who left behind beautifully decorated pottery, tools, weapons and heaps of oyster shells, called middens, throughout the area. Price said flint blades found near 215th Street probably date back at least a couple of thousand years.
Later residents are just as fascinating. Thompson and Rice say there is no end to Inwood’s colorful characters—ranging from Elisha Brooks, one of the Brooks Brothers, to Paul Stanley of Kiss.
Ann and John Seaman, a fabulously wealthy couple, lived in a mansion where the Park Terrace Gardens co-op is today. The marble arch on Broadway next to the 217th Street stairs was the entrance to their estate. “They just had more money than they knew what to do with. And they were incredibly eccentric,” said Thompson. “And the stories about them are just terrific. Ann was very fond of poodles and there were statuary tombstones all over the property commemorating fallen pets. It was said that the marble arch down on Broadway was built to commemorate the death of one of her favorite poodles. It’s a crazy story.”
Neither believed it at first, but they found the same narrative in multiple sources, including a newspaper article.
“Then we found this photo album of their estate, and usually these photos are a little blurry, but one photo has this great resolution of the stairs going up and on the sides of the stairway—on the balustrade—are carved poodles,” said Price.
Rice and Thompson are both struck by how little Inwood has changed since the 1950’s.
“There has been very little development,” said Thompson. “And against this backdrop we’ve got the rezoning of Inwood in the news, and how much Inwood is going to be changing in the near future or the potential change. Just watching that all play out while looking at these sweet old photos, you are thinking in another 10 years, ‘What is the neighborhood going to be like?’”
“That has been a periodic refrain for people in our neighborhood to say Inwood will be lost,” said Rice, who added that Samuel Thomson was the first developer to arrive in Inwood around 1840. “What must people have thought back then? Gosh, now it’s not just farmers—now there are vacation homes being built up here. What’s going to happen to the neighborhood?”
They said Inwood’s last major change was the arrival of the subway in 1906. “You can imagine what a dramatic moment that would have been, all of a sudden overnight everything was different,” said Thompson.
Inwood’s first apartment buildings, The Solano and Monida, the yellow and brown buildings at Dyckman and Broadway, were built right around the same time. “They were being built as the subway was completed,” said Thompson. “People would walk ankle deep in mud because the roads hadn’t even been built.”
As they’ve dug deeper into the past, Rice and Thompson uncovered enough artifacts and interesting tales to fill another ten books. For now, they will continue their monthly talks at The Indian Road Cafe.
“There is never an empty table on those nights,” said Minter.
Lost Inwood is part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America Series and is available for pre-order at arcadiapublishing.com.
Nuevo libro explora la historia de Inwood
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Los historiadores no oficiales de Inwood, Don Rice y Cole Thompson, se han unido para escribir Lost Inwood, una rica y animada historia del norte de Manhattan.
“Comenzamos hace 10,000 años”, dijo Thompson, señalando la foto de la mandíbula de un mastodonte, el mamífero extinto encontrado en la avenida Seaman en 1925. “Nos abrimos paso rápidamente hasta aproximadamente 1890, que es cuando los verdaderos registros fotográficos parecen comenzar”.
El libro, disponible el 25 de febrero a través de Arcadia Publishing, es el resultado de sus charlas mensuales en el Indian Road Café. Durante la última década, ellos han resucitado hechos largamente olvidados sobre la vida en la ciudad, presentados con detalles fascinantes para los comensales hambrientos de historia. Se sumergen profundamente en las historias de la nativa americana auto llamada princesa Naomi y dirigen un puesto comercial en Inwood Hill Park, o la casa plagada de escándalos por “mujeres indigentes y perdidas”, la Casa de la Misericordia de estilo gótico.
“La gente preguntaba en Lost Inwood: ¿Podemos filmar cosas?, ¿Podemos poner cosas en YouTube?, ¿Podemos hacer un libro?, así que esto ha estado revolviendo en nuestro cerebro durante mucho tiempo”, dijo Rice. “Lost Inwood es una cosa efímera. Si estás ahí, puedes oírlo. Pero no es transmitido ni nada “.
Cuando empezaron a albergar la serie, se sorprendieron por la falta de historia publicada. “Si bien se han escrito miles de libros sobre el centro de la ciudad, nada se ha escrito sobre este vecindario en casi un siglo. Así que eso comenzó el camino hacia donde estamos ahora “, dijo Thompson.
Si bien pueden aparecer historiadores aficionados, no hay nada de mediocre en su investigación. Thompson es un ex productor de televisión y autor de otros tres libros, incluyendo un éxito de ventas del New York Times sobre el asesinato de Lacey Peterson. Actualmente es un vendedor de bienes raíces, también es autor del blog de historia MyInwood.net. Además de ser el presidente de la Alianza Dyckman Farmhouse, Rice es un profesional de la música de Broadway.
Durante más de 10 años, repasaron las fotos de Percy Loomis Sperr, cuyas 40,000 imágenes de Nueva York constituyen la mayor parte de la colección histórica de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York. Usando direcciones, vertieron los registros del censo en Ancestry.com para encontrar los nombres de los residentes. Rice también tuvo acceso a la rara colección de fotos de Dyckman Farmhouse, que incluye imágenes de un antiguo cementerio de esclavos en lo que hoy es la Décima avenida y la calle 213.
Pero la mayoría de las fotos en el libro no son de colecciones públicas. No mucho después de escribir una breve publicación en el blog sobre la Mansión Hurst, la antigua propiedad elegante que ahora está tapiada, justo al lado del Jardín Bruce en Park Terrace East, los descendientes de la familia se contactaron con Thompson.
“Ellos ni siquiera se conocían”, dijo Thompson. “Pero uno por uno, comenzaron a enviar fotografías. Para cuando terminé, tenía bocetos de la casa, tenía fotos antiguas de la casa y fotos de los propietarios”, dijo. “Unos cinco años después, los diversos miembros de la familia se reunieron para una reunión en la propiedad”.
Thompson dijo que no es raro que los antiguos residentes de Inwood envíen volúmenes de fotos familiares por correo. “¿Te imaginas confiar tus álbumes de fotos a un desconocido? Prometí devolverlos y lo hice”.
Otros aficionados a la historia local también contribuyeron. Joe Dzinski ofreció fotos, incluyendo instantáneas de la familia Murphy, quienes cambiaron su apellido polaco para evitar la discriminación en el trabajo. James Kushner proporcionó una foto de las balas de cañón de la Guerra Revolucionaria encontradas en la avenida Payson alrededor de 1970. Jason Minter prestó la foto de un botón de un uniforme del ejército continental encontrado en el norte del condado.
Recolectar recuerdos de Inwood es como Minter, propietario de The Indian Road Café, conoció a Rice. Justo después de que Minter se mudara a la zona, también comenzó a coleccionar artefactos históricos de Inwood. “Había un tipo que siempre presentaba una oferta mejor a la mía”, dijo Minter. Le molestaba y le dio curiosidad por contactarlo. Resultó ser Rice. No mucho después de que se conocieran, Rice llevó a cabo su primera plática Lost Inwood en el restaurante. Conocieron rápidamente a Thompson y las sesiones mensuales de historia pronto se convirtieron en una institución del vecindario.
“Mi esposa lo llama el informe mensual de Don”, dijo Rice.
El libro también se refiere a los primeros residentes conocidos de Inwood, los Lenape, quienes dejaron cerámica, herramientas, armas y montones de conchas de ostras bellamente decoradas en toda el área. Rice dijo que las hojas de sílex encontradas cerca de la calle 215 probablemente se remontan al menos a un par de miles de años.
Los residentes posteriores son igual de fascinantes. Thompson y Rice dicen que los coloridos personajes de Inwood no tienen fin, desde Elisha Brooks, una de los Hermanos Brooks, hasta Paul Stanley de Kiss.
Ann y John Seaman, una pareja extraordinariamente pudiente, vivían en una mansión donde hoy se encuentra la cooperativa Park Terrace Gardens. El arco de mármol en Broadway junto a las escaleras de la calle 217 era la entrada a su finca. “Simplemente tenían más dinero y no sabían qué hacer. Y fueron increíblemente excéntricos”, dijo Thompson. “Y las historias sobre ellos son simplemente geniales. A Ann le gustaban mucho los caniches y había lápidas estatuarias en toda la propiedad que conmemoraban a las mascotas fallecidas. Se dijo que el arco de mármol de Broadway fue construido para conmemorar la muerte de uno de sus caniches favoritos. Es una historia loca”.
Ninguno lo creyó al principio, pero encontraron la misma narrativa en múltiples fuentes, incluido un artículo periodístico.
“Luego encontramos este álbum de fotos de su propiedad, y generalmente estas fotos son un poco borrosas, pero una foto tiene esta gran resolución de las escaleras hacia arriba y a los lados de la escalera (en la balaustrada) hay caniches tallados”, dijo Rice.
Rice y Thompson están sorprendidos por lo poco que Inwood ha cambiado desde la década de 1950.
“Ha habido muy poco desarrollo”, dijo Thompson. “Y en este contexto, tenemos la rezonificación de Inwood en las noticias, y cuánto va a cambiar Inwood en un futuro próximo o el posible cambio. Al ver cómo se desarrolla todo mientras miras estas viejas y dulces fotos, piensas en los próximos 10 años: ¿cómo será el vecindario?”.
“Ese ha sido un estribillo periódico para que la gente de nuestro vecindario diga que Inwood se perderá”, dijo Rice, quien agregó que Samuel Thomson fue el primer desarrollador en llegar a Inwood alrededor de 1840. “¿Qué debe haber pensado la gente en ese momento? Dios mío, ahora no son solo los agricultores, ahora hay casas de vacaciones que se están construyendo aquí. ¿Qué va a pasar con el barrio?”.
Dijeron que el último gran cambio de Inwood fue la llegada del metro en 1906. “Se pueden imaginar el dramático momento que habrá sido, de repente, de la noche a la mañana, todo era diferente”, dijo Thompson.
Los primeros edificios de apartamentos de Inwood, los Solano y Monida, los edificios amarillos y marrones en Dyckman y Broadway, se construyeron casi al mismo tiempo. “Se estaban construyendo cuando se completó el metro”, dijo Thompson. “La gente caminaba hasta con barro hasta el tobillo porque los caminos ni siquiera habían sido construidos”.
A medida que profundizaron en el pasado, Rice y Thompson descubrieron suficientes artefactos e historias interesantes para llenar otros diez libros. Por ahora, continuarán sus conversaciones mensuales en The Indian Road Café.
“Nunca hay una mesa vacía en esas noches”, dijo Minter.
Lost Inwood forma parte de la serie Images of America de Arcadia Publishing y está disponible para pedidos anticipados en arcadiapublishing.com.