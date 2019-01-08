From musings on mastodons

New book explores Inwood history

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Inwood’s unofficial historians, Don Rice and Cole Thompson, have teamed up to write Lost Inwood, a rich and lively history of Northern Manhattan.

“We start 10,000 years ago,” said Thompson, pointing to a photo of the mandible of a mastodon, the extinct mammal, found on Seaman Avenue in 1925. “We quickly work our way up to about 1890 which is when the real photographic records seem to begin.”

The book, available February 25th from Arcadia Publishing, is a result of their monthly talks at the Indian Road Café. For the past decade, they have resurrected long-forgotten facts about life uptown, presented in fascinating detail to diners hungry for history. They dive deep into stories of the Native American who called herself Princess Naomi and ran a trading post in Inwood Hill Park, or the scandal-ridden home for “destitute and fallen women,” the gothic-style House of Mercy.

“People have been asking at Lost Inwood, ‘Can we film things? Can we put things on YouTube, can we make a book?’ and so this is sort of been stirring around in our brain for a long time,” said Rice. “Lost Inwood is an ephemeral thing. If you are there, you can hear it. But it’s not broadcast or anything.”

When they first started hosting the series, they were struck by the lack of published history. “While thousands of books have been written about downtown, nothing has been written about this neighborhood in nearly a century. So that started the path to where we are now,” said Thompson.

While they may appear amateur historians, there is nothing second-rate about their research. Thompson is a former television producer and author of three other books, including a New York Times bestseller about the Lacey Peterson murder. Currently a real estate salesperson, he also authors the history blog MyInwood.net. In addition to being the president of the Dyckman Farmhouse Alliance, Rice is a Broadway music professional.

For more than 10 years, they combed through Percy Loomis Sperr’s photos, whose 40,000 New York images make up most of the New York Public Library’s historical collection. Using addresses, they poured over census records on Ancestry.com to find residents’ names. Rice also had access to Dyckman Farmhouse’s rare photo collection, which includes pictures of an early slave cemetery on what is now Tenth Avenue and 213th Street.

But most of the photos in the book are not from public collections. Not long after writing a short blog post on the Hurst Mansion, the once elegant property that is now boarded up, just adjacent Bruce’s Garden on Park Terrace East, family descendants contacted Thompson.

“They didn’t even know about each other,” said Thompson. “But one by one, they started sending in photographs. By the time I was done, I had sketches of the house, I had old photos of the house, and photos of the owners,” he said. “About five years in, the various family members got together for a reunion on the property.”

Thompson said it’s not unusual for former Inwood residents to send volumes of family photos in the mail. “Can you imagine trusting your photo albums to a total stranger? I promised I’d get them back and I did.”

Other local history buffs also contributed. Joe Dzinski offered photos, including snapshots of the Murphy family, who changed their Polish last name to avoid job discrimination. James Kushner provided a photo of Revolutionary War cannonballs found on Payson Avenue around 1970. Jason Minter lent a photo of a button from a Continental army uniform found uptown.

Collecting Inwood memorabilia is how Minter, proprietor of The Indian Road Café, met Rice. Just after Minter moved to the area, he also began collecting Inwood historical artifacts. “There was this guy who was always outbidding me,” Minter said. It both annoyed him and made him curious enough to contact him. It turned out to be Rice. Not long after they met, Rice held his first Lost Inwood talk at the restaurant. They quickly met Thompson and the monthly history sessions soon became a neighborhood institution.

“My wife calls it ‘Don’s monthly term paper’,” said Rice.

The book also touches on Inwood’s first known residents, the Lenape, who left behind beautifully decorated pottery, tools, weapons and heaps of oyster shells, called middens, throughout the area. Price said flint blades found near 215th Street probably date back at least a couple of thousand years.

Later residents are just as fascinating. Thompson and Rice say there is no end to Inwood’s colorful characters—ranging from Elisha Brooks, one of the Brooks Brothers, to Paul Stanley of Kiss.

Ann and John Seaman, a fabulously wealthy couple, lived in a mansion where the Park Terrace Gardens co-op is today. The marble arch on Broadway next to the 217th Street stairs was the entrance to their estate. “They just had more money than they knew what to do with. And they were incredibly eccentric,” said Thompson. “And the stories about them are just terrific. Ann was very fond of poodles and there were statuary tombstones all over the property commemorating fallen pets. It was said that the marble arch down on Broadway was built to commemorate the death of one of her favorite poodles. It’s a crazy story.”

Neither believed it at first, but they found the same narrative in multiple sources, including a newspaper article.

“Then we found this photo album of their estate, and usually these photos are a little blurry, but one photo has this great resolution of the stairs going up and on the sides of the stairway—on the balustrade—are carved poodles,” said Price.

Rice and Thompson are both struck by how little Inwood has changed since the 1950’s.

“There has been very little development,” said Thompson. “And against this backdrop we’ve got the rezoning of Inwood in the news, and how much Inwood is going to be changing in the near future or the potential change. Just watching that all play out while looking at these sweet old photos, you are thinking in another 10 years, ‘What is the neighborhood going to be like?’”

“That has been a periodic refrain for people in our neighborhood to say Inwood will be lost,” said Rice, who added that Samuel Thomson was the first developer to arrive in Inwood around 1840. “What must people have thought back then? Gosh, now it’s not just farmers—now there are vacation homes being built up here. What’s going to happen to the neighborhood?”

They said Inwood’s last major change was the arrival of the subway in 1906. “You can imagine what a dramatic moment that would have been, all of a sudden overnight everything was different,” said Thompson.

Inwood’s first apartment buildings, The Solano and Monida, the yellow and brown buildings at Dyckman and Broadway, were built right around the same time. “They were being built as the subway was completed,” said Thompson. “People would walk ankle deep in mud because the roads hadn’t even been built.”

As they’ve dug deeper into the past, Rice and Thompson uncovered enough artifacts and interesting tales to fill another ten books. For now, they will continue their monthly talks at The Indian Road Cafe.

“There is never an empty table on those nights,” said Minter.

Lost Inwood is part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America Series and is available for pre-order at arcadiapublishing.com.